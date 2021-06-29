IHT Declares 51st Consecutive Annual Dividend As Industry Recovers

Phoenix, AZ, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 23 2021, the Board of Trustees of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE Am: IHT), announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2021, continuing an uninterrupted 51-year history of annual dividends. InnSuites Hotel operations continue to recover while the UniGen diversified efficient clean energy investment continues to progress.



For more information, visit www.innsuitestrust.com and www.innsuites.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding IHT’s review and exploration of potential strategic, operational and structural alternatives and expected associated costs and benefits are forward-looking. Actual developments and business decisions may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that could cause IHT’s actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include continuation of Covid-19 business recovery, the uncertain outcome, impact, effects and results of IHT’s review of strategic, operational and structural alternatives, IHT’s success in finding potential qualified purchasers for its hospitality real estate, or a reverse merger partner, the success of and timing of the UniGen clean energy innovation, the continuation of semi-annual dividends in the year ahead, and other risks discussed in IHT’s SEC filings. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marc Berg, Executive Vice President

602-944-1500

email: mberg@innsuites.com

INNSUITES HOTEL CENTRE

1730 E. NORTHERN AVENUE, #122

Phoenix, Arizona 85020

Phone: 602-944-1500