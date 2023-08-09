Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust announced that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution of $0.034375 for the months of September, October, and November 2023. Record dates are September 29, 2023, October 31, 2023 and November 30, 2023. Distribution dates are October 16, 2023, November 15, 2023 and December 15, 2023 respectively.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for September, October, and November 2023, Payable on October 16, 2023, November 15, 2023 and December 15, 2023, Respectively
Today at 05:49 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023