Inomin Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 25, 2024 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSX.V: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update to its ongoing non-brokeredprivate placement (the "Financing") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (please see the Company's news release dated April 11, 2024 and May 22, 2024 for further details and the Company's news release dated May 31, 2024 for details regarding the first tranche of the Financing). The Company further announces that it has received an additional 30 day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to complete the Financing. Except for the extension of the Financing, the Company plans to proceed with the Financing as previously announced.

Inomin intends to use the gross proceeds raised from the Financing for general working capital and to advance the Company's property interests, including initiatives to support follow-up drilling at the Company's Beaver-Lynx project where Inomin has made discoveries of magnesium plus nickel, chromium, and cobalt - all critical minerals. The Company's objective for the next drilling program at Beaver-Lynx is to delineate a maiden resource. Exploration including drilling at Beaver-Lynx, has identified multiple mineral exploration targets.

The Company may pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable Share purchase warrants in connection with additional tranches of the Financing, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities issued and sold under the Financing are and will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. Completion of the Financing and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.comand follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

