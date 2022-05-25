Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inotiv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTV   US45783Q1004

INOTIV, INC.

(NOTV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 12:22:49 pm EDT
13.82 USD   +3.02%
12:07pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Inotiv, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05/24INOTIV ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Inotiv, Inc. on Behalf of Inotiv Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
05/24Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Investors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Inotiv, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/25/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NOTV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Inotiv files a Form 8-K with the SEC on May 20, 2022, disclosing that “the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ’), together with federal and state law enforcement agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on the Cumberland, Virginia facility.” The Company further admitted that “a complaint was filed against Envigo [RMS, LLC, a subsidiary of Inotiv] in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The complaint is a civil action by DOJ alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the Cumberland, Virginia facility.” Based on this news, shares of Inotiv plunged by 28% on May 23, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INOTIV, INC.
12:07pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Inotiv, Inc. with Losses..
BU
05/24INOTIV ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Inotiv, Inc. on Behalf of Inot..
BU
05/24Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Inoti..
BU
05/24Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
05/24EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Inotiv, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire Abo..
BU
05/24INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Inotiv, Inc. (N..
BU
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Inotiv, Inc. Presents at UBS Global Healthcare Conference, May-24-2022 07:45 ..
CI
05/23The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) on Beha..
BU
05/23Top Midday Decliners
MT
05/23Inotiv Says US Department of Justice Files Complaint for Alleged Animal Welfare Violati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INOTIV, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 510 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 342 M 342 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 554
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart INOTIV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inotiv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOTIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,41 $
Average target price 69,50 $
Spread / Average Target 418%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Leasure President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth A. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gregory C. Davis Chairman
Mo Dastagir Chief Technology Officer
Richard Allen Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOTIV, INC.-68.12%342
MODERNA, INC.-48.00%52 528
LONZA GROUP AG-27.13%42 896
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.41%38 232
SEAGEN INC.-13.67%24 569
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-30.17%17 581