Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France, Germany and Spain and also in other European countries. The REIT Properties consist of 14 office properties in France, Germany and Spain comprising approximately 1,650,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its France properties include Sabliere, Baldi, Delizy, Gaia and Metropolitain. Its Germany properties include Trio, Kosching, Neu Isenburg, Stuttgart, Bad Homburg and Duisburg. Its Spain property is Delgado. The REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorPEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and managed by INOVALIS S.A.

