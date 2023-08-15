Innovotech Inc. is a Canada-based biotechnology company. The primary activities of the Company are sales of its products, conducting contract research for outside customers and research and development to identify products for future commercialization. The Company's contract research services include Antimicrobial Contract Research; Antimicrobial and Anti-Biofilm Agents, including Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) and Minimum Biofilm; Eradication Concentration (MBEC); Antimicrobial and Anti-Biofilm Materials, including TM100, ISO 22196 and USP 51; Customized Antimicrobial Testing, including BEST Assay Testing and Implanted Medical Device Testing; Bacteriophage Testing; and Analytical Capabilities. Its biofilm products MBEC Assay Kits, Order Biofilm Assays and Coated MBEC Assay Lids. Its biofilm research includes The Science of Biofilms, Biofilm Publications and SEM Library.