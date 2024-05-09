INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

Disclosure of non-review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if the external auditors have not performed a review of the financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that they have not been reviewed by the external auditors. The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the REIT for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial reporting, and are the responsibility of the REIT's management. The REIT's external auditors, Ernst & Young Audit, have not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by Chartered Professional Accountants Canada for a review of the financial statements by the external auditors of an entity. 1

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars) Assets Note As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Non-current assets Investment properties 5 400 892 412 967 Investments in joint ventures 6 42 464 41 632 Other financial assets 333 333 Restricted cash 8 4 659 4 973 Total non-current assets 448 348 459 905 Current assets Trade receivables and other financial assets 7 8 277 7 134 Derivative financial instruments 21 105 527 Other current assets 3 416 3 809 Restricted cash 8 363 196 Cash 8 9 504 12 489 Total current assets 21 665 24 155 Total assets 470 013 484 060 Liabilities and equity Note As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loan 185 186 M ortgage loans 9 64 666 65 710 Lease liabilities 9 94 407 96 179 Tenant deposits 2 077 2 224 Derivative financial instruments 21 - 110 Deferred tax liabilities 1 294 1 295 Total non-current liabilities 162 629 165 704 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loan 39 28 M ortgage loans 9 50 561 50 524 Lease liabilities 9 6 820 6 819 Tenant deposits 191 168 Derivative financial instruments 21 487 377 Exchangeable securities 10 1 210 1 595 Trade and other payables 11 11 011 7 356 Income tax payable 2 173 2 175 Deferred income 549 1 184 Provisions 12 764 765 Total current liabilities 73 805 70 991 Total liabilities 236 434 236 695 Equity Trust units 17 288 156 288 156 Deficit retained earnings (66 809) (53 230) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18 11 324 11 492 Total unitholders' equity 232 671 246 418 Non-controlling interest 908 947 Total equity 233 579 247 365 Total liabilities and equity 470 013 484 060 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust: Jean-Daniel Cohen Robert Waxman Chairman and Trustee Audit Chair and Trustee 2

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per unit amounts) For the three For the three Note months ended months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Rental revenue 13 4 631 7 325 Property operating cost recoveries 13 1 192 1 481 Property operating costs 14 (5 104) (4 849) Other revenues 194 18 Other property operating expenses (1) (13) Net rental income 912 3 962 General and administrative expenses 14 (1 782) (1 853) Foreign exchange loss - (6) Share of net income from joint ventures 6 870 284 Operating earnings income - 2 387 Net change in fair value of Investment properties 5 (11 985) 1 614 Net change in fair value of Financial derivatives (405) (1 552) Net change in fair value of Exchangeable securities 10 385 (159) Finance income 15 1 141 971 Finance costs 15 (2 710) (1 333) Distributions on Exchangeable securities 10 - (96) (Loss) Income before income taxes (13 574) 1 832 Current income tax expense (43) (13) Deferred income tax expense - (201) Total income tax expense (43) (214) Net (loss) income (13 617) 1 618 Net (loss) income attributable to: Non-controlling interest (38) (4) Unitholders of the Trust (13 579) 1 622 (13 617) 1 618 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note For the three months For the three months ended March 31, 2024 ended March 31, 2023 Net (loss) income for the period (13 617) 1 618 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to (loss) income: Change in cumulative translation adjustment account (181) 3 077 Other comprehensive (loss) income (181) 3 077 Total comprehensive (loss) income (13 798) 4 695 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to: Non-controlling interest (51) (6) Unitholders of the Trust (13 747) 4 701 Total comprehensive (loss) income (13 798) 4 695 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the three months ended March 31, (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated) Number of Units Retained Accumulated Total other attributable to Non-controlling Note issued and Trust Units (deficit) Total equity comprehensive the Unitholders' interest outstanding earnings income (loss) of the Trust As at December 31, 2022 32 778 699 289 940 (12 327) 9 366 286 979 1 198 288 177 Distributions earned by or declared to Unitholders 16 - - (3 380) - (3 380) - (3 380) Issuance of units for payment of Trustee Fees - 9 - - 9 - 9 Foreign exchange impact on Non-controlling interest - - - - - 15 15 - 9 (3 380) - (3 371) 15 (3 356) Net income (loss) for the year - - 1 622 - 1 622 (4) 1 618 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 3 079 3 079 (2) 3 077 Comprehensive income (loss) - - 1 622 3 079 4 701 (6) 4 695 As at March 31, 2023 32 778 699 289 949 (14 085) 12 445 288 309 1 207 289 516 As at December 31, 2023 32 594 711 288 156 (53 230) 11 492 246 418 947 247 365 Foreign exchange impact on Non-controlling interest - - - - - 12 12 - - - - - 12 12 Net loss for the period - - (13 579) - (13 579) (38) (13 617) Other comprehensive loss - - - (168) (168) (13) (181) Comprehensive loss - - (13 579) (168) (13 747) (51) (13 798) As at March 31, 2024 18 32 594 711 288 156 (66 809) 11 324 232 671 908 233 579 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Operating activities (Loss) income before income taxes (13 574) 1 832 Interest received 465 1 386 Interest paid (2 710) (793) Distributions in respect of exchangeable securities paid in cash 10 (64) (96) Adjustments for non-cash items and other reconciling items 22 13 092 240 (2 791) 2 569 Working capital adjustments 22 2 675 (5 167) Net cash flows related to operating activities (116) (2 598) Investing activities Additions to investment properties and capitalized letting fees 5 (276) (276) Additional loan advances to joint ventures 6 (615) (363) Loan repayments received from joint ventures 6 615 285 Net change in restricted cash 8 147 1 455 Net cash flows related to investing activities (129) 1 101 Financing activities Distributions to unitholders 16 - (3 380) Issuance of interest bearing loans 10 78 Repayment of mortgage loans 22 (1 032) (1 082) Repayment of lease liabilities 22 (1 697) (1 112) Net cash flows related to financing activities (2 719) (5 496) Decrease in cash (2 964) (6 993) Effects of foreign exchange adjustments on cash (21) 377 Cash at the beginning of the period 12 489 45 176 Cash at the end of the period 9 504 38 560 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 6

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements March 31, 2024 Note 1 - Organization The Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") is an open-ended real estate investment trust created pursuant to a Declaration of Trust dated February 8, 2013, under the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Trust and its subsidiaries (together the "REIT"). The REIT's investment property portfolio, owned directly or through joint arrangements, is comprised of office rental properties located in France, Germany, and Spain. The REIT's head and registered office is located at 151 Yonge Street, 11th floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2W7. The REIT's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol INO.UN.TO. The REIT's condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were authorized for issuance by the Board of Trustees on May 8, 2024. The REIT has hired Inovalis S.A. ("Inovalis SA"), a real estate asset manager having operations in France, Germany, and Spain to manage certain functions. Refer to Note 1 of the 2023 annual consolidated financial statements for more information about the relationship between Inovalis SA and the REIT, and to Note 20 in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, for information regarding the services provided by Inovalis SA to the REIT. Inovalis SA is considered as a related party of the REIT as they share the same management. The founder and Chairman of Inovalis SA is the President of the REIT, the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Inovalis SA is also a part of the management team of the REIT, and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Inovalis SA is Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the REIT. Note 2 - Basis of presentation and statement of compliance These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and thus do not contain all the disclosures applicable to the 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements. The Group has prepared the financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern. Management considers that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements use the same accounting policies and methods of their application as the REIT's most recent annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the IASB. Comparative figures for the period ended March 31, 2023 have been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted for the periods ended March 31,2024 and December 31, 2023. 7

Note 3 - Recent accounting pronouncements adopted The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2024. The REIT has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. Amendments to IFRS 16, Leases - Leases Arising from Sale and Leaseback Transactions: In September 2022, the IASB issued amendments to IFRS 16 which specify the requirements that a seller-lessee uses in measuring the lease liability arising in a sale and leaseback transaction, to ensure the seller-lessee does not recognize any amount of the gain or loss that relates to the right of use it retains. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and must applied retrospectively to sale and leaseback transactions entered into after the date of initial application of IFRS 16. These amendments had no impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the REIT, as no sale-leaseback transactions occurred after date of initial application of IFRS 16 by the REIT. Amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements - Classification of Liabilities as Current and Non-current: In January 2020 and October 2022, the IASB issued amendments to paragraphs 69 to 76 of IAS 1 to specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments clarify: What is meant by a right to defer settlement

That a right to defer must exist at the end of the reporting period

That classification is unaffected by the likelihood that an entity will exercise its deferral right

That only if an embedded derivative in a convertible liability is itself an equity instrument would the terms of a liability not impact its classification In addition, a requirement has been introduced to require disclosure when a liability arising from a loan agreement is classified as non-current and the entity's right to defer settlement is contingent on compliance with future covenants within twelve months. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and must be applied retrospectively. As a result of the amendments, the REIT reassessed the classification of its liabilities arising from loan agreements based on the updated criteria for classification as current or non-current. No changes to classification of liabilities arising from loan agreements were determined to be required as a result of the amendments. Additional disclosures will be made as required by the amendments in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7, Statement of Cash Flows and Financial Instruments - Disclosures for Supplier Finance Arrangements: In May 2023, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments to require additional disclosures regarding the characteristics of supplier finance arrangements. The disclosure requirements in the amendments are intended to assist users of financial statements in understanding the effects of supplier finance arrangements on an entity's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. These amendments had no impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the REIT, as no supplier finance arrangements have been signed by the REIT. 8