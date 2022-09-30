Innscor Africa : 2022-09-30 Notice to Shareholders

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
DELAY BY INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED ("INNSCOR")
IN THE PUBLICATION OF THE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE
FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Innscor Shareholders are advised that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has granted approval to Innscor for a one month extension period in which to publish its Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 30th June 2022. Innscor will publish its Financial Statements for this period on or before the 31st October 2022. The delay has been necessitated by challenges experienced by our external auditors in closing their audit review processes.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Andrew Lorimer
Company Secretary
28th September 2022
Disclaimer
Innscor Africa Limited published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 04:33:02 UTC.