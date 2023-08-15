Innovotech Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 0.411023 million compared to CAD 0.259584 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.0729 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.062507 million a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was CAD 0.666715 million compared to CAD 0.536232 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.010105 million compared to CAD 0.094794 million a year ago.
