  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Innscor Africa Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INN   ZW0009011298

INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED

(INN)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-28
308.54 ZWL   -0.27%
12:34aInnscor Africa : 2022-09-30 Notice to Shareholders
PU
05/17Bakers Inn Expands Distribution Capacity
AQ
04/29Innscor Reports Strong Growth Across Manufacturing Divisions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innscor Africa : 2022-09-30 Notice to Shareholders

09/30/2022 | 12:34am EDT
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DELAY BY INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED ("INNSCOR")

IN THE PUBLICATION OF THE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Innscor Shareholders are advised that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has granted approval to Innscor for a one month extension period in which to publish its Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 30th June 2022. Innscor will publish its Financial Statements for this period on or before the 31st October 2022. The delay has been necessitated by challenges experienced by our external auditors in closing their audit review processes.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Andrew Lorimer

Company Secretary

28th September 2022

Disclaimer

Innscor Africa Limited published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 04:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Julian P. Schonken Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Godfrey Gwainda Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Addington Bexley Chikomborero Chinake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thembinkosi Nkosana Sibanda Independent Non-Executive Director
Duduzile Kereditse Shinya Independent Non-Executive Director
