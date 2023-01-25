Advanced search
    INN   ZW0009011298

INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED

(INN)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
677.51 ZWL   +0.82%
01/24Innscor Africa : 2023-01-25 Innscor Africa Limited Listing Press Release
PU
01/24Innscor Africa : 2023-01-25 Innscor VFEX Listing Circular
PU
01/04Innscor Africa : Further Cautionary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innscor Africa : 2023-01-25 Innscor Africa Limited Listing Press Release

01/24/2023 | 11:57pm EST
(Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94)

Our passion for value creation

ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE

Relating to and seeking approvals for:

e Termination of Innscor Africa Limited's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Subsequent Listing

by Introduction of Innscor Africa Limited on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange ("e Proposed Transaction")

and incorporating

NOTICE OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Innscor Africa Limited ("Innscor"), to be held physically at the Royal Harare Golf Club situated at 5th Street Extension, Harare, Zimbabwe and virtually by electronic means, on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 1000 hours. e notice was published on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 in accordance with the Listings Requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") and the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) of Zimbabwe, as set out at the end of this Document. Shareholders are asked to complete and return the attached form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, as soon as possible, but not later than 1600 hours, on Monday, 13 February 2023.

Financial Advisors

Sponsoring Brokers

Legal Advisors

Transfer Secretaries

ACTION REQUIRED

  1. Read this Document in its entirety, and if you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should immediately seek advice from an independent stockbroker, bank manager, legal practitioner, accountant, or any other professional advisor of your choice;
  2. Attend and vote at the EGM to be held on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 1000 hours at Royal Harare Gold Club, or virtually by electronic means via the link, https://escrowagm.com/eagmZim/Login.aspx; and
  3. Shareholders who are unable to attend the EGM but who wish to be represented thereat should complete and sign the Proxy Form included with this Document and ensure it is lodged at the physical oces of Innscor situated at 1 Ranelagh Road, Highlands, Harare, so that it is received by the Transfer Secretaries by no later than 1600 hours, on Monday, 13 February 2023. Proxy forms will be accepted at the discretion of the Chairman up to 1 (one) hour before the commencement of the EGM. Shareholders may attend the meeting virtually, notwithstanding the completion and return of a Proxy form.

Date of issue of this document: Wednesday, 25 January 2023

1. OVERVIEW OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

At the Board meeting held on Friday, 9 December 2022, the Board of Directors of Innscor considered the termination of Innscor's ZSE Listing and simultaneous listing of the Company's shares on the VFEX by way of Introduction.

1.1. Rationale for the Proposed Transaction

  • In future, Innscor will assume a greater ability to raise equity capital in foreign currency to support the Group's capital expenditure, working capital requirements and regional expansion requirements. e VFEX's potential to become a regional exchange enhances Innscor's opportunity to draw in a wider investor pool.
  • VFEX listing requires USD ﬁnancial reporting, which contributes to a lower risk perception of Innscor and an enhanced understanding of the Company's ﬁnancial position. is will provide the Company with increased leverage to access other forms of ﬁnance at favourable terms.
  • e VFEX's trading costs of 2.12% are lower than 4.63% on the ZSE, allowing shareholders to retain more of their capital and potentially stimulating the liquidity of Innscor shares.
  • Foreign shareholders on the VFEX can repatriate their dividends freely in foreign currency and can settle their proceeds from share disposal oshore.
  • e VFEX oers tax incentives for shareholders, which include a 5% withholding tax on dividends for foreign investors compared to a withholding tax of 10% for non-resident shareholders on the ZSE. Additionally, while capital gains at a rate of 40% apply on the ZSE, on the VFEX, no capital gains tax on share disposal is charged, thus providing optimised earnings for Innscor shareholders on the VFEX compared to the ZSE.
  • e Company's migration from the ZSE to the VFEX potentially improves the Company's regional proﬁle and commercial standing, creating pathways to the Group's local and regional prospects.
  • e provision of a de facto third-party USD valuation of the Company enables Innscor's existing shareholders to realise the true value of their holdings and provide a more accurate benchmark of the stock's performance while mitigating valuation volatility.

2.

TIMETABLE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

Important Dates

Innscor EGM Notice and Circular published

Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Record Date, Innscor share register closed (at 1600 hours)

Friday, 10 February 2023

Last day of lodging Proxy Forms (at 1600 hours)

Monday, 13 February 2023

EGM (at 1000 hours)

Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Publication of Results of Innscor EGM

ursday, 16 February 2023

Last day of trading Innscor Shares on the ZSE

Friday, 17

February 2023

Termination of Innscor ZSE Listing

ursday, 23

February 2023

Transfer of Innscor share register from the ZSE to the VFEX

ursday, 23

February 2023

Estimated Completion of Innscor's VFEX Listing

Friday, 24

February 2023

3. OVERVIEW OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED

  1. Proﬁle of Innscor Africa Limited
    Innscor is a manufacturer of consumer staple and durable goods for the mass market through a managed, and where strategically appropriate, integrated portfolio of businesses. e Group commands leading market shares across a range of its categories and, over the years, has grown organically through acquisition and by venturing into new categories.
  2. Operations
    e Group's operations comprise three core operating segments, namely Mill-Bake, Protein and Other Light Manufacturing. e below information, accompanied by section 3.3, provides a summarized account of the core business units across the Innscor Africa Group, by segment.
  1. Mill-Bake
    e segment reports the Group's Bakery Division, and interests in Superlinx Logistics (Private), Limited, the Group's interests in National Foods Holdings Limited, and the Group's non-controlling interests in Profeeds (Private) Limited.
  2. Protein
    is segment reports the Group's Colcom Division and its interests in Irvine's Zimbabwe (Private) Limited and the Associated Meat Packers (Private) Limited ("AMP Group").
  3. Other Light Manufacturing
    e main operations in this reporting segment are the Group's controlling interests in Prodairy (Private) Limited, Probottlers (Private) Limited, Natpak (Private) Limited, and non-controlling interests in Probrands (Private) Limited.

3. OVERVIEW OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED (continued)

3.3. Innscor Africa Limited Group Structure

Mill-Bake

Protein

Head Office Services

Other Light Manufacturing

37.45%

100%

49%

49%

100%

50.1%

50.64%

39.2%

50.1%

58.33%

60%

50.2%

Probrands

The Buffalo

National

Bread

Profeeds

Irvine's

Colcom

Associated

Probottlers

Prodairy

Natpak

Zando

Company (Priv

Foods Holding

s

Division

(Private) Limite

d

Zimbabwe

Division

Meat Packers

(Private) Limit

(Private) Limit

(Private) Limit

(Private) Limi

(Private) Limi

Limited

Limited

(Associate Compa

(Private) Limite

d

(Private) Limi

(Associate Comp

National

Shepperton

47 x Retail Stores

Feedmill

Colcom Holdings

Texas Meats

Keshelmar

78.33%

100%

100%

23 x Retail Stores

50% (Private) Limited

Foods Limited

Road Plant Harare

(Division)

(Division)

Limited

3x Texas Meat Market

(Associate Company)

(Division)

Alpha

Saxin

100%

National

1 x Feed

Commercial Hatchery

Triple C Pigs

Silkchin

Mafuro

Packaging

100% Enterprises

Foods Properties

Lennard

Factory (Division)

(Division)

(Division)

50.01%

(Private) Limited

(Private) Limited

Trading

Farming

Limited

Bread Bulawayo

(Pvt) Ltd

80% (Private) Limited

(Division)

(Associate Company)

Sabithorn

66%

Aquafeeds

Breeders

Colcom

54% (Private) Limited

100%

Breathaway

(Private)

(Division)

Foods Limited

Intercane

Food Caterers

Bakers Inn

Limited

100%

50.1%

(Pvt) Ltd

50%

49.89%

(Private) Limited

Logistics

(Pvt) Ltd

20 Texas

Layers (Division)

Chicken Stores

Nutrimaster

Botswana Milling

50%

Superlinx

(Private)

100%

& Produce

50%

Limited

Broilers

Company

(Private)

and Abattoir

(Private) Limited

Limited

(Division)

100%

Red Seal

Manufactures

(Private) Limited

IT Services

Paperhole Invest

Afrigrain

Treasury Divis

Payroll & Welln

Group Propert

Other Head Offi

Services

Division

(Private) Limit

National

Shared Servic

Trading Limit

50%

Foods Logistics

(Associate Comp

(Associate Comp

(Pvt) Ltd

(Associate Company)

50%

60%

Syntegra Solutions

Raerty Investments

(Private) Limited

(Private) Limited) t/a

Tax

Providence Human Capital

30%

1 x Hospital

Internal

Legal

5 x Industrial

Clinics

MyCash

Financial Serv

(Private) Limi

Nutrimaster

50% (Private) Limited

IL Integrated

50% Agric (Private)

Limited

4. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

5. CONDITIONS PRECEDENT

  1. Introduction
    Critical to Innscor's corporate governance values is the need to ensure that Innscor observes principles and ethical practices benchmarked on international best practices. Innscor continues to monitor and align its codes of corporate practices and conduct with local and international corporate governance codes, such as the National Code of Corporate Governance in Zimbabwe (ZIMCODE) which the Board has adopted as the primary code of Corporate Governance for the Innscor Group. Innscor will continue to explore aligning with the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.
  2. Board of Directors
    e Group continues to align the Board composition with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act ("COBE") and with the ZSE Listing Requirements and in line with governance policy and international best practices of corporate governance. At the commencement of FY2022, the Board of Directors consisted of 2 Executive Directors, 3 Independent Non-Executive Directors and 2 Non-IndependentNon-Executive Directors, a composition and number per the requirements of COBE that a public company should have a minimum of 7 Directors.
    e Chairman and Non-Executive Directors bring signiﬁcant experience and intuition to guide an active and ambitious executive management team. e Board meets quarterly to monitor the performance of the Group and its management and to deliberate on the strategic direction of its operations.
  3. Directors' Interests
    e principles of observing sound ethical practices, values and conduct are ultimately the Board and Management's responsibility. Declarations of interest and any conﬂict arising in carrying out the eective roles and responsibilities are a requirement of all Innscor Directors and Management. Such declarations are included in the business of all Board meetings held during the year by the Company.
    At 30 June 2022, the Directors held, directly and indirectly, the following number of shares:

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

# of shares

# of shares

Z. Koudounaris

114,817,346

114,517,346

M.J. Fowler

109,179,327

108,566,827

J.P. Schonken

5,176,487

4,151,487

G. Gwainda

1,683,859

991,759

A.B.C. Chinake

1,329,645

957,545

T.N. Sibanda

950,000

650,000

D.K. Shinya

11,900

2,200

233,148,564

229,837,164

Several cautionary announcements have been issued to the shareholders of Innscor informing them of the Company's intention to delist from the ZSE and listing on the VFEX by way of introduction. e ZSE has granted authority to delist Innscor's shares from the ZSE subject to the conditions listed below:

    • Innscor Board approval of the listing by the introduction of the Company's ordinary shares on the VFEX;
    • e passing by shareholders of Innscor of the resolutions, by the requisite majority, at an EGM to be held on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, in terms of the Notice of the EGM published in the national press dated Wednesday, 25 January 2023; and
    • Obtaining all such necessary regulatory approvals as may be required, including exchange control by the RBZ and issuing a letter of good standing by the ZSE to Innscor.
  2. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION
    Shareholders may inspect this Circular and the documents available as listed below between 0800 hours and 1600 hours from Monday, 30 January 2023 to Friday, 10 February 2023, at the Sponsoring Broker's physical oces at Tunsgate Business Park, 30 Tunsgate Road, Mount Pleasant, Harare, Zimbabwe, as well as the Company's registered oce at 1 Ranelagh Road, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe:
    • e Memorandum of Association of the Company;
    • Innscor Board Approval of the Proposed Transaction;
    • e expert-written consent letters;
    • e Innscor Audited Financial Statements and Notes to the Financial Statements for the three ﬁnancial years ended 30 June 2020, 30 June 2021 and 30 June 2022;
    • e ZSE approval for the delisting of Innscor from the ZSE; and
    • e VFEX approval for the listing of Innscor onto the VFEX.
  4. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
    e Directors collectively, and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided in this Abridged Circular and certify that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement false or misleading. ey have made all reasonable enquiries to ascertain such facts, and that this Abridged Circular contains all information required by law, ZSE and VFEX listing rules.
    e Directors conﬁrm that this Abridged Circular includes all such information within their knowledge (or which it would be reasonable for them to obtain by making enquires) that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably expect to ﬁnd for the purpose of making an informed assessment of the assets and liabilities, ﬁnancial position, proﬁts and losses and prospects of the issuer, and of the rights attaching to the securities to which the listing particulars relate.

8. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Group Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June 2022

INFLATIONADJUSTED

2022

2021

2020

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

June

June

June

Audited

Audited

Restated

HISTORICAL

2022

2021

2020

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

June

June

June

Supplementary

Supplementary

Supplementary

Revenue

290,780,098

195,082,046

144,226,944

159,575,763

56,485,603

11,159,427

Cost of raw materials

(128,841,361)

(123,208,376)

(84,702,157)

(77,826,735)

(31,352,790)

(4,756,675 )

Proﬁt before operating expenses and other trading income

161,938,737

71,873,670

59,524,787

81,749,028

25,132,813

6,402,752

Other trading income

3,917,789

1,921,357

916,548

2,390,117

606,727

71,892

Operating expenses

(78,023,588)

(48,798,695)

(38,612,623)

(45,271,162)

(14,359,699)

(3,065,473 )

Operating proﬁt before the listed items below

87,832,938

24,996,332

21,828,712

38,867,983

11,379,841

3,409,171

Financial income

5,855,394

2,267,158

2,337,454

9,150,755

645,211

397,287

Depreciation & amortisation

(3,806,854)

(3,327,510)

(3,154,003)

(984,068)

(182,305)

(82,410 )

Fair value adjustments on listed equities

1,922,706

(2,066,206)

1,008,054

3,589,302

106,046

696,453

Fair value adjustments on biological assets

1,111,381

(3,089,315)

(185,628)

4,611,328

396,135

282,601

Operating proﬁt before items listed below

92,915,565

18,780,459

21,834,589

55,235,300

12,344,928

4,703,102

Interest income

954,301

437,465

213,145

528,916

131,558

12,584

Interest expense

(8,533,750)

(4,763,541)

(3,006,750)

(4,729,791)

(1,415,319)

(237,453 )

Equity accounted earnings

8,166,761

5,696,001

6,696,783

4,650,806

1,880,571

858,414

Monetary (loss)/gain

(23,230,437)

(98,745)

1,359,432

-

-

-

Proﬁt before tax

70,272,440

20,051,639

27,097,199

55,685,231

12,941,738

5,336,647

Tax expense

(16,582,527)

(8,116,006)

(5,454,528)

(9,717,938)

(2,451,245)

(920,064 )

Proﬁt for the year

53,689,913

11,935,633

21,642,671

45,967,293

10,490,493

4,416,583

Other comprehensive income - to be recycled to proﬁt or loss

Exchange dierences arising on the translation of foreign Operations attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

16,215,626

1,004,562

5,701,984

16,215,626

1,004,562

1,955,681

Non-controlling interests

991,733

11,749

387,976

991,733

11,749

133,069

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

17,207,359

1,016,311

6,089,960

17,207,359

1,016,311

2,088,750

Total comprehensive income for the year

70,897,272

12,951,944

27,732,631

63,174,652

11,506,804

6,505,333

Proﬁt for the year attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

38,943,944

7,423,621

14,143,485

33,895,857

7,144,165

3,064,586

Non-controlling interests

14,745,969

4,512,012

7,499,186

12,071,436

3,346,328

1,351,997

53,689,913

11,935,633

21,642,671

45,967,293

10,490,493

4,416,583

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

55,159,570

8,428,183

19,845,469

50,111,483

8,148,727

5,020,267

Non-controlling interests

15,737,702

4,523,761

7,887,162

13,063,169

3,358,077

1,485,066

70,897,272

12,951,944

27,732,631

63,174,652

11,506,804

6,505,333

Group Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2022

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2020

2022

2021

2020

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

June

June

June

June

June

June

Audited

Audited

Restated

Supplementary

Supplementary

Supplementary

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

63,158,545

36,966,116

28,915,276

23,395,336

4,412,453

943,670

Right of use assets

3,307,678

2,087,659

1,426,008

1,475,533

300,764

43,274

Intangible assets

5,773,804

5,650,865

5,613,504

95,132

51,233

41,370

Investments in associates

29,367,595

19,077,921

15,909,111

17,660,937

4,459,909

2,120,352

Other assets

7,598,526

3,928,920

7,334,475

7,361,824

1,268,162

1,180,363

Biological assets

2,079,720

707,404

628,869

1,899,833

225,411

-

Deferred tax assets

-

-

-

2,395,333

92,320

104,378

111,285,868

68,418,885

59,827,243

54,283,928

10,810,252

4,433,407

Current assets

Other assets

7,028,942

-

-

7,028,942

-

-

Biological assets

9,291,351

5,895,663

6,285,171

6,377,951

1,672,688

561,641

Inventories

56,184,362

24,716,870

25,036,149

40,825,807

8,331,456

3,328,048

Trade and other receivables

45,846,681

24,898,455

16,318,141

42,949,328

8,650,159

2,555,253

Cash and cash equivalents

20,127,751

9,921,595

9,632,069

20,127,751

4,389,036

2,125,956

138,479,087

65,432,583

57,271,530

117,309,779

23,043,339

8,570,898

Asset of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale

-

-

191,681

-

-

7,648

Total Assets

249,764,955

133,851,468

117,290,454

171,593,707

33,853,591

13,011,953

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Ordinary share capital

761,489

761,331

761,123

5,760

5,699

5,648

Share premium

2,652,625

2,547,630

2,459,691

36,351

25,892

20,358

Other reserves

17,433,327

(274,188)

4,302,729

19,510,873

2,683,984

2,056,538

Distributable reserves

83,043,063

50,763,266

47,553,098

40,488,470

9,470,981

3,575,773

Attributable to equity of the parent

103,890,504

53,798,039

55,076,641

60,041,454

12,186,556

5,658,317

Non-controlling interests

39,167,824

24,569,336

22,695,748

16,792,619

4,230,431

1,664,099

Total Shareholders' Equity

143,058,328

78,367,375

77,772,389

76,834,073

16,416,987

7,322,416

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

13,857,300

6,283,960

7,511,761

1,910,307

146,326

215,964

Lease liabilities

1,701,292

723,681

295,461

1,701,292

248,208

49,040

Interest bearing borrowings

3,055,249

1,707,330

262,952

3,055,249

585,579

43,644

18,613,841

8,714,971

8,070,174

6,666,848

980,113

308,648

Current liabilities

Lease liabilities

519,811

258,790

96,480

519,811

88,760

16,014

Interest-bearing borrowings

25,126,191

17,417,306

7,317,173

25,126,191

5,973,779

1,214,485

Trade and other payables

53,407,651

24,869,007

19,969,877

53,407,651

8,946,349

3,477,471

Provisions

1,102,769

642,339

388,664

1,102,769

220,309

64,510

Current tax liabilities

7,936,364

3,581,680

3,675,697

7,936,364

1,227,294

608,409

88,092,786

46,769,122

31,447,891

88,092,786

16,456,491

5,380,889

Total liabilities

106,706,627

55,484,093

39,518,065

94,759,634

17,436,604

5,689,537

Total equity and liabilities

249,764,955

133,851,468

117,290,454

171,593,707

33,853,591

13,011,953

8. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Group Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 June 2022

INFLATIONADJUSTED

2022

2021

2020

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

June

June

June

Audited

Audited

Restated

HISTORICAL

2022

2021

2020

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

June

June

June

Supplementary

Supplementary

Supplementary

Cash generated from operations

60,878,632

24,770,808

2,775,484

8,647,252

5,865,822

949,422

Interest income

954,301

437,465

213,145

528,916

131,558

12,584

Interest expense

(8,533,750)

(4,763,541)

(3,006,750)

(4,729,791)

(1,415,319)

(237,453 )

Tax paid

(7,247,722)

(5,365,407)

(3,553,329)

(3,497,743)

(2,034,902)

(261,329 )

Total cash generated from/ (utilised in) operating activities

46,051,461

15,079,325

(3,571,450)

948,634

2,547,159

463,224

Investing activities

(12,730,372)

(11,494,047)

(4,375,117)

(6,762,593)

(3,642,598)

(291,447 )

Net cash (outﬂow)/ inﬂow before ﬁnancing activities

33,321,089

3,585,278

(7,946,567)

(5,813,959)

(1,095,439)

171,777

Financing activities

28,681,589

10,608,971

7,333,262

14,195,297

2,652,845

813,931

Issue of new shares

158

201

796

61

51

51

Share Premium

104,995

87,918

40,192

10,459

5,534

2,546

Dividends Paid by Holding Company

(6,664,147)

(4,213,875)

(1,552,458)

(2,878,368)

(1,248,957)

(127,272 )

Dividends paid to minority shareholders

(2,676,345)

(2,705,324)

(1,034,286)

(1,381,250)

(809,249)

(97,032 )

Drawdowns on borrowings

50,724,492

20,081,627

20,125,445

24,479,583

5,409,810

1,480,125

Repayment of borrowings

(13,688,852)

(2,039,528)

(10,050,219)

(6,606,225)

(549,430)

(428,971 )

Lease payments

(498,440)

(341,675)

(197,587)

(240,543)

(74,248)

(15,618 )

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(375,686)

-

-

(111,730)

-

Cash received from non-controlling interests

1,379,728

115,313

1,379

811,580

31,064

102

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

62,002,678

14,194,249

(613,305)

8,381,338

1,557,406

985,708

before changes in currency translations

Eects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

(51,796,522)

(19,043,163)

3,245,118

7,357,377

705,674

994,142

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,206,156

(4,848,914)

2,631,813

15,738,715

2,263,080

1,979,850

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

9,921,595

14,770,509

7,000,256

4,389,036

2,125,956

146,106

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

20,127,751

9,921,595

9,632,069

20,127,751

4,389,036

2,125,956

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Innscor is to be held physically at Royal Harare Gold Club situated at 5th Street Extension, Harare, Zimbabwe and virtually by electronic means, via the link "https://escrowagm.com/ eagmZim/Login.aspx" on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 1000 hours, for the purpose of transacting the following business:

TO CONSIDER and, if deemed ﬁt, to pass, with or without modiﬁcation, the following Resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DELISTING OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED FROM THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE

THAT the Company's shares be removed from the Main Board of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange through voluntary termination of the listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in terms of section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2 - AUTHORISED BUT UNISSUED SHARES BE PLACED UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE DIRECTORS

THAT the authorised but unissued ordinary shares of the Company, be placed under the control of the Directors for a period of twelve months or until the next Annual General Meeting, to be issued in compliance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the VFEX listing requirements, provided that no issue will be made which would eectively transfer the control of the Company without the prior approval of the Shareholders in a general meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 - DIRECTORS AUTHORISED TO GIVE EFFECT TO RESOLUTIONS

"THAT the directors be and are hereby authorised to do any and all such things as may be necessary to give eect to the above resolutions."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 - APPOINTMENT OF BDO ZIMBABWE CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AS AUDITORS

"THAT BDO Zimbabwe, Chartered Accountants be appointed as the Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting."

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

APPENDIX V - FORM OF PROXY

I / We…………………………………………….………………………………………………………………………….....……………..………………………….

Of……………………………………......……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Being member/members of the above Company, hereby appoint:

Mr. / Mrs. / Ms. / Dr ……….………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Or failing him or her/the Chairman of the EGM………………………………………….....………………………………………………………………….

Of………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

As my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the EGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 at 1000 hours and at any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and, if deemed ﬁt passing, with or without modiﬁcation, the resolutions to be proposed thereat in accordance with the following instructions:

Resolutions

For

Against

Abstain

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DELISTING OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED

FROM THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE

THAT the Company's shares be removed from the Main Board of the Zimbabwe

Stock Exchange through voluntary termination of the listing on the Zimbabwe Stock

Exchange in terms of section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2- AUTHORISED BUT UNISSUED SHARES BE

PLACED UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE DIRECTORS

THAT the authorised but unissued ordinary shares of the Company, be placed under the control of the Directors for a period of twelve months or until the next Annual General Meeting, to be issued in compliance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the VFEX listing requirements, provided that no issue will be made which would eectively transfer the control of the Company without the prior approval of the Shareholders in a general meeting.

Resolutions

For

Against

Abstain

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 - DIRECTORS AUTHORISED TO GIVE EFFECT TO

RESOLUTIONS

"THAT the directors be and are hereby authorised to do any and all such things as may be necessary to give eect to the above resolutions."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 - APPOINTMENT OF BDO ZIMBABWE

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AS AUDITORS

"THAT BDO Zimbabwe, Chartered Accountants be appointed as the Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting."

Signed this

day of

2023

Signature(s) of member

NOTE

  1. In terms of Section 171 of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), members are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to act in the alternative and to attend and vote and speak in their place. A proxy need not also be a member of the Company. A director or ocer of the Company shall not be appointed as a proxy for a Shareholder.
  2. Regulation 74 of the Company's Articles of Association provides that the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deposited at the oce of the Company not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting.
  3. Shareholders in the form of a corporate body must provide documentary evidence establishing the authority of a person signing the Form of Proxy in a representative capacity; this authority must take the form of a resolution of the corporate body.
  4. According to the approval granted by the ZSE, ordinary resolution number 1 may be passed by a threshold of 50 per centum plus 1 ordinary shares of the votes of all shareholders present or represented by proxy at the general meeting.

FOR OFFICIAL USE

NUMBER OF SHARES HELD

INSTRUCTIONS FOR SIGNING AND LODGING THIS FORM OF PROXY

  1. A Shareholder may insert the name of a proxy or the names of two alternative proxies of the Shareholder's choice in the space provided, with or without deleting "the Chairman of the EGM", but any such deletion must be initialled by the Shareholder. e person whose name appears ﬁrst on the form of proxy will, unless his/her name has been deleted, be entitled to act as a proxy to the exclusion of those whose names follow.
  2. A Shareholder's instruction to the proxy must be indicated by the insertion of the relevant number of votes exercisable by that shareholder in the appropriate space/s provided as well as by means of a cross whether the shareholder wishes to vote, for, against or abstain from the resolutions. Failure to comply with the above will be deemed to authorize the proxy to vote or abstain from voting at the EGM as he/she deems ﬁt in respect of all the Shareholder's votes exercisable thereat. A Shareholder or his/her proxy is not obliged to use all the votes exercisable by the Shareholder or by his/her proxy or cast them in the same way.
  3. Deletion of any printed matter and the completion of any blank spaces need not be signed or initialled. Any alteration or correction must be initialled by the signatory or signatories.
  4. e Chairman shall be entitled to decline to accept the authority of a person signing the proxy form:
    1. under a power of attorney
    2. on behalf of a company

unless that person's power of attorney or authority is deposited at the oces of the Company's transfer secretaries, or the registered oce of the Company, not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

  1. If two or more proxies attend the meeting, then that person attending the meeting whose name appears ﬁrst on the proxy form and whose name is not deleted shall be regarded as the validly appointed proxy.
  2. When there are joint holders of shares, any one holder may sign the form of proxy. In the case of joint holders, the senior who tenders a vote will be accepted to the exclusion of other joint holders. Seniority will be determined by the order in which names stand in the register of members.
  3. e completion and lodging of this form of proxy will not preclude the member who grants this proxy form from attending the EGM and speaking and voting in person thereat to the exclusion of any proxy appointed in terms hereof should such member wish to do so.
  4. In order to be eective, completed proxy forms must reach the Company's Transfer Secretaries or the registered oce of the Company not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM.
  5. Please ensure that name(s) of the member(s) on the form of proxy and the voting form are the same as those on the share register.

Disclaimer

Innscor Africa Limited published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
