  Homepage
  Equities
  Zimbabwe
  Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  Innscor Africa Limited
  News
  Summary
    INN   ZW0009011298

INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED

(INN)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
707.90 ZWL   -0.81%
02:18aInnscor Africa : Further Cautionary
PU
2022Innscor Africa : 2022-12-13 IAL AGM Results
PU
2022Innscor Africa : 2022 Annual Report
PU
Innscor Africa : Further Cautionary

01/04/2023 | 02:18am EST
FURTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Further to the Cautionary Statement published on 13 December 2022 regarding the approval of the delisting of Innscor Africa Limited (the "Company") from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, immediately followed by its listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (the "Transaction"), the Directors of the Company wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that progress is being made on the regulatory and other matters relating to the Transaction.

Further details of the Transaction will be provided to Shareholders once all regulatory processes have been finalised.

Shareholders are therefore advised to continue to exercise caution and consult their professional advisers when trading in the Company's shares.

By order of the Board,

A.D. Lorimer

Company Secretary

04 January 2023

Innscor Africa Limited

1 Ranelagh Road

Highlands

Harare

Zimbabwe

Financial Advisors

Legal Advisors

Sponsoring Brokers

DIRECTORS: *A. B. C. CHINAKE (CHAIRMAN), J. P. SCHONKEN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER), *M.J. FOWLER,

G. GWAINDA, *Z. KOUDOUNARIS, *D. SHINYA,*T.N. SIBANDA (* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS)

Disclaimer

Innscor Africa Limited published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Innscor Africa Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Julian P. Schonken Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Godfrey Gwainda Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Addington Bexley Chikomborero Chinake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Omega Mugumbate Head-Legal & Compliance
Takudzwa Shoko Finance & Admin Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED-0.81%0