Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inogen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGN   US45780L1044

INOGEN, INC.

(INGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
21.36 USD   +2.01%
04:01pInogen to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
11/03Inogen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2022
BU
11/03Inogen Inc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inogen to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/13/2022 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and archived recording of the presentation will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. The Company primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INOGEN, INC.
04:01pInogen to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
11/03Inogen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2022
BU
11/03Inogen Inc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
11/03Needham Adjusts Price Target on Inogen to $36 From $45, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/02Inogen Swings to Q3 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Rises, Sets Q4 Outlook -- Shares Fall
MT
11/02Transcript : Inogen, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/02Inogen : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02Inogen Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/02Inogen Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc...
AQ
11/02Earnings Flash (INGN) INOGEN Posts Q3 Revenue $105.4M, vs. Street Est of $97.7M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INOGEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 480 M 480 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 021
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart INOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inogen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,94 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nabil Shabshab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristin A. Caltrider Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Elizabeth A. Mora Chairman
Stanislav Glezer Chief Technology Officer
Bart Sanford Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOGEN, INC.-38.41%480
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-23.61%190 904
MEDTRONIC PLC-24.03%106 029
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.37%71 994
DEXCOM, INC.-13.24%45 107
HOYA CORPORATION-19.37%35 761