Innscor Africa : 2023-01-25 Innscor Africa Limited Listing Press Release

Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94) Our passion for value creation ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE Relating to and seeking approvals for: e Termination of Innscor Africa Limited's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Subsequent Listing by Introduction of Innscor Africa Limited on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange ("e Proposed Transaction") and incorporating NOTICE OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Innscor Africa Limited ("Innscor"), to be held physically at the Royal Harare Golf Club situated at 5th Street Extension, Harare, Zimbabwe and virtually by electronic means, on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 1000 hours. e notice was published on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 in accordance with the Listings Requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") and the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) of Zimbabwe, as set out at the end of this Document. Shareholders are asked to complete and return the attached form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, as soon as possible, but not later than 1600 hours, on Monday, 13 February 2023. Financial Advisors Sponsoring Brokers Legal Advisors Transfer Secretaries ACTION REQUIRED Read this Document in its entirety, and if you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should immediately seek advice from an independent stockbroker, bank manager, legal practitioner, accountant, or any other professional advisor of your choice; Attend and vote at the EGM to be held on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 1000 hours at Royal Harare Gold Club, or virtually by electronic means via the link, https://escrowagm.com/eagmZim/Login.aspx; and Shareholders who are unable to attend the EGM but who wish to be represented thereat should complete and sign the Proxy Form included with this Document and ensure it is lodged at the physical oces of Innscor situated at 1 Ranelagh Road, Highlands, Harare, so that it is received by the Transfer Secretaries by no later than 1600 hours, on Monday, 13 February 2023. Proxy forms will be accepted at the discretion of the Chairman up to 1 (one) hour before the commencement of the EGM. Shareholders may attend the meeting virtually, notwithstanding the completion and return of a Proxy form. Date of issue of this document: Wednesday, 25 January 2023 1. OVERVIEW OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION At the Board meeting held on Friday, 9 December 2022, the Board of Directors of Innscor considered the termination of Innscor's ZSE Listing and simultaneous listing of the Company's shares on the VFEX by way of Introduction. 1.1. Rationale for the Proposed Transaction In future, Innscor will assume a greater ability to raise equity capital in foreign currency to support the Group's capital expenditure, working capital requirements and regional expansion requirements. e VFEX's potential to become a regional exchange enhances Innscor's opportunity to draw in a wider investor pool.

VFEX listing requires USD ﬁnancial reporting, which contributes to a lower risk perception of Innscor and an enhanced understanding of the Company's ﬁnancial position. is will provide the Company with increased leverage to access other forms of ﬁnance at favourable terms.

e VFEX's trading costs of 2.12% are lower than 4.63% on the ZSE, allowing shareholders to retain more of their capital and potentially stimulating the liquidity of Innscor shares.

Foreign shareholders on the VFEX can repatriate their dividends freely in foreign currency and can settle their proceeds from share disposal oshore.

e VFEX oers tax incentives for shareholders, which include a 5% withholding tax on dividends for foreign investors compared to a withholding tax of 10% for non-resident shareholders on the ZSE. Additionally, while capital gains at a rate of 40% apply on the ZSE, on the VFEX, no capital gains tax on share disposal is charged, thus providing optimised earnings for Innscor shareholders on the VFEX compared to the ZSE.

VFEX listing requires USD ﬁnancial reporting, which contributes to a lower risk perception of Innscor and an enhanced understanding of the Company's ﬁnancial position. is will provide the Company with increased leverage to access other forms of ﬁnance at favourable terms.

e VFEX's trading costs of 2.12% are lower than 4.63% on the ZSE, allowing shareholders to retain more of their capital and potentially stimulating the liquidity of Innscor shares.

Foreign shareholders on the VFEX can repatriate their dividends freely in foreign currency and can settle their proceeds from share disposal oshore.

e VFEX oers tax incentives for shareholders, which include a 5% withholding tax on dividends for foreign investors compared to a withholding tax of 10% for non-resident shareholders on the ZSE. Additionally, while capital gains at a rate of 40% apply on the ZSE, on the VFEX, no capital gains tax on share disposal is charged, thus providing optimised earnings for Innscor shareholders on the VFEX compared to the ZSE.

e Company's migration from the ZSE to the VFEX potentially improves the Company's regional proﬁle and commercial standing, creating pathways to the Group's local and regional prospects.

e provision of a de facto third-party USD valuation of the Company enables Innscor's existing shareholders to realise the true value of their holdings and provide a more accurate benchmark of the stock's performance while mitigating valuation volatility.

e provision of a de facto third-party USD valuation of the Company enables Innscor's existing shareholders to realise the true value of their holdings and provide a more accurate benchmark of the stock's performance while mitigating valuation volatility. 2. TIMETABLE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION Important Dates Innscor EGM Notice and Circular published Wednesday, 25 January 2023 Record Date, Innscor share register closed (at 1600 hours) Friday, 10 February 2023 Last day of lodging Proxy Forms (at 1600 hours) Monday, 13 February 2023 EGM (at 1000 hours) Wednesday, 15 February 2023 Publication of Results of Innscor EGM ursday, 16 February 2023 Last day of trading Innscor Shares on the ZSE Friday, 17 February 2023 Termination of Innscor ZSE Listing ursday, 23 February 2023 Transfer of Innscor share register from the ZSE to the VFEX ursday, 23 February 2023 Estimated Completion of Innscor's VFEX Listing Friday, 24 February 2023 3. OVERVIEW OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED Proﬁle of Innscor Africa Limited

Innscor is a manufacturer of consumer staple and durable goods for the mass market through a managed, and where strategically appropriate, integrated portfolio of businesses. e Group commands leading market shares across a range of its categories and, over the years, has grown organically through acquisition and by venturing into new categories. Operations

e Group's operations comprise three core operating segments, namely Mill-Bake, Protein and Other Light Manufacturing. e below information, accompanied by section 3.3, provides a summarized account of the core business units across the Innscor Africa Group, by segment. Mill-Bake

e segment reports the Group's Bakery Division, and interests in Superlinx Logistics (Private), Limited, the Group's interests in National Foods Holdings Limited, and the Group's non-controlling interests in Profeeds (Private) Limited. Protein

is segment reports the Group's Colcom Division and its interests in Irvine's Zimbabwe (Private) Limited and the Associated Meat Packers (Private) Limited ("AMP Group"). Other Light Manufacturing

e main operations in this reporting segment are the Group's controlling interests in Prodairy (Private) Limited, Probottlers (Private) Limited, Natpak (Private) Limited, and non-controlling interests in Probrands (Private) Limited. (Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94) Our passion for value creation ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE 3. OVERVIEW OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED (continued) 3.3. Innscor Africa Limited Group Structure Mill-Bake Protein Head Office Services Other Light Manufacturing 37.45% 100% 49% 49% 100% 50.1% 50.64% 39.2% 50.1% 58.33% 60% 50.2% Probrands The Buffalo National Bread Profeeds Irvine's Colcom Associated Probottlers Prodairy Natpak Zando Company (Priv Foods Holding s Division (Private) Limite d Zimbabwe Division Meat Packers (Private) Limit (Private) Limit (Private) Limit (Private) Limi (Private) Limi Limited Limited (Associate Compa (Private) Limite d (Private) Limi (Associate Comp National Shepperton 47 x Retail Stores Feedmill Colcom Holdings Texas Meats Keshelmar 78.33% 100% 100% 23 x Retail Stores 50% (Private) Limited Foods Limited Road Plant Harare (Division) (Division) Limited 3x Texas Meat Market (Associate Company) (Division) Alpha Saxin 100% National 1 x Feed Commercial Hatchery Triple C Pigs Silkchin Mafuro Packaging 100% Enterprises Foods Properties Lennard Factory (Division) (Division) (Division) 50.01% (Private) Limited (Private) Limited Trading Farming Limited Bread Bulawayo (Pvt) Ltd 80% (Private) Limited (Division) (Associate Company) Sabithorn 66% Aquafeeds Breeders Colcom 54% (Private) Limited 100% Breathaway (Private) (Division) Foods Limited Intercane Food Caterers Bakers Inn Limited 100% 50.1% (Pvt) Ltd 50% 49.89% (Private) Limited Logistics (Pvt) Ltd 20 Texas Layers (Division) Chicken Stores Nutrimaster Botswana Milling 50% Superlinx (Private) 100% & Produce 50% Limited Broilers Company (Private) and Abattoir (Private) Limited Limited (Division) 100% Red Seal Manufactures (Private) Limited IT Services Paperhole Invest Afrigrain Treasury Divis Payroll & Welln Group Propert Other Head Offi Services Division (Private) Limit National Shared Servic Trading Limit 50% Foods Logistics (Associate Comp (Associate Comp (Pvt) Ltd (Associate Company) 50% 60% Syntegra Solutions Raerty Investments (Private) Limited (Private) Limited) t/a Tax Providence Human Capital 30% 1 x Hospital Internal Legal 5 x Industrial Clinics MyCash Financial Serv (Private) Limi Nutrimaster 50% (Private) Limited IL Integrated 50% Agric (Private) Limited 4. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 5. CONDITIONS PRECEDENT Introduction

Critical to Innscor's corporate governance values is the need to ensure that Innscor observes principles and ethical practices benchmarked on international best practices. Innscor continues to monitor and align its codes of corporate practices and conduct with local and international corporate governance codes, such as the National Code of Corporate Governance in Zimbabwe (ZIMCODE) which the Board has adopted as the primary code of Corporate Governance for the Innscor Group. Innscor will continue to explore aligning with the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. Board of Directors

e Group continues to align the Board composition with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act ("COBE") and with the ZSE Listing Requirements and in line with governance policy and international best practices of corporate governance. At the commencement of FY2022, the Board of Directors consisted of 2 Executive Directors, 3 Independent Non-Executive Directors and 2 Non-IndependentNon-Executive Directors, a composition and number per the requirements of COBE that a public company should have a minimum of 7 Directors.

e Chairman and Non-Executive Directors bring signiﬁcant experience and intuition to guide an active and ambitious executive management team. e Board meets quarterly to monitor the performance of the Group and its management and to deliberate on the strategic direction of its operations. Directors' Interests

e principles of observing sound ethical practices, values and conduct are ultimately the Board and Management's responsibility. Declarations of interest and any conﬂict arising in carrying out the eective roles and responsibilities are a requirement of all Innscor Directors and Management. Such declarations are included in the business of all Board meetings held during the year by the Company.

At 30 June 2022, the Directors held, directly and indirectly, the following number of shares: 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 # of shares # of shares Z. Koudounaris 114,817,346 114,517,346 M.J. Fowler 109,179,327 108,566,827 J.P. Schonken 5,176,487 4,151,487 G. Gwainda 1,683,859 991,759 A.B.C. Chinake 1,329,645 957,545 T.N. Sibanda 950,000 650,000 D.K. Shinya 11,900 2,200 233,148,564 229,837,164 Several cautionary announcements have been issued to the shareholders of Innscor informing them of the Company's intention to delist from the ZSE and listing on the VFEX by way of introduction. e ZSE has granted authority to delist Innscor's shares from the ZSE subject to the conditions listed below: Innscor Board approval of the listing by the introduction of the Company's ordinary shares on the VFEX;

e passing by shareholders of Innscor of the resolutions, by the requisite majority, at an EGM to be held on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, in terms of the Notice of the EGM published in the national press dated Wednesday, 25 January 2023; and

Obtaining all such necessary regulatory approvals as may be required, including exchange control by the RBZ and issuing a letter of good standing by the ZSE to Innscor. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION

Shareholders may inspect this Circular and the documents available as listed below between 0800 hours and 1600 hours from Monday, 30 January 2023 to Friday, 10 February 2023, at the Sponsoring Broker's physical oces at Tunsgate Business Park, 30 Tunsgate Road, Mount Pleasant, Harare, Zimbabwe, as well as the Company's registered oce at 1 Ranelagh Road, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe: e Memorandum of Association of the Company;

Innscor Board Approval of the Proposed Transaction;

e expert-written consent letters;

expert-written consent letters; e Innscor Audited Financial Statements and Notes to the Financial Statements for the three ﬁnancial years ended 30 June 2020, 30 June 2021 and 30 June 2022;

e ZSE approval for the delisting of Innscor from the ZSE; and

e VFEX approval for the listing of Innscor onto the VFEX. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

e Directors collectively, and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided in this Abridged Circular and certify that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement false or misleading. ey have made all reasonable enquiries to ascertain such facts, and that this Abridged Circular contains all information required by law, ZSE and VFEX listing rules.

e Directors conﬁrm that this Abridged Circular includes all such information within their knowledge (or which it would be reasonable for them to obtain by making enquires) that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably expect to ﬁnd for the purpose of making an informed assessment of the assets and liabilities, ﬁnancial position, proﬁts and losses and prospects of the issuer, and of the rights attaching to the securities to which the listing particulars relate. (Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94) Our passion for value creation ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE 8. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Group Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June 2022 INFLATIONADJUSTED 2022 2021 2020 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 June June June Audited Audited Restated HISTORICAL 2022 2021 2020 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 June June June Supplementary Supplementary Supplementary Revenue 290,780,098 195,082,046 144,226,944 159,575,763 56,485,603 11,159,427 Cost of raw materials (128,841,361) (123,208,376) (84,702,157) (77,826,735) (31,352,790) (4,756,675 ) Proﬁt before operating expenses and other trading income 161,938,737 71,873,670 59,524,787 81,749,028 25,132,813 6,402,752 Other trading income 3,917,789 1,921,357 916,548 2,390,117 606,727 71,892 Operating expenses (78,023,588) (48,798,695) (38,612,623) (45,271,162) (14,359,699) (3,065,473 ) Operating proﬁt before the listed items below 87,832,938 24,996,332 21,828,712 38,867,983 11,379,841 3,409,171 Financial income 5,855,394 2,267,158 2,337,454 9,150,755 645,211 397,287 Depreciation & amortisation (3,806,854) (3,327,510) (3,154,003) (984,068) (182,305) (82,410 ) Fair value adjustments on listed equities 1,922,706 (2,066,206) 1,008,054 3,589,302 106,046 696,453 Fair value adjustments on biological assets 1,111,381 (3,089,315) (185,628) 4,611,328 396,135 282,601 Operating proﬁt before items listed below 92,915,565 18,780,459 21,834,589 55,235,300 12,344,928 4,703,102 Interest income 954,301 437,465 213,145 528,916 131,558 12,584 Interest expense (8,533,750) (4,763,541) (3,006,750) (4,729,791) (1,415,319) (237,453 ) Equity accounted earnings 8,166,761 5,696,001 6,696,783 4,650,806 1,880,571 858,414 Monetary (loss)/gain (23,230,437) (98,745) 1,359,432 - - - Proﬁt before tax 70,272,440 20,051,639 27,097,199 55,685,231 12,941,738 5,336,647 Tax expense (16,582,527) (8,116,006) (5,454,528) (9,717,938) (2,451,245) (920,064 ) Proﬁt for the year 53,689,913 11,935,633 21,642,671 45,967,293 10,490,493 4,416,583 Other comprehensive income - to be recycled to proﬁt or loss Exchange dierences arising on the translation of foreign Operations attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 16,215,626 1,004,562 5,701,984 16,215,626 1,004,562 1,955,681 Non-controlling interests 991,733 11,749 387,976 991,733 11,749 133,069 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 17,207,359 1,016,311 6,089,960 17,207,359 1,016,311 2,088,750 Total comprehensive income for the year 70,897,272 12,951,944 27,732,631 63,174,652 11,506,804 6,505,333 Proﬁt for the year attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 38,943,944 7,423,621 14,143,485 33,895,857 7,144,165 3,064,586 Non-controlling interests 14,745,969 4,512,012 7,499,186 12,071,436 3,346,328 1,351,997 53,689,913 11,935,633 21,642,671 45,967,293 10,490,493 4,416,583 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 55,159,570 8,428,183 19,845,469 50,111,483 8,148,727 5,020,267 Non-controlling interests 15,737,702 4,523,761 7,887,162 13,063,169 3,358,077 1,485,066 70,897,272 12,951,944 27,732,631 63,174,652 11,506,804 6,505,333 Group Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2022 INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 June June June June June June Audited Audited Restated Supplementary Supplementary Supplementary ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 63,158,545 36,966,116 28,915,276 23,395,336 4,412,453 943,670 Right of use assets 3,307,678 2,087,659 1,426,008 1,475,533 300,764 43,274 Intangible assets 5,773,804 5,650,865 5,613,504 95,132 51,233 41,370 Investments in associates 29,367,595 19,077,921 15,909,111 17,660,937 4,459,909 2,120,352 Other assets 7,598,526 3,928,920 7,334,475 7,361,824 1,268,162 1,180,363 Biological assets 2,079,720 707,404 628,869 1,899,833 225,411 - Deferred tax assets - - - 2,395,333 92,320 104,378 111,285,868 68,418,885 59,827,243 54,283,928 10,810,252 4,433,407 Current assets Other assets 7,028,942 - - 7,028,942 - - Biological assets 9,291,351 5,895,663 6,285,171 6,377,951 1,672,688 561,641 Inventories 56,184,362 24,716,870 25,036,149 40,825,807 8,331,456 3,328,048 Trade and other receivables 45,846,681 24,898,455 16,318,141 42,949,328 8,650,159 2,555,253 Cash and cash equivalents 20,127,751 9,921,595 9,632,069 20,127,751 4,389,036 2,125,956 138,479,087 65,432,583 57,271,530 117,309,779 23,043,339 8,570,898 Asset of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale - - 191,681 - - 7,648 Total Assets 249,764,955 133,851,468 117,290,454 171,593,707 33,853,591 13,011,953 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Ordinary share capital 761,489 761,331 761,123 5,760 5,699 5,648 Share premium 2,652,625 2,547,630 2,459,691 36,351 25,892 20,358 Other reserves 17,433,327 (274,188) 4,302,729 19,510,873 2,683,984 2,056,538 Distributable reserves 83,043,063 50,763,266 47,553,098 40,488,470 9,470,981 3,575,773 Attributable to equity of the parent 103,890,504 53,798,039 55,076,641 60,041,454 12,186,556 5,658,317 Non-controlling interests 39,167,824 24,569,336 22,695,748 16,792,619 4,230,431 1,664,099 Total Shareholders' Equity 143,058,328 78,367,375 77,772,389 76,834,073 16,416,987 7,322,416 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 13,857,300 6,283,960 7,511,761 1,910,307 146,326 215,964 Lease liabilities 1,701,292 723,681 295,461 1,701,292 248,208 49,040 Interest bearing borrowings 3,055,249 1,707,330 262,952 3,055,249 585,579 43,644 18,613,841 8,714,971 8,070,174 6,666,848 980,113 308,648 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 519,811 258,790 96,480 519,811 88,760 16,014 Interest-bearing borrowings 25,126,191 17,417,306 7,317,173 25,126,191 5,973,779 1,214,485 Trade and other payables 53,407,651 24,869,007 19,969,877 53,407,651 8,946,349 3,477,471 Provisions 1,102,769 642,339 388,664 1,102,769 220,309 64,510 Current tax liabilities 7,936,364 3,581,680 3,675,697 7,936,364 1,227,294 608,409 88,092,786 46,769,122 31,447,891 88,092,786 16,456,491 5,380,889 Total liabilities 106,706,627 55,484,093 39,518,065 94,759,634 17,436,604 5,689,537 Total equity and liabilities 249,764,955 133,851,468 117,290,454 171,593,707 33,853,591 13,011,953 (Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94) Our passion for value creation ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE 8. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) Group Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 June 2022 INFLATIONADJUSTED 2022 2021 2020 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 June June June Audited Audited Restated HISTORICAL 2022 2021 2020 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 June June June Supplementary Supplementary Supplementary Cash generated from operations 60,878,632 24,770,808 2,775,484 8,647,252 5,865,822 949,422 Interest income 954,301 437,465 213,145 528,916 131,558 12,584 Interest expense (8,533,750) (4,763,541) (3,006,750) (4,729,791) (1,415,319) (237,453 ) Tax paid (7,247,722) (5,365,407) (3,553,329) (3,497,743) (2,034,902) (261,329 ) Total cash generated from/ (utilised in) operating activities 46,051,461 15,079,325 (3,571,450) 948,634 2,547,159 463,224 Investing activities (12,730,372) (11,494,047) (4,375,117) (6,762,593) (3,642,598) (291,447 ) Net cash (outﬂow)/ inﬂow before ﬁnancing activities 33,321,089 3,585,278 (7,946,567) (5,813,959) (1,095,439) 171,777 Financing activities 28,681,589 10,608,971 7,333,262 14,195,297 2,652,845 813,931 Issue of new shares 158 201 796 61 51 51 Share Premium 104,995 87,918 40,192 10,459 5,534 2,546 Dividends Paid by Holding Company (6,664,147) (4,213,875) (1,552,458) (2,878,368) (1,248,957) (127,272 ) Dividends paid to minority shareholders (2,676,345) (2,705,324) (1,034,286) (1,381,250) (809,249) (97,032 ) Drawdowns on borrowings 50,724,492 20,081,627 20,125,445 24,479,583 5,409,810 1,480,125 Repayment of borrowings (13,688,852) (2,039,528) (10,050,219) (6,606,225) (549,430) (428,971 ) Lease payments (498,440) (341,675) (197,587) (240,543) (74,248) (15,618 ) Purchase of treasury shares - (375,686) - - (111,730) - Cash received from non-controlling interests 1,379,728 115,313 1,379 811,580 31,064 102 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 62,002,678 14,194,249 (613,305) 8,381,338 1,557,406 985,708 before changes in currency translations Eects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (51,796,522) (19,043,163) 3,245,118 7,357,377 705,674 994,142 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,206,156 (4,848,914) 2,631,813 15,738,715 2,263,080 1,979,850 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 9,921,595 14,770,509 7,000,256 4,389,036 2,125,956 146,106 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 20,127,751 9,921,595 9,632,069 20,127,751 4,389,036 2,125,956 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Innscor is to be held physically at Royal Harare Gold Club situated at 5th Street Extension, Harare, Zimbabwe and virtually by electronic means, via the link "https://escrowagm.com/ eagmZim/Login.aspx" on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 1000 hours, for the purpose of transacting the following business: TO CONSIDER and, if deemed ﬁt, to pass, with or without modiﬁcation, the following Resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DELISTING OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED FROM THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE THAT the Company's shares be removed from the Main Board of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange through voluntary termination of the listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in terms of section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2 - AUTHORISED BUT UNISSUED SHARES BE PLACED UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE DIRECTORS THAT the authorised but unissued ordinary shares of the Company, be placed under the control of the Directors for a period of twelve months or until the next Annual General Meeting, to be issued in compliance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the VFEX listing requirements, provided that no issue will be made which would eectively transfer the control of the Company without the prior approval of the Shareholders in a general meeting. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 - DIRECTORS AUTHORISED TO GIVE EFFECT TO RESOLUTIONS "THAT the directors be and are hereby authorised to do any and all such things as may be necessary to give eect to the above resolutions." ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 - APPOINTMENT OF BDO ZIMBABWE CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AS AUDITORS "THAT BDO Zimbabwe, Chartered Accountants be appointed as the Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting." BY ORDER OF THE BOARD APPENDIX V - FORM OF PROXY I / We…………………………………………….………………………………………………………………………….....……………..…………………………. Of……………………………………......………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Being member/members of the above Company, hereby appoint: Mr. / Mrs. / Ms. / Dr ……….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Or failing him or her/the Chairman of the EGM………………………………………….....…………………………………………………………………. Of……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… As my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the EGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 at 1000 hours and at any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and, if deemed ﬁt passing, with or without modiﬁcation, the resolutions to be proposed thereat in accordance with the following instructions: Resolutions For Against Abstain ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DELISTING OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED FROM THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE THAT the Company's shares be removed from the Main Board of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange through voluntary termination of the listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in terms of section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2- AUTHORISED BUT UNISSUED SHARES BE PLACED UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE DIRECTORS THAT the authorised but unissued ordinary shares of the Company, be placed under the control of the Directors for a period of twelve months or until the next Annual General Meeting, to be issued in compliance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the VFEX listing requirements, provided that no issue will be made which would eectively transfer the control of the Company without the prior approval of the Shareholders in a general meeting. Resolutions For Against Abstain ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 - DIRECTORS AUTHORISED TO GIVE EFFECT TO RESOLUTIONS "THAT the directors be and are hereby authorised to do any and all such things as may be necessary to give eect to the above resolutions." ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 - APPOINTMENT OF BDO ZIMBABWE CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AS AUDITORS "THAT BDO Zimbabwe, Chartered Accountants be appointed as the Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting." Signed this day of 2023 Signature(s) of member NOTE In terms of Section 171 of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), members are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to act in the alternative and to attend and vote and speak in their place. A proxy need not also be a member of the Company. A director or ocer of the Company shall not be appointed as a proxy for a Shareholder. Regulation 74 of the Company's Articles of Association provides that the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deposited at the oce of the Company not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. Shareholders in the form of a corporate body must provide documentary evidence establishing the authority of a person signing the Form of Proxy in a representative capacity; this authority must take the form of a resolution of the corporate body. According to the approval granted by the ZSE, ordinary resolution number 1 may be passed by a threshold of 50 per centum plus 1 ordinary shares of the votes of all shareholders present or represented by proxy at the general meeting. FOR OFFICIAL USE NUMBER OF SHARES HELD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SIGNING AND LODGING THIS FORM OF PROXY A Shareholder may insert the name of a proxy or the names of two alternative proxies of the Shareholder's choice in the space provided, with or without deleting "the Chairman of the EGM", but any such deletion must be initialled by the Shareholder. e person whose name appears ﬁrst on the form of proxy will, unless his/her name has been deleted, be entitled to act as a proxy to the exclusion of those whose names follow. A Shareholder's instruction to the proxy must be indicated by the insertion of the relevant number of votes exercisable by that shareholder in the appropriate space/s provided as well as by means of a cross whether the shareholder wishes to vote, for, against or abstain from the resolutions. Failure to comply with the above will be deemed to authorize the proxy to vote or abstain from voting at the EGM as he/she deems ﬁt in respect of all the Shareholder's votes exercisable thereat. A Shareholder or his/her proxy is not obliged to use all the votes exercisable by the Shareholder or by his/her proxy or cast them in the same way. Deletion of any printed matter and the completion of any blank spaces need not be signed or initialled. Any alteration or correction must be initialled by the signatory or signatories. e Chairman shall be entitled to decline to accept the authority of a person signing the proxy form: under a power of attorney on behalf of a company unless that person's power of attorney or authority is deposited at the oces of the Company's transfer secretaries, or the registered oce of the Company, not less than 48 hours before the meeting. If two or more proxies attend the meeting, then that person attending the meeting whose name appears ﬁrst on the proxy form and whose name is not deleted shall be regarded as the validly appointed proxy. When there are joint holders of shares, any one holder may sign the form of proxy. In the case of joint holders, the senior who tenders a vote will be accepted to the exclusion of other joint holders. 