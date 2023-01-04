Innscor Africa : Further Cautionary

FURTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Further to the Cautionary Statement published on 13 December 2022 regarding the approval of the delisting of Innscor Africa Limited (the "Company") from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, immediately followed by its listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (the "Transaction"), the Directors of the Company wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that progress is being made on the regulatory and other matters relating to the Transaction.

Further details of the Transaction will be provided to Shareholders once all regulatory processes have been finalised.

Shareholders are therefore advised to continue to exercise caution and consult their professional advisers when trading in the Company's shares.

By order of the Board,

A.D. Lorimer

Company Secretary

04 January 2023

Innscor Africa Limited

1 Ranelagh Road

Highlands

Harare

Zimbabwe