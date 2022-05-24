Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inotiv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTV   US45783Q1004

INOTIV, INC.

(NOTV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/24 02:25:33 pm EDT
13.71 USD   +4.30%
11:55aEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Inotiv, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – NOTV
BU
10:03aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05/23The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) on Behalf of Investors

05/24/2022
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NOTV) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Inotiv investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/inotiv-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv disclosed that, after executing a search and seizure warrant at one of the Company’s facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at Inotiv’s Cumberland, Virginia facility.

On this news, Inotiv’s stock fell $5.19, or 28.3%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Inotiv should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 510 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 335 M 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 554
Free-Float 68,9%
Managers and Directors
Robert Leasure President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth A. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gregory C. Davis Chairman
Mo Dastagir Chief Technology Officer
Richard Allen Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOTIV, INC.-68.77%335
MODERNA, INC.-45.81%54 740
LONZA GROUP AG-27.15%42 618
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.91%38 497
SEAGEN INC.-9.87%25 649
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-29.74%17 688