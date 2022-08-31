Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inotiv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTV   US45783Q1004

INOTIV, INC.

(NOTV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
19.45 USD   -1.62%
08:34aInotiv, Inc. to Participate in September Investor Conferences
GL
08:33aInotiv, Inc. to Participate in September Investor Conferences
AQ
08/19Inotiv Files for Potential Follow-On, Secondary Offerings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in September Investor Conferences

08/31/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

  • 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Boston, MA / September 7-9
    One-on-one meetings
  • Lake Street Capital Markets 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
    New York City / September 14, 2022
    One-on-one meetings

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  
Company ContactInvestor Relations
Inotiv, Inc.The Equity Group Inc.
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial OfficerDevin Sullivan
(765) 497-8381(212) 836-9608
btaylor@inotivco.comdsullivan@equityny.com


All news about INOTIV, INC.
08:34aInotiv, Inc. to Participate in September Investor Conferences
GL
08:33aInotiv, Inc. to Participate in September Investor Conferences
AQ
08/19Inotiv Files for Potential Follow-On, Secondary Offerings
MT
08/12INOTIV, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/11Lake Street Raises Inotiv's Price Target to $60 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/10Inotiv Seeks Acquisition Opportunities
CI
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Inotiv, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10INOTIV : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/10Earnings Flash (NOTV) INOTIV Posts Q3 Revenue $172.7M, vs. Street Est of $141.7M
MT
08/10Inotiv, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INOTIV, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 498 M 498 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 554
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart INOTIV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inotiv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOTIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,45 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 219%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Leasure President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth A. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gregory C. Davis Chairman
Mo Dastagir Chief Technology Officer
Richard Allen Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOTIV, INC.-53.77%498
MODERNA, INC.-46.48%53 176
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.45%40 284
LONZA GROUP AG-30.99%40 091
SEAGEN INC.0.72%28 718
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.82%25 202