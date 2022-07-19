Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inotiv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTV   US45783Q1004

INOTIV, INC.

(NOTV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-07-19 pm EDT
14.17 USD   +14.46%
02:05pInotiv Shares Keep Rising, Up 15%
DJ
07/18Inotiv Shares Rise 18% After Settlement With Justice Dept, USDA
DJ
07/18Inotiv Says Envigo Settles Administrative Complaints With Departments of Justice and Agriculture Over Cumberland Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inotiv Shares Keep Rising, Up 15%

07/19/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Inotiv Inc. shares rose for a second day, up 15% to $14.17 one day after the company said its Envigo unit entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to resolve an investigation into Envigo's facility in Cumberland, Va.

The stock closed Monday's session up 16%, and hit its 52-week low of $9.14 on June 30.

The company said the settlement, which was mutually entered into by all parties involved and approved by the court Friday, doesn't require Envigo to pay fines or penalties to governmental agencies.

Inotiv said the settlement isn't an admission of liability or wrongdoing by Envigo with regard to its past operation of the Cumberland facility.

The company said in June the Cumberland facility needed improvements and investments. Inotiv said it would discontinue investment in the facility and shut it down.

The settlement confirms the facility will close in about 60 days.

Inotiv said that following the closing, Envigo won't engage in activity that requires a USDA license at the site.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1404ET

All news about INOTIV, INC.
02:05pInotiv Shares Keep Rising, Up 15%
DJ
07/18Inotiv Shares Rise 18% After Settlement With Justice Dept, USDA
DJ
07/18Inotiv Says Envigo Settles Administrative Complaints With Departments of Justice and Ag..
MT
07/18Envigo Reaches Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of..
GL
07/18Envigo Reaches Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of..
AQ
07/08Inotiv Completes Acquisition of Protypia
MT
07/07Inotiv, Inc. Expands Protein/Peptide Bioanalytical Capabilities with Acquisition of Pro..
GL
07/07Inotiv, Inc. acquired Protypia, Inc. for $11 million.
CI
06/24INOTIV, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24Inotiv, Inc. Announces Retirement of James Harkness as Chief Operating Officer, Effecti..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INOTIV, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 510 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 316 M 316 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 554
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart INOTIV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inotiv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOTIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,38 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 360%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Leasure President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth A. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gregory C. Davis Chairman
Andrew Bowen Senior Director-Information Technology
Mo Dastagir Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOTIV, INC.-74.61%316
MODERNA, INC.-35.66%64 994
LONZA GROUP AG-26.13%42 729
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.35%40 292
SEAGEN INC.8.97%31 011
CELLTRION, INC.-7.58%19 222