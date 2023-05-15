Advanced search
    INGN   US45780L1044

INOGEN, INC.

(INGN)
05:38p 2023-05-15
10.81 USD   -0.37%
Inogen to Present at 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

05/15/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and archived recording of the presentation will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 381 M - -
Net income 2023 -51,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 251 M 251 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 026
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends INOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,85 $
Average target price 18,67 $
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nabil Shabshab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristin A. Caltrider Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Elizabeth A. Mora Chairman
Stanislav Glezer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Heather D. Rider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOGEN, INC.-44.95%251
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.64%192 136
MEDTRONIC PLC14.36%118 248
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.70%71 717
DEXCOM, INC.7.47%47 175
HOYA CORPORATION20.43%39 972
