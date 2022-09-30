Innscor Africa : 2022-09-30 Notice to Shareholders

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DELAY BY INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED ("INNSCOR")

IN THE PUBLICATION OF THE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Innscor Shareholders are advised that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has granted approval to Innscor for a one month extension period in which to publish its Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 30th June 2022. Innscor will publish its Financial Statements for this period on or before the 31st October 2022. The delay has been necessitated by challenges experienced by our external auditors in closing their audit review processes.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Andrew Lorimer

Company Secretary

28th September 2022