Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inogen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGN   US45780L1044

INOGEN, INC.

(INGN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/30 03:59:29 pm EDT
32.65 USD   -1.98%
03/23INOGEN : Announces Board of Director Changes - Form 8-K
PU
03/23INOGEN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Inogen Announces Board of Director Changes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inogen Announces Participation in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

03/30/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Inogen’s President and CEO, Nabil Shabshab, and CFO, Kristin Caltrider, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, April 13th, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the webcast from the News / Events section of the Investor Relations page on the Inogen website at www.inogen.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INOGEN, INC.
03/23INOGEN : Announces Board of Director Changes - Form 8-K
PU
03/23INOGEN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Inogen Announces Board of Director Changes
BU
03/23Inogen, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
03/10Inogen Announces Participation in the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum
BU
03/04Inogen Appoints Kristin Caltrider as CFO
MT
03/04INOGEN : Names Kristin Caltrider as Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
03/04INOGEN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04Inogen, Inc. Executive Changes
CI
03/04Inogen Names Kristin Caltrider as Chief Financial Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INOGEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 371 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 757 M 757 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 021
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart INOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inogen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 33,31 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nabil Shabshab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristin A. Caltrider Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Elizabeth A. Mora Chairman
Stanislav Glezer Chief Technology Officer
Bart Sanford Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOGEN, INC.-2.03%757
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-14.60%211 953
MEDTRONIC PLC8.63%150 762
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.27%76 823
DEXCOM, INC.-4.03%50 017
HOYA CORPORATION-16.72%42 388