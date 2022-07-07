Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inogen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGN   US45780L1044

INOGEN, INC.

(INGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-07-07 pm EDT
27.52 USD   +2.65%
04:02pInogen to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022
BU
06/24INOGEN, INC.(NASDAQGS : INGN) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24INOGEN, INC.(NASDAQGS : INGN) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
Summary 
Summary

Inogen to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

07/07/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Company will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers (877) 841-3961
International callers (201) 689-8589

Please reference Inogen to join the call. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Inogen's website at: http://investor.inogen.com/.

A replay of the call will be available beginning, August 4, 2022, at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET through 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET on August 18, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13730720. The webcast will also be available on Inogen's website for one year following the completion of the call.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

We are a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. We primarily develop, manufacture and market innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INOGEN, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 375 M - -
Net income 2022 -36,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 612 M 612 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 021
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart INOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inogen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,81 $
Average target price 35,67 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nabil Shabshab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristin A. Caltrider Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Elizabeth A. Mora Chairman
Stanislav Glezer Chief Technology Officer
Bart Sanford Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOGEN, INC.-21.15%612
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.77%190 310
MEDTRONIC PLC-13.37%119 079
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.88%70 206
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.15%32 785
HOYA CORPORATION-30.10%31 846