  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Inotiv, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NOTV   US45783Q1004

INOTIV, INC.

(NOTV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 03:51:49 pm EDT
13.33 USD   +1.45%
03:12pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Investors
BU
02:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) on Behalf of Investors
BU
11:55aEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Inotiv, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – NOTV
BU
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Investors

05/24/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NOTV). The investigation concerns whether Inotiv has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Inotiv provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries.

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv disclosed that, after executing a search and seizure warrant at one of the Company’s facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at Inotiv’s Cumberland, Virginia facility. On this news, the price of Inotiv stock declined by $5.19 per share, or approximately 28.3%, from $18.33 per share to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inotiv securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
