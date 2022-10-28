Homepage Equities Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Innscor Africa Limited News Summary INN ZW0009011298 INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED (INN) Add to my list End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange - 2022-10-26 320.00 ZWL +2.70% 11:23a Innscor Africa : 2022-10-28 Innscor Results - 2022 June PU 02:07a Innscor Africa Limited - the Corporate Investment Juggernaut Case AQ 10/03 Crocodile Breeding Padenga Holdings Posts Strong Earnings AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Funds Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Innscor Africa : 2022-10-28 Innscor Results - 2022 June 10/28/2022 | 11:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED Audited Abridged Group Financial Results FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Our passion for value creation Salient Features INFLATION-ADJUSTED 30 June 2022 Audited ZW$'000 Revenue  49% 290 780 098 Operating profit  251% 87 832 938 Profit for the year  350% 53 689 913 Basic earnings per share (cents)  421% 6 835.78 Headline earnings per share (cents)  387% 6 335.97 Cash generated from operating activities  145% 60 878 632 HISTORICAL 30 June 2022 Supplementary ZW$'000 183% 159 575 763

159 575 763 242% 38 867 983

38 867 983 338% 45 967 293  371% 5 949.70  331% 5 418.77  47% 8 647 252 again advised to exercise caution in the interpretation and use of these Group annual inflation-adjusted financial statements as noted earlier in this Statement. The Group recorded revenue of ZW$290.780bn during the financial year under review, representing a 49% increase on the comparative year. Revenue growth was underpinned by strong sales volumes across all core categories as the Group's business units achieved improved capacity utilisation, introduced new products, and expanded product offerings across existing categories; this combined with optimal pricing strategies and growing demand from the informal market drove the Group to achieve a pleasing result. category. This product is fully imported and, in response to growing local demand, board approval has been granted for an exciting new investment into a pasta manufacturing line which will see production being localised; it is expected that this project will commission late in 2023. Volumes improved in the Snacks division, with a 24% increase recorded over the comparative year, on the back of the commissioning of increased production capacity during the year under review. Further production capacity enhancements will continue into the new financial year, whilst work to broaden the product portfolio continues, with the recent launch of the new "Sesame Snax" range under the increasingly popular "Allegros" brand. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY The Holding Company's Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the Group's consolidated inflation-adjusted financial statements, of which this press release represents an extract. These abridged Group financial statements are presented in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") Listing Requirements, and in accordance with the measurement and recognition principles of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31). The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these inflation-adjusted financial statements are consistent with those applied in the previous annual financial statements. There is no impact arising from revised IFRS, which became effective for the reporting period commencing on or after the 1st of January 2021 on the Group's abridged inflation-adjusted financial statements. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT- RELIANCE ON ALL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ZIMBABWE FROM 2019-2022 The Directors would like to advise users to exercise caution in their use of these Group abridged inflation-adjusted financial statements due to the material and pervasive impact of the technicalities brought about by the change in functional currency in February 2019 and its consequent effect on the usefulness of financial statements from 2019 through to 2021, and which have resulted in carry-over effects into the 2022 financial year reporting period. Whilst the Directors have always exercised reasonable due care, and applied judgements that they felt were appropriate in the preparation and presentation of the Group's annual inflation- adjusted financial statements, certain distortions may arise due to various specific economic factors that may affect the relevance and reliability of the information that is presented in economies that are experiencing hyperinflation, as well as technicalities regarding the change in functional and reporting currency. 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR ADVERSE AUDIT OPINION As in the prior year, due to the existing foreign exchange market complexities, the inability to source any meaningful amounts of foreign currency from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ") Foreign Exchange Auction System, and in order to provide users with what was considered to be the best possible and practical reflection of the Group's performance and financial position, the Group utilised estimated exchange rates in order to translate its foreign currency transactions and balances in its annual inflation- adjusted financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 prepared under the historical cost convention. The principles utilised in estimating the exchange rates applied for the current year under review were identical to those applied in the prior year. In the prior year, Deloitte was in agreement with the Group that there was a long-term lack of exchangeability of the foreign exchange within the Zimbabwean market. Accordingly, Deloitte accepted the use of an estimated exchange rate as an appropriate rate to use for translation of foreign exchange transactions. In the current year, as the RBZ has continued to make foreign exchange available on the auction system and introduced the willing buyer willing seller rate, Deloitte has concluded that there is a temporary lack of exchangeability of foreign exchange and therefore the official published rate (official spot rate) should be used to translate these foreign exchange transactions. As noted above, the Board believes that the estimated exchange rates utilised at the time a foreign currency transaction occurred or in the foreign currency translation process provides users with the best possible and practical reflection of the Group's performance and financial position for the year ended 30 June 2022, and were it to follow the external auditor's interpretation of IAS 21, then the Group's performance and financial position would have been materially mis-stated. The external auditors, Deloitte, have therefore issued an adverse audit opinion due to the fact that the Group did not utilise the RBZ published interbank rate of exchange prevailing at the time the foreign exchange transaction occurred or at the time that the foreign balance was translated. It is worth noting, in this context, the 72% devaluation in the RBZ interbank rate from US$ 1 = ZW$366.26 at 30 June 2022 to US$ 1 = ZW$ 629.52 at 21 October 2022. IAS 29 (FINANCIAL REPORTING IN HYPERINFLATIONARY ECONOMIES) IAS 29 provides that inflation-adjusted financial statements are the entity's primary financial statements, and the Group has complied with this requirement for these abridged inflation- adjusted financial statements. The Consumer Price Index ("CPI") was applied in the preparation of the hyperinflation financial statements in accordance with IAS 29, and under the direction of the Public Accountants and Auditors Board ("PAAB"). Due to the prevailing distortions in the economy, and the material and pervasive effects that these can have in the application of the methodologies inherent in IAS 29, the Directors advise users to exercise caution in the interpretation and use of these Group annual inflation-adjusted financial statements. Due to the foregoing, financial statements prepared under the historical cost convention have been presented as supplementary information. EXTERNAL AUDITOR'S STATEMENT These abridged Group annual inflation-adjusted financial statements should be read in conjunction with the complete set of the Group annual inflation-adjusted financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022. The Group's annual inflation- adjusted financial statements have been audited by Deloitte, who have issued an adverse opinion as a result of their view that the Group has not complied with the requirements of IAS 21 as noted above. The Auditor's Report on the Group's annual inflation-adjusted financial statements, from which these abridged Group annual inflation-adjusted financial statements are extracted, is available for inspection at the Company's registered office. The external auditors have not audited this Press Release. SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING As part of our commitment to ensuring the sustainability of our business and stakeholders, the Group is utilising ISO 26000 as guidance for Social Responsibility and continues to apply the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") protocol for overall sustainability. Over the years, the Group has aligned its sustainability reporting with Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), demonstrating the Group's commitment and contribution to sustainable development within the environments in which it operates. The Group continues to strengthen its practices and values across its operations to ensure that long-term business success is achieved in a sustainable manner. OPERATING ENVIRONMENT AND OVERVIEW The operating environment became increasingly turbulent during the financial year under review with the second half, in particular, being characterised by significant inflationary pressure and currency instability. The uncertainty felt across international commodity markets, a consequence of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, also negatively affected local business sentiment, with supply-side disruptions giving rise to imported inflation across many commodity classes. In response to the unfolding inflationary pressures, several monetary policy interventions, particularly in respect of local currency interest rates and money-supply management, were introduced at the end of the financial year under review, and despite the resultant short-term softening of consumer demand, these interventions have, for now, achieved the desired result of stabilising the local trading environment. The Board encourages the Authorities to "stay the course" and remove the remaining legal and practical distortions in the area of corporate taxation;- including addressing the confusing and unnecessarily punitive Tax regime which has the undesired impact of unfairly punishing formal businesses both in terms of transaction costs and effective taxation levels. Notwithstanding the challenging trading conditions, the Group registered positive, and extremely pleasing, volume growth across all core businesses versus the comparative year. This was achieved on the back of a sustained focus on diversifying and expanding product portfolios, implementing affordable pricing policies, and employing efficient route- to- market strategies; all of which were further supported by ongoing investment into enhanced manufacturing capacity and capabilities. As previously reported, the erratic rainfall patterns experienced during the 2021 summer agricultural season impacted negatively on local production levels of key commodities such as maize and soya. Shortfalls in local production of these key raw materials will need to be made up with imported product in the financial year ahead; the Group has implemented appropriate strategies to manage both logistics and product input costs in this regard. The current winter wheat plantings are indicated to be of record proportions, which should position the country favourably as regards sustainable flour supply, and a reduced import burden on the fiscus. The Group's considerable contract growing schemes remain a critical focus area in securing raw material input, and in support of Government's ongoing endeavours to rebuild local agricultural capacity. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE In terms of IFRS and ZSE regulatory directives, the Group is required to provide financial commentary on the Group's annual inflation-adjusted financial statements; users are once Inflation-induced distortions became increasingly prevalent during the latter part of the year, reflected in the profit percentages increasing significantly. The Group's improved sales volumes and product mix, coupled with a well-priced strategic raw material investment and enhanced production and overhead efficiencies, combined to deliver an operating profit of ZW$87.833bn for the year under review, representing a growth of 251% over the comparative year. The net gains from the continued disposal of the Group's non- core businesses were recognised under financial income, whilst fair value adjustments on biological assets were also reflective of the inflationary distortions prevalent in the market during the year under review, with fair value adjustments on listed equities following a similar trend. The net interest charge for the year of ZW$7.579bn was 75% above that of the comparative year, and representative of elevated interest rates and higher ZW$-denominated loan values. The Group's equity accounted earnings of ZW$8.167bn continued to contribute positively to the overall Group results and showed growth of 43% against the comparative year. After accounting for a monetary loss of ZW$23.230bn, consolidated profit before tax for the year of ZW$70.272bn was recorded; this represented a growth of 250% against the comparative year. The Group's Statement of Financial Position remained robust, with a strong asset base supported by fixed assets and inventory positions and minimal net gearing at year-end. The Group's free cash generation was good, following strong operational cash flows during the latter part of the year to support the ongoing expansion capital expenditure programme. OPERATIONS REVIEW MILL-BAKE This reporting segment contains the Group'sBakery Division, National Foods, and the Group's non-controlling interest in Profeeds. A pleasing growth in annual loaf volumes of 19% over the comparative year was recorded in the Bakery Division, on the back of improved loaf quality, and a renewed focus on the sales and distribution functions. The operation was re-structured in the final quarter of the financial year into its core components of manufacturing, sales, and distribution, and the Group is confident that this will further improve loaf quality, enhance production efficiencies, and allow for significantly improved market-reach. Investment is well underway at a US$25mn, new world-class, fully automated manufacturing facility in Bulawayo, and this site is expected to be operational before the end of the 2022 calendar year, whilst further plant automation enhancements will follow in the Harare plant; additionally, a distribution vehicle re-fleeting programme is now also in progress. At National Foods, volumes grew by 13% on an overall basis over the comparative year, driven by solid performances in the Stockfeeds, Down-Packed, Traded Goods, Snacks and Biscuit divisions. Within the Flour Milling division, volume growth was muted against the comparative year, primarily as a result of constrained local wheat supply and cost-push pressure emanating from higher international wheat pricing. The Group continues with its considerable local contract farming schemes, and in support of this, a new flour mill is currently being installed in Bulawayo, with final commissioning expected to occur early in the new calendar year. This investment will result in increased production capacity, enhanced product quality and a significant improvement in overall manufacturing efficiencies. Volumes within the Maize Milling division closed largely in line with the comparative year, although there was some improved momentum toward the final quarter; demand in this division remains largely influenced by the preceding local maize harvest. In the Stockfeeds division, volumes increased by 12% over the comparative year, bolstered by firm demand across the poultry sector, although improved pasture availability negatively affected some of the smaller beef feed categories. The operation continues to invest in various plant automations in pursuit of further manufacturing optimisation. Volumes in the Down-Packed division, primarily constituting rice and salt, saw encouraging growth of 31% over the comparative year. Rice volume growth was driven by the informal sector, whilst Red Seal salt remained the brand of choice for consumers. The Traded Goods division recorded volume growth of 34% versus the comparative year driven largely by the pasta In the Biscuit division, volumes were similar to those recorded in the comparative year, with demand being impacted by higher flour pricing in the latter part of the period under review. Investment into a new, state-of-the-art biscuit line has been approved, and this will provide considerable production capacity increases, a significant improvement in product quality and operating efficiencies, and will allow for an extension of the product portfolio; this plant is expected to be commissioned within the next twelve months. Volumes in the Cereals division grew by 35% against the comparative year driven by the ever-popular "Pearlenta Nutri- Active" range of instant maize porridge; other exciting product additions introduced during the period included "Better Buy Soya Delights" as well as the "Smart Carbs" range of instant breakfast cereals, developed with the health- conscious consumer in mind. An additional production line has recently been commissioned; this line will provide both additional capacity and capability, and will allow for product extension into the full breakfast cereal range. At Profeeds, stock feed volume performance closed 15% ahead of the comparative year, whilst sales of day-old chicks grew 39% over the same period, driven by sustained demand, particularly across the poultry sector. Expansion of the manufacturing platform is currently underway through the establishment of a new plant in Bulawayo; this project will be completed during the course of the new financial year, and is expected to enhance production and distribution efficiencies to the Country's southern markets. The fertiliser category, operating under the "Nutrimaster" brand, recorded excellent volume growth of 152% over the comparative year as the business executed on a firm order book ahead of the 2021 summer cropping season, and further supported via the recent 2022 winter wheat plantings. Initiatives continue in the business to further enhance manufacturing capacity and capability, whilst a number of innovative complementary products will also be added to the product range. The popular "Profarmer" retail network has now grown to 47 outlets countrywide, and recorded firm volume growth across its core range of products during the year under review. As previously reported, in May 2020, the Competitions and Tariff Commission ("CTC") directed that the Group's non- controlling investment in Profeeds be disallowed, and that the Group disinvest from the business; additionally, it levied a fine against the Group in the amount of ZW$40.594m for late notification of the investment. The Group appealed to the Administrative Court against the CTC directives. In January 2022, the Administrative Court overturned the CTC's directive for the Group to disinvest from Profeeds, and it further directed that the fine be withdrawn and replaced with a caution. The CTC has since appealed the judgement to the Supreme Court. PROTEIN This reporting segment comprises the results of Colcom, Irvine's and Associated Meat Packers ("AMP"), which includes the "Texas Meats", "Texas Chicken" and "Texas Dairy" branded store networks. The Colcom Division, comprising Triple C and Colcom Foods, recorded an 11% growth in volumes over the comparative year, driven by strong performances in all core fresh and processed product categories. Performance at Triple C continued to be outstanding following ongoing investment into improved genetics, diets and animal housing infrastructure; annual animal production presented the highest achieved so far in the history of the operation. The Colcom Shop at Coventry Road was refurbished during the year under review, providing customers with an improved retail experience, access to the complete product range, and an increased offering in butchery pork cuts. Investments in new and upgraded equipment in the forthcoming year, combined with improvements in product manufacturing flow design will further enhance efficiencies and increase capacity in the processing facility. Irvine's recorded volume growth across all three core categories. In the table egg category, a 6% growth over the comparative year represented record production within this category. Frozen poultry demand remained firm, and volumes increased 17% versus the comparative year. Demand across the day-old chick market also improved, and volumes closed 25% ahead of the comparative year. The medium-term facilities upgrade programme which covers all three core products continues, and will enable further capacity increases in the coming year, whilst the related equipment technology upgrades will continue to drive the individual operations to achieve lowest cost of production. At AMP, sustained protein demand combined with further expansion of the product portfolio and improved market-reach, drove overall volume growth of 16% over the comparative year. DIRECTORS: *ABC Chinake (Chairman), JP Schonken (Chief Executive Officer), *MJ Fowler, G Gwainda, *Z Koudounaris, *DK Shinya, *TN Sibanda (*Non-Executive) 1 INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED Audited Abridged Group Financial Results FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Our passion for value creation PROTEIN (continued) Notwithstanding constrained raw material supplies at times, the beef category experienced a pleasing recovery, with volumes closing 21% ahead of the comparative year. The chicken category achieved volume growth of 10% against the comparative year; another solid result. Expansion of the "Texas" retail network continued, with the opening of the third flagship "Texas Meat Market" situated at Harare's Westgate shopping centre during the financial year under review. A further seven other "Texas" stores were opened throughout the period under review to bring the total retail footprint to 53 stores by year-end. OTHER LIGHT MANUFACTURING AND SERVICES This reporting segment comprises Natpak, Prodairy, Probottlers and the Group's non- controlling interests in Probrands. Natpak recorded pleasing aggregate volume growth of 19% over the comparative financial year. Volumes within the Rigids division closed 46% ahead of the comparative year, driven by the recent investment into increased production capacity and an extension of the product range. The Flexibles division delivered volumes 12% ahead of the comparative year, while the Corrugated division, having diversified its production capabilities, also delivered volumes ahead of the comparative year. Notwithstanding subdued maize meal demand across the market, the Sacks division operated near capacity for much of the financial year under review. The business continues to investigate opportunities in additional, and adjacent packaging categories, with further expansion investment planned for the coming year. Prodairy continued its positive growth trajectory, as volumes closed 31% ahead of the comparative year, with strong performances across all of the major product categories. Most notably, the Milk category delivered volume growth of 28% ahead of the comparative year, supported by Dairy Blend under the "Revive" brand increasing volumes by 40% over the same period. The popular "Life" branded butter and cream products continue to experience firm demand with aggregate volumes in the category increasing 38% over the comparative year. The business introduced exciting new 1 litre and 500ml product formats to the market during the year under review, allowing for further product diversification and more efficient targeting of multiple market segments. Raw milk supplies improved during the year under review as significant investment continued through the Mafuro Farming operation into the growing milking herd, and this was complemented by further expansion of the contract producer base. Probottlers recorded overall volume growth of 23% over the comparative year, this performance was driven mainly by the carbonated soft drink category operating under the "Fizzi" brand, following investment during the financial year under review into a new dedicated 500ml bottling line. The established cordial category, operating under the "Bally House" brand, also continued to experience favourable volume growth during the period. At Probrands, overall volumes closed marginally behind the comparative year, although this was largely a result of the operation placing more focus on lower volume, higher-margin specialised categories. The business continues its focus on creating innovative household and condiment products. PROSPECTS The Group has delivered an extremely positive set of results for the financial year under review. The performance achieved has been driven by a continued focus on broadening product ranges, significant investment into modern manufacturing processes and technologies, extending production capabilities, and ensuring product and pricing relevance across the market spectrum. The complexities in the trading and economic environment have required management to continually innovate, by creating simplistic management reporting tools and techniques that can be applied in understanding and measuring real business performance. Significant emphasis has also been placed on identifying and analysing the core functional business models within each operation, with the aim of achieving operational excellence and deeper accountability across the entire Group; this initiative will remain a key focus area in the period ahead. The Group embarked on an ambitious US$70m investment programme in 2021, with this initiative having reached completion during the year, a further US$56mn of additional investment is planned for the forthcoming financial year. As highlighted earlier in this Statement, the 2023 financial year will see a considerable number of these projects being commissioned across the Group, enabling production capacity increases, adding new product categories, significantly improving product quality and further enhancing production efficiencies; all enabled via the introduction of world-class technologies and plant automations. Given its size and the nature of the manufacturing cycle, the Group is reliant on both shareholders' equity and debt funding which it deploys, collectively, in the considerable working capital pipelines it needs to establish in order to ensure consistent supply of product to the market, and to ensure that its vast capital maintenance and expansion projects can be executed on. The recent monetary policy interventions have resulted in local debt funding becoming unviable from a business model perspective, and having a pervasive impact on the Group's cost of capital. As a result, the Group has taken firm action to re-arrange its debt facilities as well as revise its working capital strategies in order to adapt to current market conditions; this will remain a key area of focus in the short to medium term. Careful consideration of monetary policy interventions in respect of money supply and currency stability, along with practical fiscal taxation policy, remain key determinants in fostering the necessary market confidence conducive for growth. The Group remains hopeful that consistent, pro- business measures and policies will be employed, which in turn will encourage further expansion investment into local manufacturing initiatives, reduce the country's reliance on imported goods in the long-term, and result in increased local job creation. The prevailing economic conditions remain complex and challenging; however, the Group retains its positive outlook as regards macro growth prospects and a medium-term recovery for the economy. Our management teams will continue to adapt and optimise business trading models, with focus being directed to balancing pricing and volume objectives, achieving appropriate levels of margin return, ensuring that overheads are contained, creating bespoke working capital solutions relevant to current market conditions, and, most importantly, ensuring maximum free cash generation. Management will look to capitalise on the tremendous learnings and gains experienced and achieved over the past year and we remain positive that the excellent growth trajectory achieved will be sustained into the coming year. FINAL DIVIDEND The Board is pleased to declare a final dividend of US$1.56 cents per share payable in respect of all ordinary shares of the Company. This final dividend will be payable to all the shareholders of the Company registered at the close of business on 11th November 2022. The payment of this final dividend will take place on or around 25th of November 2022. The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to the market day of 8th November 2022 and ex-dividend from 9th November 2022. The Board has also declared a final dividend totalling US$453 588 to Innscor Africa Employee Share Trust (Private) Limited. The Innscor Africa Employee Share Trust supports all qualifying beneficiaries with dividend flow and access to various loan schemes. APPRECIATION I wish to record my appreciation to the Executive Directors, Management and Staff for their effort during the year under review. I also wish to thank the Non-Executive Directors for their wise counsel and the Group's customers, suppliers and other stakeholders for their continued support and loyalty. A.B.C. CHINAKE Independent, Non-Executive Chairman 28 October 2022 Audited Abridged Group Statement of Profit Or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income INFLATION-ADJUSTED HISTORICAL Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Audited Audited Supplementary Supplementary Note ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 REVENUE 290 780 098 195 082 046 159 575 763 56 485 603 Operating profit before items listed below 87 832 938 24 996 332 38 867 983 11 379 841 financial income 9 5 855 394 2 267 158 9 150 755 645 211 depreciation and amortisation (3 806 854) (3 327 510) (984 068) (182 305) fair value adjustments on livestock and listed equities 3 034 087 (5 155 521) 8 200 630 502 181 Profit before items listed below 92 915 565 18 780 459 55 235 300 12 344 928 net interest expense (7 579 449) (4 326 076) (4 200 875) (1 283 761) equity accounted earnings 8 166 761 5 696 001 4 650 806 1 880 571 monetary loss (23 230 437) (98 745) - - Profit before tax 70 272 440 20 051 639 55 685 231 12 941 738 tax expense (16 582 527) (8 116 006) (9 717 938) (2 451 245) Profit for the year 53 689 913 11 935 633 45 967 293 10 490 493 Other comprehensive income - to be recycled to profit or loss exchange differences arising on the translation of foreign operations attributable to: equity holders of the parent 16 215 626 1 004 562 16 215 626 1 004 562 non-controlling interests 991 733 11 749 991 733 11 749 Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax 17 207 359 1 016 311 17 207 359 1 016 311 Total comprehensive income for the year 70 897 272 12 951 944 63 174 652 11 506 804 Profit for the year attributable to: equity holders of the parent 38 943 944 7 423 621 33 895 857 7 144 165 non-controlling interests 14 745 969 4 512 012 12 071 436 3 346 328 53 689 913 11 935 633 45 967 293 10 490 493 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: equity holders of the parent 55 159 570 8 428 183 50 111 483 8 148 727 non-controlling interests 15 737 702 4 523 761 13 063 169 3 358 077 70 897 272 12 951 944 63 174 652 11 506 804 EARNINGS PER SHARE (CENTS) Basic earnings per share 16 6 835.78 1 312.78 5 949.70 1 263.36 Diluted basic earnings per share 16 6 835.78 1 299.23 5 949.70 1 250.32 Audited Abridged Group Statement of Financial Position INFLATION-ADJUSTED HISTORICAL 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Audited Audited Supplementary Supplementary Note ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets property, plant and equipment 63 158 545 36 966 116 23 395 336 4 412 453 right-of-use assets 3 307 678 2 087 659 1 475 533 300 764 intangible assets 5 773 804 5 650 865 95 132 51 233 investments in associates 29 367 595 19 077 921 17 660 937 4 459 909 other assets 7 598 526 3 928 920 7 361 824 1 268 162 biological assets 2 079 720 707 404 1 899 833 225 411 deferred tax assets - - 2 395 333 92 320 111 285 868 68 418 885 54 283 928 10 810 252 Current assets biological assets 9 291 351 5 895 663 6 377 951 1 672 688 inventories 10 56 184 362 24 716 870 40 825 807 8 331 456 other assets 7 028 942 - 7 028 942 - trade and other receivables 11 45 846 681 24 898 455 42 949 328 8 650 159 cash and cash equivalents 20 127 751 9 921 595 20 127 751 4 389 036 138 479 087 65 432 583 117 309 779 23 043 339 Total assets 249 764 955 133 851 468 171 593 707 33 853 591 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves ordinary share capital 761 489 761 331 5 760 5 699 share premium 2 652 625 2 547 630 36 351 25 892 other reserves 17 433 327 (274 188) 19 510 873 2 683 984 distributable reserves 83 043 063 50 763 266 40 488 470 9 470 981 attributable to equity holders of the parent 103 890 504 53 798 039 60 041 454 12 186 556 non-controlling interests 39 167 824 24 569 336 16 792 619 4 230 431 Total equity 143 058 328 78 367 375 76 834 073 16 416 987 Non-current liabilities deferred tax liabilities 13 857 300 6 283 960 1 910 307 146 326 lease liability 12 1 701 292 723 681 1 701 292 248 208 interest-bearing borrowings 13 3 055 249 1 707 330 3 055 249 585 579 18 613 841 8 714 971 6 666 848 980 113 Current liabilities lease liability 12 519 811 258 790 519 811 88 760 interest-bearing borrowings 13 25 126 191 17 417 306 25 126 191 5 973 779 trade and other payables 14 53 407 651 24 869 007 53 407 651 8 946 349 provisions 1 102 769 642 339 1 102 769 220 309 current tax liabilities 7 936 364 3 581 680 7 936 364 1 227 294 88 092 786 46 769 122 88 092 786 16 456 491 Total liabilities 106 706 627 55 484 093 94 759 634 17 436 604 Total equity and liabilities 249 764 955 133 851 468 171 593 707 33 853 591 NB: Historical information has been provided for supplementary purposes only, as a result the External Auditors have not expressed an opinion on the historical financial information. www.innscorafrica.com 2 INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED Audited Abridged Group Financial Results FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Our passion for value creation Audited Abridged Group Statement of Changes in Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Other Reserves Total Ordinary Share Currency Treasury Share-based Attributable to Non- Total Share Premium Restructure Translation Shares Payment Total Other Distributable Equity Holders Controlling Shareholders' Capital Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserves Reserves of the Parent Interests Equity ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 INFLATION-ADJUSTED Balances at 30 June 2020 761 130 2 459 712 (1 784 208) 2 067 282 (93 429) 152 984 342 629 47 553 520 51 116 991 22 695 948 73 812 939 Issue of shares 201 87 918 - - - (73 333) (73 333) - 14 786 - 14 786 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 7 423 621 7 423 621 4 512 012 11 935 633 Other comprehensive income - - - 1 004 562 - - 1 004 562 - 1 004 562 11 749 1 016 311 Dividends paid - - - - - - - (4 213 875) (4 213 875) (2 705 324) (6 919 199) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - (1 176 599) - (375 686) - (1 552 285) - (1 552 285) 54 951 (1 497 334) Share-based payment charge - - - - - 4 239 4 239 - 4 239 - 4 239 Balances at 30 June 2021 761 331 2 547 630 (2 960 807) 3 071 844 (469 115) 83 890 (274 188) 50 763 266 53 798 039 24 569 336 78 367 375 Issue of shares 158 104 995 - - - (84 475) (84 475) - 20 678 - 20 678 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 38 943 944 38 943 944 14 745 969 53 689 913 Other comprehensive income - - - 16 215 626 - - 16 215 626 - 16 215 626 991 733 17 207 359 Dividends paid - - - - - - - (6 664 147) (6 664 147) (2 676 345) (9 340 492) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - 1 575 779 - - - 1 575 779 - 1 575 779 1 537 131 3 112 910 Share-based payment charge - - - - - 585 585 - 585 - 585 Balances at 30 June 2022 761 489 2 652 625 (1 385 028) 19 287 470 (469 115) - 17 433 327 83 043 063 103 890 504 39 167 824 143 058 328 HISTORICAL Balances at 30 June 2020 5 648 20 358 (13 135) 2 067 282 (688) 3 079 2 056 538 3 575 773 5 658 317 1 664 099 7 322 416 Issue of shares 51 5 534 - - - (1 892) (1 892) - 3 693 - 3 693 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 7 144 165 7 144 165 3 346 328 10 490 493 Other comprehensive income - - - 1 004 562 - - 1 004 562 - 1 004 562 11 749 1 016 311 Dividends paid - - - - - - - (1 248 957) (1 248 957) (809 249) (2 058 206) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - (264 676) - (111 730) - (376 406) - (376 406) 17 504 (358 902) Share-based payment charge - - - - - 1 182 1 182 - 1 182 - 1 182 Balances at 30 June 2021 5 699 25 892 (277 811) 3 071 844 (112 418) 2 369 2 683 984 9 470 981 12 186 556 4 230 431 16 416 987 Issue of shares 61 10 459 - - - (2 584) (2 584) - 7 936 - 7 936 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 33 895 857 33 895 857 12 071 436 45 967 293 Other comprehensive income - - - 16 215 626 - - 16 215 626 - 16 215 626 991 733 17 207 359 Dividends paid - - - - - - - (2 878 368) (2 878 368) (1 381 250) (4 259 618) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - 613 632 - - - 613 632 - 613 632 880 269 1 493 901 Share-based payment charge - - - - - 215 215 - 215 - 215 Balances at 30 June 2022 5 760 36 351 335 821 19 287 470 (112 418) - 19 510 873 40 488 470 60 041 454 16 792 619 76 834 073 NB: Historical information has been provided for supplementary purposes only, as a result the External Auditors have not expressed an opinion on the historical financial information. Audited Abridged Group Statement of Cash Flows INFLATION-ADJUSTED HISTORICAL Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Audited Audited Supplementary Supplementary ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Cash generated from operating activities 60 878 632 24 770 808 8 647 252 5 865 822 net interest expense (7 579 449) (4 326 076) (4 200 875) (1 283 761) tax paid (7 247 722) (5 365 407) (3 497 743) (2 034 902) Total cash available from operations 46 051 461 15 079 325 948 634 2 547 159 Investing activities (12 730 372) (11 494 047) (6 762 593) (3 642 598) Net cash inflow/(outflow) before financing activities 33 321 089 3 585 278 (5 813 959) (1 095 439) Financing activities 28 681 589 10 608 971 14 195 297 2 652 845 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents before changes in currency translations 62 002 678 14 194 249 8 381 338 1 557 406 Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (51 796 522) (19 043 163) 7 357 377 705 674 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10 206 156 (4 848 914) 15 738 715 2 263 080 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 9 921 595 14 770 509 4 389 036 2 125 956 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 20 127 751 9 921 595 20 127 751 4 389 036 NB: Historical information has been provided for supplementary purposes only, as a result the External Auditors have not expressed an opinion on the historical financial information. Supplementary Information Corporate Information

The Company is incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. Basis of Preparation The Group's abridged annual inflation-adjusted financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Requirements and in a manner required by the Zimbabwe Companies and Other Business Entities Act, ("COBE") (Chapter 24.31). The Listing Requirements require financial statements to be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accouting Standards Board ("IASB"). The Group's annual inflation-adjusted financial statements have been prepared based on the statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost basis, except for equity investments and some biological assets that have been measured at fair value. For the purposes of fair presentation in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies), the historic cost financial information has been restated for changes in the general purchasing power of the functional currency of the Group. The annual inflation-adjusted financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars ("ZW$"); all values are rounded to the nearest one thousand, except where otherwise indicated. The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of the Group consolidated annual inflation-adjusted financial statements are in terms of IFRS and applicable amendments to IFRS and the accounting policies have been applied consistently in all material respects with those of the previous consolidated annual inflation-adjusted financial statements. Supplementary Information (continued) 3 IAS 21 (The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates) The Government of Zimbabwe, in June 2020, promulgated Statutory Instrument 85 of 2020 (SI 85/20) which permitted the use of foreign currencies for domestic transactions. This was followed by the introduction of the Foreign Exchange Auction Trading System (the Auction System) at the end of June 2020 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). During the reporting period, the Group was able to obtain a portion of its foreign currency requirements through the Auction System, but not enough to fully service the Group's foreign currency requirements. Since the promulgation of SI 85/20 and the introduction of the Auction System, there has at times been a significant disparity between the auction exchange rates and the foreign currency exchange rates obtained through the purchase/ sale of goods and services on the domestic market. As a result of the limited amount of currency secured by the Group on the Auction System, the Directors have used estimated exchange rates derived by reference to trading arrangements between the Group, its customers and suppliers to translate all foreign currency transactions. Additionally, the Directors do not believe that the Auction Exchange rates prevailing during the financial year were, at all times, reflective of a spot exchange rate, contemplated by IAS 21. The IFRIC decision made in September 2018 confirmed that the use of an estimation process when a currency is not exchangeable and when the lack of exchangeability is not short-term, is permissible. Due to the above and other technicalities related to the conversion of foreign currency transactions and balances into ZW$, the Directors would like to advise users to exercise caution in the use of these consolidated inflation adjusted financial statements in relation to the reporting currency and conversion to other currencies. The Group's Auditors, Deloitte & Touche, have concluded that the lack of exchangeability is temporary based on RBZ publications and other data. In the opinion of the auditors, given that this lack of exchangeability is not considered long-term, they are of the view that it was not appropriate for the Group to estimate an exchange rate with reference to trading arrangements with its customers and suppliers. As a result, the Independent Auditors, have issued an adverse opinion for the current year ended 30 June 2022 as they believe that the determination of an estimated spot exchange rate was not compliant with the requirements of IFRS. The Auditors believe that the auction exchange rate was the appropriate spot exchange rate that it was observable and accessible for immediate delivery. The Directors disagree with the conclusion of the Auditors as it was contrary to the circumstances applicable to the Group and particularly in respect of the proportion of the Group's foreign currency requirements secured at the Auction. In addition, there are varying views on the matter in the market, and at present there is no appropriate applicable guideline issued by the relevant Statutory Boards on the subject. The Directors have therefore applied their best judgement under the circumstances faced by the Group. 4 IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) IAS 29 requires restatement of the financial statements of an entity whose reporting and presentation currency is a currency of a hyperinflationary environment. Under this standard, financial statements prepared in a currency of a hyperinflationary economy should be stated in terms of a measuring unit current at the reporting date and the corresponding figures for the prior periods should also be stated in terms of the same measuring unit. The standard lists the characteristics of hyperinflationary economic environment as: when the population prefers to keep its wealth in non-monetary assets and regards monetary amounts in terms of a relative stable foreign currency, sales are at prices that compensate for expected loss of purchasing power; and cumulative inflation rate over three years is approaching or exceeding 100%. In line with the PAAB announcement on 11 October 2019, that the Zimbabwean economy was now trading under hyperinflationary conditions from 1 July 2019, the Directors have applied the requirements of IAS 29 as issued by the IASB in preparing these consolidated annual inflationadjusted financial statements. The consolidated inflation-adjusted financial statements have been drawn up using the conversion factors derived from the consumer price index "CPI" prepared and issued by the Zimbabwe Central Statistical Office. The inflation-adjusted financial statements which form the primary financial statements of the Group and on which the audit opinion has been based, have been presented together with the historical numbers. www.innscorafrica.com 3 INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED Audited Abridged Group Financial Results FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Our passion for value creation Supplementary Information (continued) 4 IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) (continued) The historical numbers are presented as supplementary information only and as a result the External Auditors have not expressed an opinion on the historical financial information. In accordance with IAS 29 monetary assets and liabilities and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at fair value have not been restated and are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the income statement have been restated by applying the change in CPI from dates when the transactions were initially recorded in the Group's financial records (transaction date). A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of profit or loss for the year ended 30 June 2022 and the comparative year. Comparative amounts in the Group's consolidated annual inflation-adjusted financial statements have been restated to reflect the change in the CPI to the end of the reporting period. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed based on the restated financial information for the period. The CPI's and conversion factors used by the Group to adjust for inflation the Group's historical cost figures for the year under review are as follows: MONTH Conversion CPI Factor Jun-22 8 707.35 1.0000 Jun-21 2 986.44 2.9156 Jun-20 1 445.21 6.0250 Statutory Receivables

As reported in previous Group annual inflation-adjusted financial statements, the Group has foreign legacy debts amounting to US$3 453 811 (2021: US$3 783 811), being foreign liabilities that were due and payable on 22 February 2019 when the authorities promulgated SI33/2019 which introduced the ZW$ currency. The foreign liabilities were registered and approved by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, ("RBZ") and the Group transferred to the RBZ the ZW$ equivalent of the foreign liabilities based on an exchange rate of ZW$ 1 = US$ 1 in line with Exchange Control Directives RU102/2019 and RU28/2019 and as directed by the RBZ. The foreign liabilities have been accounted for at the closing rate of exchange as at 30 June 2022 in line with IAS 21 and the deposits with the RBZ have been accounted for as statutory receivables at the same closing exchange rate, in compliance with IFRS 9. Subsequent to year end the Directors received a notification from the Group's Bankers indicating that the Group had been issued with Treasury Bills in lieu of the statutory receivables and the Treasury Bills mature in 2025, these Treasury Bills will be held to maturity. Transactions with non-controlling interests 6.1 Acquisition of remaining interest in Bakers Inn Logistics (Private) Limited During the year, the Group acquired an additional 50% of the issued shares of Bakers Inn Logistics (Private) Limited, ("BIL"/"the Company") for ZW$3.278bn (Historical ZW$937mn). Immediately prior to the purchase, the Group had a 50% interest in the Company. The Group recognised an increase in controlling interest from 50% to 100%. 6.2 Disposal of 0.37% interest in National Foods Holdings Limited During the year, the Group disposed of 187 880 of the shares held in National Foods Holdings Limited, ("NFHL") resulting in a change in shareholding from 37.82% to 37.45%. The Group recognised a decrease of 0.37% in its effective controlling interest, which did not result in loss of control. 7 Disposal and Restructure Transactions During the year the Group was involved in the following disposal and/or restructure transactions. INFLATION-ADJUSTED HISTORICAL Proceeds Profit/ Proceeds Profit/ Effective from (loss) on from (loss) on Effective Interest disposal disposal disposal disposal Date disposed ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Disposal/Restructure transactions Disposal of Pure Oil Industries (Private) Limited 30 June 2022 15.13% 7 735 029 4 101 365 7 735 029 7 399 997 Disposal of IL Integrated Agri (Private) Limited 1 July 2021 50% 287 782 (622 743) 101 231 (79 560) Disposal of Skitap (Private) Limited 1 July 2021 50% 1 841 736 1 189 862 647 857 641 906 Disposal of Capri Signs & Capri Corp (Private) Limited 30 September 2021 100% 1 667 465 1 658 781 640 000 637 172 11 532 012 6 327 265 9 124 117 8 599 515 8 Operating Segments The Group's operations comprise of the Mill-Bake, Protein, Other Light Manufacturing and Head Office Services and Other Services explained as follows: Mill-BakeSegment - reports the results of the Group's interests in National Foods Holdings Limited, the Bakers inn Manufacturing ("BIM"), Superlinx Logistics (Private) Limited and non-controlling interests in Profeeds (Private) Limited. Protein Segment - This segment reports the Group's interest in the Colcom Division and Irvine's Zimbabwe (Private) Limited. Associated Meat Packers (Private) Limited "AMP" and Intercane Investments (Private) Limited. Other Light Manufacturing - The main operations in this reporting segment are the Group's controlling interests in Natpak (Private) Limited, Probottlers (Private) Limited, Prodairy (Private) Limited, Sabithorn (Private) Limited, Saxin Enterprises (Private) Limited, The Buffalo Brewing Company (Private) Limited ("TBBC") and associated interests in Probrands (Private) Limited. Head Office Services and other - This segment reports the Group's shared services functions namely treasury, internal audit, legal, company secretarial services, Providence Human Capital and MyCash Financial Services (Private) Limited. The segment also includes associated interests in PaperHole Investments (Private) Limited, Afrigrain (Private) Limited and the remaining SPAR Zimbabwe operations balances which are being collected and settled as part of ongoing Head Office Services activities. 8 Operating Segments (continued) Head Office Other Light Services Inter- Manufacturing & Other Segment Mill-Bake Protein and Services Services Adjustments Total ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 INFLATION-ADJUSTED Revenue 30 June 2022 165 767 088 92 869 945 70 601 236 7 656 146 (46 114 317) 290 780 098 30 June 2021 118 424 393 64 428 892 29 438 453 1 719 639 (18 929 331) 195 082 046 Operating profit/(loss) before depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments 30 June 2022 51 549 912 23 464 946 14 075 492 (1 257 412) - 87 832 938 30 June 2021 12 053 915 8 967 608 3 852 953 121 856 - 24 996 332 Depreciation and amortisation 30 June 2022 1 450 662 956 441 965 726 433 168 857 3 806 854 30 June 2021 887 545 1 232 309 983 842 219 771 4 043 3 327 510 Equity accounted earnings 30 June 2022 1 579 418 - (124 810) 6 712 153 - 8 166 761 30 June 2021 2 211 470 567 331 219 625 2 697 575 - 5 696 001 Profit before tax 30 June 2022 30 738 505 14 239 417 2 293 074 23 202 146 (200 702) 70 272 440 30 June 2021 9 325 227 6 436 877 2 442 811 1 846 724 - 20 051 639 Segment assets 30 June 2022 92 923 188 48 491 702 44 203 562 79 837 353 (15 690 850) 249 764 955 30 June 2021 57 706 709 34 804 196 20 279 814 30 808 104 (9 747 355) 133 851 468 Segment liabilities 30 June 2022 45 859 956 25 637 306 31 332 251 14 092 387 (10 215 273) 106 706 627 30 June 2021 24 682 245 15 275 588 10 781 119 6 333 917 (1 588 776) 55 484 093 Capital expenditure 30 June 2022 12 289 651 4 400 318 6 430 377 1 961 442 - 25 081 788 30 June 2021 3 157 602 4 505 679 3 451 323 309 642 - 11 424 246 Cash flow from operating activities 30 June 2022 4 829 559 42 037 055 19 462 738 17 159 768 (22 610 488) 60 878 632 30 June 2021 12 814 159 6 839 108 2 926 456 2 236 640 (45 555) 24 770 808 Investing activities 30 June 2022 (295 445) 5 561 930 7 672 880 1 968 295 (2 177 288) 1 2 730 372 30 June 2021 3 143 601 4 121 653 4 264 683 6 11 492 (647 382) 1 1 494 047 Financing activities 30 June 2022 12 236 034 2 615 194 10 835 232 13 133 320 (10 138 191) 28 681 598 30 June 2021 6 421 986 6 718 730 5 782 691 3 168 033 (11 482 469) 10 608 971 HISTORICAL Revenue 30 June 2022 90 970 495 50 965 635 38 744 901 4 201 579 (25 306 847) 159 575 763 30 June 2021 34 289 538 18 655 252 8 523 843 497 918 (5 480 948) 56 485 603 Operating profit/(loss) before depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments 30 June 2022 22 811 956 10 383 748 6 228 711 (556 432) - 38 867 983 30 June 2021 5 478 099 4 075 477 1 751 038 75 227 - 11 379 841 Depreciation and amortisation 30 June 2022 374 995 247 239 249 639 111 974 221 984 068 30 June 2021 48 626 67 515 53 902 12 041 221 182 305 Equity accounted earnings 30 June 2022 899 447 - (71 077) 3 822 436 - 4 650 806 30 June 2021 640 405 164 290 63 600 1 012 276 - 1 880 571 Profit before tax 30 June 2022 24 357 782 11 283 587 1 817 076 18 385 825 (159 039) 55 685 231 30 June 2021 6 018 692 4 154 492 1 576 640 1 191 914 - 12 941 738 Segment assets 30 June 2022 63 840 158 33 314 805 30 368 764 54 849 918 (10 779 938) 171 593 707 30 June 2021 13 771 646 8 305 985 4 839 756 7 352 321 (416 117) 33 853 591 Segment liabilities 30 June 2022 40 725 422 22 766 924 27 824 257 12 514 587 (9 071 556) 94 759 634 30 June 2021 7 590 923 4 697 944 3 315 689 1 947 970 (115 922) 17 436 604 Capital expenditure 30 June 2022 8 100 064 2 900 234 4 238 238 1 292 781 - 16 531 317 30 June 2021 1 019 589 1 454 880 1 114 431 99 984 - 3 688 884 Cash flow from operating activities 30 June 2022 685 995 5 970 980 2 764 504 2 437 388 (3 211 615) 8 647 252 30 June 2021 3 034 442 1 619 527 692 996 529 645 (10 788) 5 865 822 Investing activities 30 June 2022 (156 946) 2 954 592 4 075 965 1 045 592 (1 156 610) 6 762 593 30 June 2021 996 244 1 306 200 1 351 528 193 789 (205 163) 3 642 598 Financing activities 30 June 2022 6 045 842 1 292 171 5 353 704 6 489 193 (4 985 613) 14 195 297 30 June 2021 1 605 861 1 680 064 1 446 001 792 188 (2 871 269) 2 652 845 www.innscorafrica.com 4 INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED Audited Abridged Group Financial Results FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Our passion for value creation Supplementary Information (continued) INFLATION-ADJUSTED HISTORICAL Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Audited Audited Supplementary Supplementary ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 9 Financial income Dividend income 277 007 294 952 108 685 69 799 Exchange (losses)/gains - realised (5 602 580) 3 359 445 (4 491 007) 994 772 Exchange gains/(losses) - unrealised 3 043 528 (1 695 786) 3 043 528 (709 515) Profit on disposal of associates 6 327 265 - 8 599 515 - Gain on bargain purchase of BIL 16 268 - 5 725 - Gain on revaluation of statutory receivables 1 792 722 372 894 1 792 722 127 895 Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 184 8 047 91 587 35 487 Profit on disposal of assets for disposal group held for sale - 366 747 - 144 620 Other - (439 141) - (17 847) 5 855 394 2 267 158 9 150 755 645 211 10 Inventories Consumables 5 724 246 2 396 615 4 441 388 797 124 Finished products, net of allowance for obsolescence 15 905 849 5 413 815 12 287 955 1 831 408 Raw materials and packaging 34 255 935 16 590 598 23 798 132 5 594 596 Goods in transit - 17 567 - 6 025 Work in progress 298 332 298 275 298 332 102 303 56 184 362 24 716 870 40 825 807 8 331 456 11 Trade and other receivables Trade receivables 28 149 666 12 963 855 28 149 666 4 446 337 Prepayments 12 047 754 8 209 306 9 150 401 2 727 457 VAT Receivable 1 424 256 905 675 1 424 256 310 628 Other receivables 4 365 951 3 017 083 4 365 951 1 233 463 45 987 627 25 095 919 43 090 274 8 717 885 Allowance for credit losses (140 946) (197 464) (140 946) (67 726) 45 846 681 24 898 455 42 949 328 8 650 159 12 Lease liability Analysis Non-current 1 701 292 723 681 1 701 292 248 208 Current 519 811 258 790 519 811 88 760 2 221 103 982 471 2 221 103 336 968 Undiscounted future lease payments Payable within one year 2 439 268 1 013 448 2 439 268 347 592 Payable two to five years 11 223 036 4 490 539 11 223 036 1 540 163 Payable after five years 14 334 944 5 498 628 14 334 944 1 885 917 27 997 248 11 002 615 27 997 248 3 773 672 13 Interest Bearing Borrowings Interest-bearing borrowings constitute bank loans from various local financial institutions which accrue interest at an average rate of 34% at the end of the year. Subsequent to year-end ZW$ loans had their average cost adjusted by monetary authorities from 34% to an average of between 100% and 200%. These facilities expire at different dates and will be reviewed and renewed when they mature. INFLATION-ADJUSTED HISTORICAL Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Audited Audited Supplementary Supplementary ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 14 Trade and other payables Trade payables 28 948 392 7 855 874 28 948 392 2 694 404 Accruals 9 216 422 3 310 524 9 216 422 1 135 442 Other payables 15 242 837 13 702 609 15 242 837 5 116 503 53 407 651 24 869 007 53 407 651 8 946 349 15 Commitments for capital expenditure Authorised and contracted 6 901 715 7 704 600 6 901 715 2 642 520 Authorised but not contracted 7 387 642 2 767 917 7 387 642 949 339 14 289 357 10 472 517 14 289 357 3 591 859 The capital expenditure is to be financed out of the Group's own resources and existing borrowing facilities. 16 Earnings per share, ("EPS") Basic earnings basis The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to equity holders of the parent and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the year. Diluted earnings basis The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to equity holders of the parent and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue after adjusting for potential conversion of share options. The potential conversion is possible when the average market price of ordinary shares during the year exceeds the exercise price of such options. The share options arising from the Group's Employee Share Trust Scheme were not dilutive as at the end of the current period. Headline earnings basis, ("HEPs") Headline earnings comprise of basic earnings attributable to equity holders of the parent adjusted for profits, losses and items of a capital nature that do not form part of the ordinary activities of the Group, net of their related tax effects and share of non-controlling interests as applicable. The Group has presented HEPs in line with the guidance issued by South Africa Institute of Chartered Accountants, ("SAICA") Circular 1/21 in the absence of similar guidance on the local market. INFLATION-ADJUSTED HISTORICAL Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Audited Audited Supplementary Supplementary ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 16 Earnings per share (continued) Headline earnings basis (continued) The following reflects the income data used in the basic, headline and diluted earnings per share computations: a Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 38 943 944 7 423 621 33 895 857 7 144 165 b Reconciliation of basic earnings to headline earnings Adjustment for non-headline items (gross of tax): Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1 184) (8 047) (91 587) (35 487) Profit on disposal of assets for disposal group held for sale - (366 747) - (144 620) Profit on disposal of associate and subsidiaries (6 327 265) - (8 599 515) - Gain on bargain purchase of BIL (16 268) - (5 725) - Tax effect on adjustments 1 568 412 92 648 2 149 855 44 523 Non-controlling interests' share of adjustments 1 928 847 212 290 3 522 230 102 015 Headline earnings attributable to equity holders of the parent 36 096 486 7 353 765 30 871 115 7 110 596 c Reconciliation of weighted average number of ordinary shares ("000) No. of No. of No. of No. of shares issued shares issued shares issued shares issued Number of shares in issue at the beginning of the year 569 876 564 777 569 876 564 777 Add: Weighted Average number of shares issued during the year 4 471 3 898 4 471 3 898 Less: Weighted Average number of Treasury Shares (4 640) (3 186) (4 640) (3 186) Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares 569 707 565 489 569 707 565 489 Weighted average number of ordinary shares before effect of dilution 569 707 565 489 569 707 565 489 Effect of dilution from share options: - 5 896 - 5 896 Weighted average number of ordinary shares adjusted for the effect of dilution 569 707 571 385 569 707 571 385 Basic earnings per share (cents) 6 835.78 1 312.78 5 949.70 1 263.36 Headline earnings per share (cents) 6 335.97 1 300.43 5 418.77 1 257.42 Diluted basic earnings per share (cents) 6 835.78 1 299.23 5 949.70 1 250.32 Diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 6 335.97 1 287.01 5 418.77 1 244.45 INFLATION-ADJUSTED HISTORICAL Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Audited Audited Supplementary Supplementary ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 17 Contingent liabilities Guarantees The contingent liabilities relate to bank guarantees provided in respect of associate companies borrowings as at 30 June 2022. 5 053 250 8 654 516 5 053 250 2 968 322 Uncertain tax positions

The significant currency changes in Zimbabwe since 2018 have created some uncertainities in the treatment of taxes due to the absence of clear guidance and transitional measures from the tax authorities. Complications arose from the wording of the tax legislation in relation to the currency of settlement for certain taxes which gives rise to varying interpretations within the economy. The Group has several unresolved tax matters with ZIMRA arising from the differences in interpretation of the tax legislation. Some of these matters are in the courts while some are being discussed between the Group and ZIMRA. Going Concern

The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern and have satisfied themselves that the Group is in a sound financial position and has adequate resources to continue in existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they believe that the preparation of these consolidated Group annual inflation-adjusted financial statements on a going concern basis is appropriate. Events after reporting date Final Dividend Declaration

Subsequent to year end the Board declared a final dividend of US$1.56c per share payable in respect of all ordinary shareholders of the Company.

On the same date the Board also declared a final dividend totalling US$453 588 to Innscor Africa Employee Share Trust (Private) Limited.

Treasury Bills

In July 2022 the the Directors received a notification from the Group's Bankers indicating that the Group had been issued Treasury Bills in lieu of "Statutory Receivables" in note 5 above. The Treasury Bills mature in 2025 no additional information was received from the authorities but the Group intends to hold these Bills to maturity. www.innscorafrica.com 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Innscor Africa Limited published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 15:22:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED 11:23a Innscor Africa : 2022-10-28 Innscor Results - 2022 June PU 02:07a Innscor Africa Limited - the Corporate Investment Juggernaut Case AQ 10/03 Crocodile Breeding Padenga Holdings Posts Strong Earnings AQ 09/30 Innscor Africa : 2022-09-30 Notice to Shareholders PU 09/30 Innscor Africa : Delay in Publishing FY22 Results PU 05/17 Bakers Inn Expands Distribution Capacity AQ 04/29 Innscor Reports Strong Growth Across Manufacturing Divisions AQ 03/17 Innscor Africa : 2022-03-18 Innscor Results - 2021 Dec PU 03/04 INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED : Half-year results CO 02/15 Labour Court Orders Innscor to Former Boss ZW$43k Damages AQ Chart INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Managers and Directors Julian P. Schonken Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Godfrey Gwainda Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Addington Bexley Chikomborero Chinake Independent Non-Executive Chairman Thembinkosi Nkosana Sibanda Independent Non-Executive Director Duduzile Kereditse Shinya Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED 97.05% 0