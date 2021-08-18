Inotiv : 3rd Qtr 10Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the transition period from ___________ to _____________.
Commission File Number 000-23357
INOTIV, INC.
(Exact name of the registrant as specified in its charter)
INDIANA
35-1345024
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
2701 KENT AVENUE
47906
WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA
(Zip code)
(Address of principal executive offices)
(765) 463-4527
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Name of each exchange
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
on which registered
Common Shares
NOTV
NASDAQ Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES NO
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES NO
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check):
Large accelerated filerAccelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer Smaller Reporting Company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES ☐ NO ☒ As of August 9, 2021, 15,914,695 of the registrant's common shares were outstanding.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements:
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and September 30, 2020
4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
and 2020 (Unaudited)
5
Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 and
2020 (Unaudited)
6
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
7
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
8
Item 2
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
16
Item 3
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
16
Item 4
Controls and Procedures
16
PART II
OTHER INFORMATION
16
Item 1
Legal Proceedings
16
Item 1A
Risk Factors
16
Item 6
Exhibits
16
Signatures
16
3
INOTIV, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,660
$
1,406
Accounts receivable
Trade, net of allowance of $513 at June 30, 2021 and $561 at September 30, 2020
15,487
8,681
Unbilled revenues and other
4,472
2,142
Inventories, net
977
700
Prepaid expenses
2,466
2,371
Total current assets
48,062
15,300
Property and equipment, net
44,678
28,729
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
8,695
4,001
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
66
4,778
Goodwill
45,750
4,368
Other intangible assets, net
24,336
4,261
Lease rent receivable
106
75
Other assets
180
81
Total assets
$
171,873
$
61,593
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,724
$
3,196
Restructuring liability
-
168
Accrued expenses
4,741
2,688
Customer advances
19,969
11,392
Capex line of credit
931
2,613
Current portion on long-term operating lease
1,916
866
Current portion of long-term finance lease
29
4,728
Current portion of long-term debt
14,752
5,991
Total current liabilities
47,062
31,642
Long-term operating leases, net
6,884
3,344
Long-term finance leases, net
39
44
Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs
28,700
18,826
Deferred tax liabilities, net
294
141
Total liabilities
82,979
53,997
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares, authorized 1,000,000 shares, no par value:
No Series A shares at June 30, 2021 and 25 shares at September 30, 2020 issued and outstanding at $1,000 stated value
-
25
Common shares, no par value:
Authorized 19,000,000 shares; 15,866,655 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 10,977,675 at September 30, 2020
3,928
2,706
Additional paid-in capital
110,230
26,775
Accumulated deficit
(25,264)
(21,910)
Total shareholders' equity
88,894
7,596
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
171,873
$
61,593
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements
4
INOTIV, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Service revenue
$
21,924
$
14,852
$
56,858
$
42,185
Product revenue
968
913
2,671
2,510
Total revenue
22,892
15,765
59,529
44,695
Cost of service revenue
14,701
10,113
38,204
29,119
Cost of product revenue
545
588
1,477
1,730
Total cost of revenue
15,246
10,701
39,681
30,849
Gross profit
7,646
5,064
19,848
13,846
Operating expenses:
Selling
950
692
2,343
2,672
Research and development
107
105
290
429
Start up costs
479
120
841
232
General and administrative
7,813
4,624
18,584
12,205
Total operating expenses
9,349
5,541
22,058
15,538
Operating loss
(1,703)
(477)
(2,210)
(1,692)
Interest expense
(449)
(382)
(1,163)
(1,085)
Other income
1
1
180
13
Net loss before income taxes
(2,151)
(858)
(3,193)
(2,764)
Income tax expense
114
21
161
129
Net loss
$
(2,265)
$
(879)
$
(3,354)
$
(2,893)
Basic net loss per share
$
(0.15)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.27)
Diluted net loss per share
$
(0.15)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.27)
Weighted common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,656
10,910
12,274
10,807
Diluted
14,656
10,910
12,274
10,807
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
INOTIV, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except number of shares)
Nine Month Period Ended June 30, 2021
Additional
Total
Preferred Shares
Common Shares
paid-in
Accumulated
shareholders'
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
capital
deficit
equity
Balance at September 30, 2020
25
$
25
10,977,675
$
2,706
$
26,775
$ (21,910)
$
7,596
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(366)
(366)
Stock option exercises
-
-
23,350
6
39
-
45
Stock based compensation
-
-
116,974
29
152
-
181
Balance at December 31, 2020
25
$
25
11,117,999
$
2,741
$
26,966
$ (22,276)
$
7,456
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(723)
(723)
Stock based compensation
-
-
12,502
3
275
-
278
Stock option exercises
-
-
36,040
9
56
-
65
Preferred stock conversion
(25)
(25)
12,500
3
22
-
-
Balance March 31, 2021
-
$
-
11,179,041
$
2,756
$
27,319
(22,999)
$
7,076
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(2,265)
(2,265)
Stock based compensation
-
-
15,352
4
577
-
581
Stock option exercises
-
-
39,910
10
68
-
78
Stock issued in acquisition
-
-
1,588,235
397
34,055
-
34,452
Equity raise
-
-
3,044,117
761
48,211
-
48,972
Balance at June 30, 2021
-
$
-
15,866,655
$
3,928
$ 110,230
(25,264)
$
88,894
Nine Month Period Ended June 30, 2020
Additional
Total
Preferred Shares
Common Shares
paid-in
Accumulated
shareholders'
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
capital
deficit
equity
Balance at September 30, 2019
35
$
35
10,510,694
$
2,589
$ 25,183
$
(17,097)
$
10,710
Adoption of accounting standard
-
-
-
-
-
(128)
(128)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(1,426)
(1,426)
Stock issued in acquisition
-
-
240,000
60
1,073
-
1,133
Stock based compensation
-
-
54,363
14
67
-
81
Balance at December 31, 2019
35
$
35
10,805,057
$
2,663
$ 26,323
$
(18,651)
$
10,370
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(588)
(588)
Stock based compensation
-
-
26,521
7
116
-
123
Stock option exercises
-
-
32,703
8
12
-
20
Balance at March 31, 2020
35
$
35
10,864,281
$
2,678
$ 26,451
$
(19,239)
$
9,925
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(879)
(879)
Preferred stock conversion
-
(10)
5,000
1
9
-
-
Stock based compensation
-
-
40,000
11
166
-
176
Stock option exercises
-
-
54,394
13
(8)
-
5
Balance at June 30, 2020
35
$
25
10,963,675
$
2,703
$ 26,617
$
(20,118)
$
9,227
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
6
