Inotiv : 3rd Qtr 10Q

08/18/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the transition period from ___________ to _____________.

Commission File Number 000-23357

INOTIV, INC.

(Exact name of the registrant as specified in its charter)

INDIANA

35-1345024

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

2701 KENT AVENUE

47906

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA

(Zip code)

(Address of principal executive offices)

(765) 463-4527

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Name of each exchange

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Shares

NOTV

NASDAQ Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check):

Large accelerated filerAccelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer Smaller Reporting Company Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES NO As of August 9, 2021, 15,914,695 of the registrant's common shares were outstanding.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements:

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and September 30, 2020

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

and 2020 (Unaudited)

5

Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 and

2020 (Unaudited)

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Item 2

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

16

Item 3

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

16

Item 4

Controls and Procedures

16

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

16

Item 1

Legal Proceedings

16

Item 1A

Risk Factors

16

Item 6

Exhibits

16

Signatures

16

3

INOTIV, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,660

$

1,406

Accounts receivable

Trade, net of allowance of $513 at June 30, 2021 and $561 at September 30, 2020

15,487

8,681

Unbilled revenues and other

4,472

2,142

Inventories, net

977

700

Prepaid expenses

2,466

2,371

Total current assets

48,062

15,300

Property and equipment, net

44,678

28,729

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,695

4,001

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

66

4,778

Goodwill

45,750

4,368

Other intangible assets, net

24,336

4,261

Lease rent receivable

106

75

Other assets

180

81

Total assets

$

171,873

$

61,593

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

4,724

$

3,196

Restructuring liability

-

168

Accrued expenses

4,741

2,688

Customer advances

19,969

11,392

Capex line of credit

931

2,613

Current portion on long-term operating lease

1,916

866

Current portion of long-term finance lease

29

4,728

Current portion of long-term debt

14,752

5,991

Total current liabilities

47,062

31,642

Long-term operating leases, net

6,884

3,344

Long-term finance leases, net

39

44

Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs

28,700

18,826

Deferred tax liabilities, net

294

141

Total liabilities

82,979

53,997

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred shares, authorized 1,000,000 shares, no par value:

No Series A shares at June 30, 2021 and 25 shares at September 30, 2020 issued and outstanding at $1,000 stated value

-

25

Common shares, no par value:

Authorized 19,000,000 shares; 15,866,655 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 10,977,675 at September 30, 2020

3,928

2,706

Additional paid-in capital

110,230

26,775

Accumulated deficit

(25,264)

(21,910)

Total shareholders' equity

88,894

7,596

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

171,873

$

61,593

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements

4

INOTIV, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service revenue

$

21,924

$

14,852

$

56,858

$

42,185

Product revenue

968

913

2,671

2,510

Total revenue

22,892

15,765

59,529

44,695

Cost of service revenue

14,701

10,113

38,204

29,119

Cost of product revenue

545

588

1,477

1,730

Total cost of revenue

15,246

10,701

39,681

30,849

Gross profit

7,646

5,064

19,848

13,846

Operating expenses:

Selling

950

692

2,343

2,672

Research and development

107

105

290

429

Start up costs

479

120

841

232

General and administrative

7,813

4,624

18,584

12,205

Total operating expenses

9,349

5,541

22,058

15,538

Operating loss

(1,703)

(477)

(2,210)

(1,692)

Interest expense

(449)

(382)

(1,163)

(1,085)

Other income

1

1

180

13

Net loss before income taxes

(2,151)

(858)

(3,193)

(2,764)

Income tax expense

114

21

161

129

Net loss

$

(2,265)

$

(879)

$

(3,354)

$

(2,893)

Basic net loss per share

$

(0.15)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.27)

Diluted net loss per share

$

(0.15)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.27)

Weighted common shares outstanding:

Basic

14,656

10,910

12,274

10,807

Diluted

14,656

10,910

12,274

10,807

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

INOTIV, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except number of shares)

Nine Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Additional

Total

Preferred Shares

Common Shares

paid-in

Accumulated

shareholders'

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

capital

deficit

equity

Balance at September 30, 2020

25

$

25

10,977,675

$

2,706

$

26,775

$ (21,910)

$

7,596

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(366)

(366)

Stock option exercises

-

-

23,350

6

39

-

45

Stock based compensation

-

-

116,974

29

152

-

181

Balance at December 31, 2020

25

$

25

11,117,999

$

2,741

$

26,966

$ (22,276)

$

7,456

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(723)

(723)

Stock based compensation

-

-

12,502

3

275

-

278

Stock option exercises

-

-

36,040

9

56

-

65

Preferred stock conversion

(25)

(25)

12,500

3

22

-

-

Balance March 31, 2021

-

$

-

11,179,041

$

2,756

$

27,319

(22,999)

$

7,076

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(2,265)

(2,265)

Stock based compensation

-

-

15,352

4

577

-

581

Stock option exercises

-

-

39,910

10

68

-

78

Stock issued in acquisition

-

-

1,588,235

397

34,055

-

34,452

Equity raise

-

-

3,044,117

761

48,211

-

48,972

Balance at June 30, 2021

-

$

-

15,866,655

$

3,928

$ 110,230

(25,264)

$

88,894

Nine Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

Additional

Total

Preferred Shares

Common Shares

paid-in

Accumulated

shareholders'

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

capital

deficit

equity

Balance at September 30, 2019

35

$

35

10,510,694

$

2,589

$ 25,183

$

(17,097)

$

10,710

Adoption of accounting standard

-

-

-

-

-

(128)

(128)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,426)

(1,426)

Stock issued in acquisition

-

-

240,000

60

1,073

-

1,133

Stock based compensation

-

-

54,363

14

67

-

81

Balance at December 31, 2019

35

$

35

10,805,057

$

2,663

$ 26,323

$

(18,651)

$

10,370

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(588)

(588)

Stock based compensation

-

-

26,521

7

116

-

123

Stock option exercises

-

-

32,703

8

12

-

20

Balance at March 31, 2020

35

$

35

10,864,281

$

2,678

$ 26,451

$

(19,239)

$

9,925

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(879)

(879)

Preferred stock conversion

-

(10)

5,000

1

9

-

-

Stock based compensation

-

-

40,000

11

166

-

176

Stock option exercises

-

-

54,394

13

(8)

-

5

Balance at June 30, 2020

35

$

25

10,963,675

$

2,703

$ 26,617

$

(20,118)

$

9,227

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

6

