  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inotiv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTV   US45783Q1004

INOTIV, INC.

(NOTV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/02 04:00:00 pm
54.74 USD   +7.54%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/02/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference | Virtual
November 16, 2021

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference | In-Person and Virtual
November 16 - 19, 2021
Group presentation: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. GMT

A webcast of the Jefferies group presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at:
https://www.inotivco.com/investors/investor-information/.

Inotiv management will be participating in one-on-one meetings during both events.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact Investor Relations
Inotiv, Inc. The Equity Group Inc.
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Kalle Ahl, CFA
(765) 497-8381 (212) 836-9614
btaylor@inotivco.com kahl@equityny.com 
   
  Devin Sullivan
  (212) 836-9608
  dsullivan@equityny.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about INOTIV, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 84,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,14 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 814 M 814 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 67,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert Leasure President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth A. Taylor Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Gregory C. Davis Chairman
John Gregory Beattie Chief Operating Officer
Richard Allen Johnson Independent Director
