Innscor Africa : 2023-01-25 Innscor Africa Limited Listing Press Release
01/24/2023 | 11:57pm EST
(Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94)
Our passion for value creation
ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE
Relating to and seeking approvals for:
e Termination of Innscor Africa Limited's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Subsequent Listing
by Introduction of Innscor Africa Limited on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange ("e Proposed Transaction")
and incorporating
NOTICE OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Innscor Africa Limited ("Innscor"), to be held physically at the Royal Harare Golf Club situated at 5th Street Extension, Harare, Zimbabwe and virtually by electronic means, on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 1000 hours. e notice was published on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 in accordance with the Listings Requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") and the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) of Zimbabwe, as set out at the end of this Document. Shareholders are asked to complete and return the attached form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, as soon as possible, but not later than 1600 hours, on Monday, 13 February 2023.
Financial Advisors
Sponsoring Brokers
Legal Advisors
Transfer Secretaries
ACTION REQUIRED
Read this Document in its entirety, and if you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should immediately seek advice from an independent stockbroker, bank manager, legal practitioner, accountant, or any other professional advisor of your choice;
Shareholders who are unable to attend the EGM but who wish to be represented thereat should complete and sign the Proxy Form included with this Document and ensure it is lodged at the physical oces of Innscor situated at 1 Ranelagh Road, Highlands, Harare, so that it is received by the Transfer Secretaries by no later than 1600 hours, on Monday, 13 February 2023. Proxy forms will be accepted at the discretion of the Chairman up to 1 (one) hour before the commencement of the EGM. Shareholders may attend the meeting virtually, notwithstanding the completion and return of a Proxy form.
Date of issue of this document: Wednesday, 25 January 2023
1. OVERVIEW OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION
At the Board meeting held on Friday, 9 December 2022, the Board of Directors of Innscor considered the termination of Innscor's ZSE Listing and simultaneous listing of the Company's shares on the VFEX by way of Introduction.
1.1. Rationale for the Proposed Transaction
In future, Innscor will assume a greater ability to raise equity capital in foreign currency to support the Group's capital expenditure, working capital requirements and regional expansion requirements. e VFEX's potential to become a regional exchange enhances Innscor's opportunity to draw in a wider investor pool.
VFEX listing requires USD ﬁnancial reporting, which contributes to a lower risk perception of Innscor and an enhanced understanding of the Company's ﬁnancial position. is will provide the Company with increased leverage to access other forms of ﬁnance at favourable terms.
e VFEX's trading costs of 2.12% are lower than 4.63% on the ZSE, allowing shareholders to retain more of their capital and potentially stimulating the liquidity of Innscor shares.
Foreign shareholders on the VFEX can repatriate their dividends freely in foreign currency and can settle their proceeds from share disposal oshore.
e VFEX oers tax incentives for shareholders, which include a 5% withholding tax on dividends for foreign investors compared to a withholding tax of 10% for non-resident shareholders on the ZSE. Additionally, while capital gains at a rate of 40% apply on the ZSE, on the VFEX, no capital gains tax on share disposal is charged, thus providing optimised earnings for Innscor shareholders on the VFEX compared to the ZSE.
e Company's migration from the ZSE to the VFEX potentially improves the Company's regional proﬁle and commercial standing, creating pathways to the Group's local and regional prospects.
e provision of a de facto third-party USD valuation of the Company enables Innscor's existing shareholders to realise the true value of their holdings and provide a more accurate benchmark of the stock's performance while mitigating valuation volatility.
2.
TIMETABLE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION
Important Dates
Innscor EGM Notice and Circular published
Wednesday, 25 January 2023
Record Date, Innscor share register closed (at 1600 hours)
Friday, 10 February 2023
Last day of lodging Proxy Forms (at 1600 hours)
Monday, 13 February 2023
EGM (at 1000 hours)
Wednesday, 15 February 2023
Publication of Results of Innscor EGM
ursday, 16 February 2023
Last day of trading Innscor Shares on the ZSE
Friday, 17
February 2023
Termination of Innscor ZSE Listing
ursday, 23
February 2023
Transfer of Innscor share register from the ZSE to the VFEX
ursday, 23
February 2023
Estimated Completion of Innscor's VFEX Listing
Friday, 24
February 2023
3. OVERVIEW OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED
Proﬁle of Innscor Africa Limited
Innscor is a manufacturer of consumer staple and durable goods for the mass market through a managed, and where strategically appropriate, integrated portfolio of businesses. e Group commands leading market shares across a range of its categories and, over the years, has grown organically through acquisition and by venturing into new categories.
Operations
e Group's operations comprise three core operating segments, namely Mill-Bake, Protein and Other Light Manufacturing. e below information, accompanied by section 3.3, provides a summarized account of the core business units across the Innscor Africa Group, by segment.
Mill-Bake
e segment reports the Group's Bakery Division, and interests in Superlinx Logistics (Private), Limited, the Group's interests in National Foods Holdings Limited, and the Group's non-controlling interests in Profeeds (Private) Limited.
Protein
is segment reports the Group's Colcom Division and its interests in Irvine's Zimbabwe (Private) Limited and the Associated Meat Packers (Private) Limited ("AMP Group").
Other Light Manufacturing
e main operations in this reporting segment are the Group's controlling interests in Prodairy (Private) Limited, Probottlers (Private) Limited, Natpak (Private) Limited, and non-controlling interests in Probrands (Private) Limited.
(Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94)
Our passion for value creation
ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE
3. OVERVIEW OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED (continued)
3.3. Innscor Africa Limited Group Structure
Mill-Bake
Protein
Head Office Services
Other Light Manufacturing
37.45%
100%
49%
49%
100%
50.1%
50.64%
39.2%
50.1%
58.33%
60%
50.2%
Probrands
The Buffalo
National
Bread
Profeeds
Irvine's
Colcom
Associated
Probottlers
Prodairy
Natpak
Zando
Company (Priv
Foods Holding
s
Division
(Private) Limite
d
Zimbabwe
Division
Meat Packers
(Private) Limit
(Private) Limit
(Private) Limit
(Private) Limi
(Private) Limi
Limited
Limited
(Associate Compa
(Private) Limite
d
(Private) Limi
(Associate Comp
National
Shepperton
47 x Retail Stores
Feedmill
Colcom Holdings
Texas Meats
Keshelmar
78.33%
100%
100%
23 x Retail Stores
50% (Private) Limited
Foods Limited
Road Plant Harare
(Division)
(Division)
Limited
3x Texas Meat Market
(Associate Company)
(Division)
Alpha
Saxin
100%
National
1 x Feed
Commercial Hatchery
Triple C Pigs
Silkchin
Mafuro
Packaging
100% Enterprises
Foods Properties
Lennard
Factory (Division)
(Division)
(Division)
50.01%
(Private) Limited
(Private) Limited
Trading
Farming
Limited
Bread Bulawayo
(Pvt) Ltd
80% (Private) Limited
(Division)
(Associate Company)
Sabithorn
66%
Aquafeeds
Breeders
Colcom
54% (Private) Limited
100%
Breathaway
(Private)
(Division)
Foods Limited
Intercane
Food Caterers
Bakers Inn
Limited
100%
50.1%
(Pvt) Ltd
50%
49.89%
(Private) Limited
Logistics
(Pvt) Ltd
20 Texas
Layers (Division)
Chicken Stores
Nutrimaster
Botswana Milling
50%
Superlinx
(Private)
100%
& Produce
50%
Limited
Broilers
Company
(Private)
and Abattoir
(Private) Limited
Limited
(Division)
100%
Red Seal
Manufactures
(Private) Limited
IT Services
Paperhole Invest
Afrigrain
Treasury Divis
Payroll & Welln
Group Propert
Other Head Offi
Services
Division
(Private) Limit
National
Shared Servic
Trading Limit
50%
Foods Logistics
(Associate Comp
(Associate Comp
(Pvt) Ltd
(Associate Company)
50%
60%
Syntegra Solutions
Raerty Investments
(Private) Limited
(Private) Limited) t/a
Tax
Providence Human Capital
30%
1 x Hospital
Internal
Legal
5 x Industrial
Clinics
MyCash
Financial Serv
(Private) Limi
Nutrimaster
50% (Private) Limited
IL Integrated
50% Agric (Private)
Limited
4. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
5. CONDITIONS PRECEDENT
Introduction
Critical to Innscor's corporate governance values is the need to ensure that Innscor observes principles and ethical practices benchmarked on international best practices. Innscor continues to monitor and align its codes of corporate practices and conduct with local and international corporate governance codes, such as the National Code of Corporate Governance in Zimbabwe (ZIMCODE) which the Board has adopted as the primary code of Corporate Governance for the Innscor Group. Innscor will continue to explore aligning with the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.
Board of Directors
e Group continues to align the Board composition with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act ("COBE") and with the ZSE Listing Requirements and in line with governance policy and international best practices of corporate governance. At the commencement of FY2022, the Board of Directors consisted of 2 Executive Directors, 3 Independent Non-Executive Directors and 2 Non-IndependentNon-Executive Directors, a composition and number per the requirements of COBE that a public company should have a minimum of 7 Directors.
e Chairman and Non-Executive Directors bring signiﬁcant experience and intuition to guide an active and ambitious executive management team. e Board meets quarterly to monitor the performance of the Group and its management and to deliberate on the strategic direction of its operations.
Directors' Interests
e principles of observing sound ethical practices, values and conduct are ultimately the Board and Management's responsibility. Declarations of interest and any conﬂict arising in carrying out the eective roles and responsibilities are a requirement of all Innscor Directors and Management. Such declarations are included in the business of all Board meetings held during the year by the Company.
At 30 June 2022, the Directors held, directly and indirectly, the following number of shares:
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
# of shares
# of shares
Z. Koudounaris
114,817,346
114,517,346
M.J. Fowler
109,179,327
108,566,827
J.P. Schonken
5,176,487
4,151,487
G. Gwainda
1,683,859
991,759
A.B.C. Chinake
1,329,645
957,545
T.N. Sibanda
950,000
650,000
D.K. Shinya
11,900
2,200
233,148,564
229,837,164
Several cautionary announcements have been issued to the shareholders of Innscor informing them of the Company's intention to delist from the ZSE and listing on the VFEX by way of introduction. e ZSE has granted authority to delist Innscor's shares from the ZSE subject to the conditions listed below:
Innscor Board approval of the listing by the introduction of the Company's ordinary shares on the VFEX;
e passing by shareholders of Innscor of the resolutions, by the requisite majority, at an EGM to be held on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, in terms of the Notice of the EGM published in the national press dated Wednesday, 25 January 2023; and
Obtaining all such necessary regulatory approvals as may be required, including exchange control by the RBZ and issuing a letter of good standing by the ZSE to Innscor.
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION
Shareholders may inspect this Circular and the documents available as listed below between 0800 hours and 1600 hours from Monday, 30 January 2023 to Friday, 10 February 2023, at the Sponsoring Broker's physical oces at Tunsgate Business Park, 30 Tunsgate Road, Mount Pleasant, Harare, Zimbabwe, as well as the Company's registered oce at 1 Ranelagh Road, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe:
e Memorandum of Association of the Company;
Innscor Board Approval of the Proposed Transaction;
e expert-written consent letters;
e Innscor Audited Financial Statements and Notes to the Financial Statements for the three ﬁnancial years ended 30 June 2020, 30 June 2021 and 30 June 2022;
e ZSE approval for the delisting of Innscor from the ZSE; and
e VFEX approval for the listing of Innscor onto the VFEX.
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
e Directors collectively, and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided in this Abridged Circular and certify that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement false or misleading. ey have made all reasonable enquiries to ascertain such facts, and that this Abridged Circular contains all information required by law, ZSE and VFEX listing rules.
e Directors conﬁrm that this Abridged Circular includes all such information within their knowledge (or which it would be reasonable for them to obtain by making enquires) that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably expect to ﬁnd for the purpose of making an informed assessment of the assets and liabilities, ﬁnancial position, proﬁts and losses and prospects of the issuer, and of the rights attaching to the securities to which the listing particulars relate.
(Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94)
Our passion for value creation
ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE
8. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Group Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June 2022
INFLATIONADJUSTED
2022
2021
2020
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
June
June
June
Audited
Audited
Restated
HISTORICAL
2022
2021
2020
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
June
June
June
Supplementary
Supplementary
Supplementary
Revenue
290,780,098
195,082,046
144,226,944
159,575,763
56,485,603
11,159,427
Cost of raw materials
(128,841,361)
(123,208,376)
(84,702,157)
(77,826,735)
(31,352,790)
(4,756,675 )
Proﬁt before operating expenses and other trading income
161,938,737
71,873,670
59,524,787
81,749,028
25,132,813
6,402,752
Other trading income
3,917,789
1,921,357
916,548
2,390,117
606,727
71,892
Operating expenses
(78,023,588)
(48,798,695)
(38,612,623)
(45,271,162)
(14,359,699)
(3,065,473 )
Operating proﬁt before the listed items below
87,832,938
24,996,332
21,828,712
38,867,983
11,379,841
3,409,171
Financial income
5,855,394
2,267,158
2,337,454
9,150,755
645,211
397,287
Depreciation & amortisation
(3,806,854)
(3,327,510)
(3,154,003)
(984,068)
(182,305)
(82,410 )
Fair value adjustments on listed equities
1,922,706
(2,066,206)
1,008,054
3,589,302
106,046
696,453
Fair value adjustments on biological assets
1,111,381
(3,089,315)
(185,628)
4,611,328
396,135
282,601
Operating proﬁt before items listed below
92,915,565
18,780,459
21,834,589
55,235,300
12,344,928
4,703,102
Interest income
954,301
437,465
213,145
528,916
131,558
12,584
Interest expense
(8,533,750)
(4,763,541)
(3,006,750)
(4,729,791)
(1,415,319)
(237,453 )
Equity accounted earnings
8,166,761
5,696,001
6,696,783
4,650,806
1,880,571
858,414
Monetary (loss)/gain
(23,230,437)
(98,745)
1,359,432
-
-
-
Proﬁt before tax
70,272,440
20,051,639
27,097,199
55,685,231
12,941,738
5,336,647
Tax expense
(16,582,527)
(8,116,006)
(5,454,528)
(9,717,938)
(2,451,245)
(920,064 )
Proﬁt for the year
53,689,913
11,935,633
21,642,671
45,967,293
10,490,493
4,416,583
Other comprehensive income - to be recycled to proﬁt or loss
Exchange dierences arising on the translation of foreign Operations attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
16,215,626
1,004,562
5,701,984
16,215,626
1,004,562
1,955,681
Non-controlling interests
991,733
11,749
387,976
991,733
11,749
133,069
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
17,207,359
1,016,311
6,089,960
17,207,359
1,016,311
2,088,750
Total comprehensive income for the year
70,897,272
12,951,944
27,732,631
63,174,652
11,506,804
6,505,333
Proﬁt for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
38,943,944
7,423,621
14,143,485
33,895,857
7,144,165
3,064,586
Non-controlling interests
14,745,969
4,512,012
7,499,186
12,071,436
3,346,328
1,351,997
53,689,913
11,935,633
21,642,671
45,967,293
10,490,493
4,416,583
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
55,159,570
8,428,183
19,845,469
50,111,483
8,148,727
5,020,267
Non-controlling interests
15,737,702
4,523,761
7,887,162
13,063,169
3,358,077
1,485,066
70,897,272
12,951,944
27,732,631
63,174,652
11,506,804
6,505,333
Group Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2022
INFLATIONADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2020
2022
2021
2020
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
June
June
June
June
June
June
Audited
Audited
Restated
Supplementary
Supplementary
Supplementary
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
63,158,545
36,966,116
28,915,276
23,395,336
4,412,453
943,670
Right of use assets
3,307,678
2,087,659
1,426,008
1,475,533
300,764
43,274
Intangible assets
5,773,804
5,650,865
5,613,504
95,132
51,233
41,370
Investments in associates
29,367,595
19,077,921
15,909,111
17,660,937
4,459,909
2,120,352
Other assets
7,598,526
3,928,920
7,334,475
7,361,824
1,268,162
1,180,363
Biological assets
2,079,720
707,404
628,869
1,899,833
225,411
-
Deferred tax assets
-
-
-
2,395,333
92,320
104,378
111,285,868
68,418,885
59,827,243
54,283,928
10,810,252
4,433,407
Current assets
Other assets
7,028,942
-
-
7,028,942
-
-
Biological assets
9,291,351
5,895,663
6,285,171
6,377,951
1,672,688
561,641
Inventories
56,184,362
24,716,870
25,036,149
40,825,807
8,331,456
3,328,048
Trade and other receivables
45,846,681
24,898,455
16,318,141
42,949,328
8,650,159
2,555,253
Cash and cash equivalents
20,127,751
9,921,595
9,632,069
20,127,751
4,389,036
2,125,956
138,479,087
65,432,583
57,271,530
117,309,779
23,043,339
8,570,898
Asset of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale
-
-
191,681
-
-
7,648
Total Assets
249,764,955
133,851,468
117,290,454
171,593,707
33,853,591
13,011,953
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Ordinary share capital
761,489
761,331
761,123
5,760
5,699
5,648
Share premium
2,652,625
2,547,630
2,459,691
36,351
25,892
20,358
Other reserves
17,433,327
(274,188)
4,302,729
19,510,873
2,683,984
2,056,538
Distributable reserves
83,043,063
50,763,266
47,553,098
40,488,470
9,470,981
3,575,773
Attributable to equity of the parent
103,890,504
53,798,039
55,076,641
60,041,454
12,186,556
5,658,317
Non-controlling interests
39,167,824
24,569,336
22,695,748
16,792,619
4,230,431
1,664,099
Total Shareholders' Equity
143,058,328
78,367,375
77,772,389
76,834,073
16,416,987
7,322,416
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
13,857,300
6,283,960
7,511,761
1,910,307
146,326
215,964
Lease liabilities
1,701,292
723,681
295,461
1,701,292
248,208
49,040
Interest bearing borrowings
3,055,249
1,707,330
262,952
3,055,249
585,579
43,644
18,613,841
8,714,971
8,070,174
6,666,848
980,113
308,648
Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
519,811
258,790
96,480
519,811
88,760
16,014
Interest-bearing borrowings
25,126,191
17,417,306
7,317,173
25,126,191
5,973,779
1,214,485
Trade and other payables
53,407,651
24,869,007
19,969,877
53,407,651
8,946,349
3,477,471
Provisions
1,102,769
642,339
388,664
1,102,769
220,309
64,510
Current tax liabilities
7,936,364
3,581,680
3,675,697
7,936,364
1,227,294
608,409
88,092,786
46,769,122
31,447,891
88,092,786
16,456,491
5,380,889
Total liabilities
106,706,627
55,484,093
39,518,065
94,759,634
17,436,604
5,689,537
Total equity and liabilities
249,764,955
133,851,468
117,290,454
171,593,707
33,853,591
13,011,953
(Innscor Africa Limited, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1994 under Company Registration Number 3867/94)
Our passion for value creation
ABRIDGED CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDE
8. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
Group Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 June 2022
INFLATIONADJUSTED
2022
2021
2020
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
June
June
June
Audited
Audited
Restated
HISTORICAL
2022
2021
2020
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
June
June
June
Supplementary
Supplementary
Supplementary
Cash generated from operations
60,878,632
24,770,808
2,775,484
8,647,252
5,865,822
949,422
Interest income
954,301
437,465
213,145
528,916
131,558
12,584
Interest expense
(8,533,750)
(4,763,541)
(3,006,750)
(4,729,791)
(1,415,319)
(237,453 )
Tax paid
(7,247,722)
(5,365,407)
(3,553,329)
(3,497,743)
(2,034,902)
(261,329 )
Total cash generated from/ (utilised in) operating activities
46,051,461
15,079,325
(3,571,450)
948,634
2,547,159
463,224
Investing activities
(12,730,372)
(11,494,047)
(4,375,117)
(6,762,593)
(3,642,598)
(291,447 )
Net cash (outﬂow)/ inﬂow before ﬁnancing activities
33,321,089
3,585,278
(7,946,567)
(5,813,959)
(1,095,439)
171,777
Financing activities
28,681,589
10,608,971
7,333,262
14,195,297
2,652,845
813,931
Issue of new shares
158
201
796
61
51
51
Share Premium
104,995
87,918
40,192
10,459
5,534
2,546
Dividends Paid by Holding Company
(6,664,147)
(4,213,875)
(1,552,458)
(2,878,368)
(1,248,957)
(127,272 )
Dividends paid to minority shareholders
(2,676,345)
(2,705,324)
(1,034,286)
(1,381,250)
(809,249)
(97,032 )
Drawdowns on borrowings
50,724,492
20,081,627
20,125,445
24,479,583
5,409,810
1,480,125
Repayment of borrowings
(13,688,852)
(2,039,528)
(10,050,219)
(6,606,225)
(549,430)
(428,971 )
Lease payments
(498,440)
(341,675)
(197,587)
(240,543)
(74,248)
(15,618 )
Purchase of treasury shares
-
(375,686)
-
-
(111,730)
-
Cash received from non-controlling interests
1,379,728
115,313
1,379
811,580
31,064
102
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
62,002,678
14,194,249
(613,305)
8,381,338
1,557,406
985,708
before changes in currency translations
Eects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
(51,796,522)
(19,043,163)
3,245,118
7,357,377
705,674
994,142
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,206,156
(4,848,914)
2,631,813
15,738,715
2,263,080
1,979,850
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
9,921,595
14,770,509
7,000,256
4,389,036
2,125,956
146,106
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
20,127,751
9,921,595
9,632,069
20,127,751
4,389,036
2,125,956
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Innscor is to be held physically at Royal Harare Gold Club situated at 5th Street Extension, Harare, Zimbabwe and virtually by electronic means, via the link "https://escrowagm.com/ eagmZim/Login.aspx" on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 1000 hours, for the purpose of transacting the following business:
TO CONSIDER and, if deemed ﬁt, to pass, with or without modiﬁcation, the following Resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DELISTING OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED FROM THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE
THAT the Company's shares be removed from the Main Board of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange through voluntary termination of the listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in terms of section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2 - AUTHORISED BUT UNISSUED SHARES BE PLACED UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE DIRECTORS
THAT the authorised but unissued ordinary shares of the Company, be placed under the control of the Directors for a period of twelve months or until the next Annual General Meeting, to be issued in compliance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the VFEX listing requirements, provided that no issue will be made which would eectively transfer the control of the Company without the prior approval of the Shareholders in a general meeting.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 - DIRECTORS AUTHORISED TO GIVE EFFECT TO RESOLUTIONS
"THAT the directors be and are hereby authorised to do any and all such things as may be necessary to give eect to the above resolutions."
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 - APPOINTMENT OF BDO ZIMBABWE CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AS AUDITORS
"THAT BDO Zimbabwe, Chartered Accountants be appointed as the Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting."
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
APPENDIX V - FORM OF PROXY
I / We…………………………………………….………………………………………………………………………….....……………..………………………….
As my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the EGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 at 1000 hours and at any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and, if deemed ﬁt passing, with or without modiﬁcation, the resolutions to be proposed thereat in accordance with the following instructions:
Resolutions
For
Against
Abstain
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DELISTING OF INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED
FROM THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE
THAT the Company's shares be removed from the Main Board of the Zimbabwe
Stock Exchange through voluntary termination of the listing on the Zimbabwe Stock
Exchange in terms of section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2- AUTHORISED BUT UNISSUED SHARES BE
PLACED UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE DIRECTORS
THAT the authorised but unissued ordinary shares of the Company, be placed under the control of the Directors for a period of twelve months or until the next Annual General Meeting, to be issued in compliance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the VFEX listing requirements, provided that no issue will be made which would eectively transfer the control of the Company without the prior approval of the Shareholders in a general meeting.
Resolutions
For
Against
Abstain
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 - DIRECTORS AUTHORISED TO GIVE EFFECT TO
RESOLUTIONS
"THAT the directors be and are hereby authorised to do any and all such things as may be necessary to give eect to the above resolutions."
ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 - APPOINTMENT OF BDO ZIMBABWE
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AS AUDITORS
"THAT BDO Zimbabwe, Chartered Accountants be appointed as the Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting."
Signed this
day of
2023
Signature(s) of member
NOTE
In terms of Section 171 of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), members are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to act in the alternative and to attend and vote and speak in their place. A proxy need not also be a member of the Company. A director or ocer of the Company shall not be appointed as a proxy for a Shareholder.
Regulation 74 of the Company's Articles of Association provides that the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deposited at the oce of the Company not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting.
Shareholders in the form of a corporate body must provide documentary evidence establishing the authority of a person signing the Form of Proxy in a representative capacity; this authority must take the form of a resolution of the corporate body.
According to the approval granted by the ZSE, ordinary resolution number 1 may be passed by a threshold of 50 per centum plus 1 ordinary shares of the votes of all shareholders present or represented by proxy at the general meeting.
FOR OFFICIAL USE
NUMBER OF SHARES HELD
INSTRUCTIONS FOR SIGNING AND LODGING THIS FORM OF PROXY
A Shareholder may insert the name of a proxy or the names of two alternative proxies of the Shareholder's choice in the space provided, with or without deleting "the Chairman of the EGM", but any such deletion must be initialled by the Shareholder. e person whose name appears ﬁrst on the form of proxy will, unless his/her name has been deleted, be entitled to act as a proxy to the exclusion of those whose names follow.
A Shareholder's instruction to the proxy must be indicated by the insertion of the relevant number of votes exercisable by that shareholder in the appropriate space/s provided as well as by means of a cross whether the shareholder wishes to vote, for, against or abstain from the resolutions. Failure to comply with the above will be deemed to authorize the proxy to vote or abstain from voting at the EGM as he/she deems ﬁt in respect of all the Shareholder's votes exercisable thereat. A Shareholder or his/her proxy is not obliged to use all the votes exercisable by the Shareholder or by his/her proxy or cast them in the same way.
Deletion of any printed matter and the completion of any blank spaces need not be signed or initialled. Any alteration or correction must be initialled by the signatory or signatories.
e Chairman shall be entitled to decline to accept the authority of a person signing the proxy form:
under a power of attorney
on behalf of a company
unless that person's power of attorney or authority is deposited at the oces of the Company's transfer secretaries, or the registered oce of the Company, not less than 48 hours before the meeting.
If two or more proxies attend the meeting, then that person attending the meeting whose name appears ﬁrst on the proxy form and whose name is not deleted shall be regarded as the validly appointed proxy.
When there are joint holders of shares, any one holder may sign the form of proxy. In the case of joint holders, the senior who tenders a vote will be accepted to the exclusion of other joint holders. Seniority will be determined by the order in which names stand in the register of members.
e completion and lodging of this form of proxy will not preclude the member who grants this proxy form from attending the EGM and speaking and voting in person thereat to the exclusion of any proxy appointed in terms hereof should such member wish to do so.
In order to be eective, completed proxy forms must reach the Company's Transfer Secretaries or the registered oce of the Company not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM.
Please ensure that name(s) of the member(s) on the form of proxy and the voting form are the same as those on the share register.
Innscor Africa Limited published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:56:05 UTC.