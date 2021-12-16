Inogen Revises Presentation Time at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the Company’s presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference has been moved due to the conference moving into a virtual format.

Inogen’s President and CEO, Nabil Shabshab, is now scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast from the News / Events section of the Investor Relations page on the Inogen website at www.inogen.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

