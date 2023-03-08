Advanced search
    INGN   US45780L1044

INOGEN, INC.

(INGN)
04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
14.64 USD   -1.15%
02/27Transcript : Inogen, Inc. - Special Call
CI
02/24INOGEN INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/24Inogen : Transcript FY 2022
PU
Inogen to Present at KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

03/08/2023 | 08:35am EST
Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and archived recording of the presentation will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 385 M - -
Net income 2023 -50,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 336 M 336 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 026
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,64 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nabil Shabshab President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristin A. Caltrider Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Elizabeth A. Mora Chairman
Stanislav Glezer Chief Technology Officer
Heather D. Rider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOGEN, INC.-24.86%336
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-6.41%173 760
MEDTRONIC PLC5.42%106 088
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.15%67 038
DEXCOM, INC.0.50%43 978
HOYA CORPORATION10.43%36 400