INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

Disclosure of non-review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if the external auditors have not performed a review of the financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that they have not been reviewed by the external auditors.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the REIT for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial reporting, and are the responsibility of the REIT's management.

The REIT's external auditors, Ernst & Young Audit, have not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by Chartered Professional Accountants Canada for a review of the financial statements by the external auditors of an entity.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Assets

Note

As at March 31, 2024

As at December 31, 2023

Non-current assets

Investment properties

5

400 892

412 967

Investments in joint ventures

6

42 464

41 632

Other financial assets

333

333

Restricted cash

8

4 659

4 973

Total non-current assets

448 348

459 905

Current assets

Trade receivables and other financial assets

7

8 277

7 134

Derivative financial instruments

21

105

527

Other current assets

3 416

3 809

Restricted cash

8

363

196

Cash

8

9 504

12 489

Total current assets

21 665

24 155

Total assets

470 013

484 060

Liabilities and equity

Note

As at March 31, 2024

As at December 31, 2023

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing loan

185

186

M ortgage loans

9

64 666

65 710

Lease liabilities

9

94 407

96 179

Tenant deposits

2 077

2 224

Derivative financial instruments

21

-

110

Deferred tax liabilities

1 294

1 295

Total non-current liabilities

162 629

165 704

Current liabilities

Interest-bearing loan

39

28

M ortgage loans

9

50 561

50 524

Lease liabilities

9

6 820

6 819

Tenant deposits

191

168

Derivative financial instruments

21

487

377

Exchangeable securities

10

1 210

1 595

Trade and other payables

11

11 011

7 356

Income tax payable

2 173

2 175

Deferred income

549

1 184

Provisions

12

764

765

Total current liabilities

73 805

70 991

Total liabilities

236 434

236 695

Equity

Trust units

17

288 156

288 156

Deficit retained earnings

(66 809)

(53 230)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18

11 324

11 492

Total unitholders' equity

232 671

246 418

Non-controlling interest

908

947

Total equity

233 579

247 365

Total liabilities and equity

470 013

484 060

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust:

Jean-Daniel Cohen

Robert Waxman

Chairman and Trustee

Audit Chair and Trustee

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per unit amounts)

For the three

For the three

Note

months ended

months ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Rental revenue

13

4 631

7 325

Property operating cost recoveries

13

1 192

1 481

Property operating costs

14

(5 104)

(4 849)

Other revenues

194

18

Other property operating expenses

(1)

(13)

Net rental income

912

3 962

General and administrative expenses

14

(1 782)

(1 853)

Foreign exchange loss

-

(6)

Share of net income from joint ventures

6

870

284

Operating earnings income

-

2 387

Net change in fair value of Investment properties

5

(11 985)

1 614

Net change in fair value of Financial derivatives

(405)

(1 552)

Net change in fair value of Exchangeable securities

10

385

(159)

Finance income

15

1 141

971

Finance costs

15

(2 710)

(1 333)

Distributions on Exchangeable securities

10

-

(96)

(Loss) Income before income taxes

(13 574)

1 832

Current income tax expense

(43)

(13)

Deferred income tax expense

-

(201)

Total income tax expense

(43)

(214)

Net (loss) income

(13 617)

1 618

Net (loss) income attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

(38)

(4)

Unitholders of the Trust

(13 579)

1 622

(13 617)

1 618

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note

For the three months

For the three months

ended March 31, 2024

ended March 31, 2023

Net (loss) income for the period

(13 617)

1 618

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to (loss) income:

Change in cumulative translation adjustment account

(181)

3 077

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(181)

3 077

Total comprehensive (loss) income

(13 798)

4 695

Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

(51)

(6)

Unitholders of the Trust

(13 747)

4 701

Total comprehensive (loss) income

(13 798)

4 695

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the three months ended March 31, (Unaudited)

(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Number of Units

Retained

Accumulated

Total

other

attributable to

Non-controlling

Note

issued and

Trust Units

(deficit)

Total equity

comprehensive

the Unitholders'

interest

outstanding

earnings

income (loss)

of the Trust

As at December 31, 2022

32 778 699

289 940

(12 327)

9 366

286 979

1 198

288 177

Distributions earned by or declared to Unitholders

16

-

-

(3 380)

-

(3 380)

-

(3 380)

Issuance of units for payment of Trustee Fees

-

9

-

-

9

-

9

Foreign exchange impact on Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

15

15

-

9

(3 380)

-

(3 371)

15

(3 356)

Net income (loss) for the year

-

-

1 622

-

1 622

(4)

1 618

Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

3 079

3 079

(2)

3 077

Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

1 622

3 079

4 701

(6)

4 695

As at March 31, 2023

32 778 699

289 949

(14 085)

12 445

288 309

1 207

289 516

As at December 31, 2023

32 594 711

288 156

(53 230)

11 492

246 418

947

247 365

Foreign exchange impact on Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

12

12

-

-

-

-

-

12

12

Net loss for the period

-

-

(13 579)

-

(13 579)

(38)

(13 617)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(168)

(168)

(13)

(181)

Comprehensive loss

-

-

(13 579)

(168)

(13 747)

(51)

(13 798)

As at March 31, 2024

18

32 594 711

288 156

(66 809)

11 324

232 671

908

233 579

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Operating activities

(Loss) income before income taxes

(13 574)

1 832

Interest received

465

1 386

Interest paid

(2 710)

(793)

Distributions in respect of exchangeable securities paid in cash

10

(64)

(96)

Adjustments for non-cash items and other reconciling items

22

13 092

240

(2 791)

2 569

Working capital adjustments

22

2 675

(5 167)

Net cash flows related to operating activities

(116)

(2 598)

Investing activities

Additions to investment properties and capitalized letting fees

5

(276)

(276)

Additional loan advances to joint ventures

6

(615)

(363)

Loan repayments received from joint ventures

6

615

285

Net change in restricted cash

8

147

1 455

Net cash flows related to investing activities

(129)

1 101

Financing activities

Distributions to unitholders

16

-

(3 380)

Issuance of interest bearing loans

10

78

Repayment of mortgage loans

22

(1 032)

(1 082)

Repayment of lease liabilities

22

(1 697)

(1 112)

Net cash flows related to financing activities

(2 719)

(5 496)

Decrease in cash

(2 964)

(6 993)

Effects of foreign exchange adjustments on cash

(21)

377

Cash at the beginning of the period

12 489

45 176

Cash at the end of the period

9 504

38 560

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

March 31, 2024

Note 1 - Organization

The Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") is an open-ended real estate investment trust created pursuant to a Declaration of Trust dated February 8, 2013, under the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Trust and its subsidiaries (together the "REIT"). The REIT's investment property portfolio, owned directly or through joint arrangements, is comprised of office rental properties located in France, Germany, and Spain.

The REIT's head and registered office is located at 151 Yonge Street, 11th floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2W7. The REIT's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol INO.UN.TO.

The REIT's condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were authorized for issuance by the Board of Trustees on May 8, 2024.

The REIT has hired Inovalis S.A. ("Inovalis SA"), a real estate asset manager having operations in France, Germany, and Spain to manage certain functions. Refer to Note 1 of the 2023 annual consolidated financial statements for more information about the relationship between Inovalis SA and the REIT, and to Note 20 in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, for information regarding the services provided by Inovalis SA to the REIT.

Inovalis SA is considered as a related party of the REIT as they share the same management. The founder and Chairman of Inovalis SA is the President of the REIT, the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Inovalis SA is also a part of the management team of the REIT, and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Inovalis SA is Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the REIT.

Note 2 - Basis of presentation and statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and thus do not contain all the disclosures applicable to the 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements.

The Group has prepared the financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern. Management considers that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements use the same accounting policies and methods of their application as the REIT's most recent annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the IASB.

Comparative figures for the period ended March 31, 2023 have been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted for the periods ended March 31,2024 and December 31, 2023.

Note 3 - Recent accounting pronouncements adopted

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2024.

The REIT has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Amendments to IFRS 16, Leases - Leases Arising from Sale and Leaseback Transactions:

In September 2022, the IASB issued amendments to IFRS 16 which specify the requirements that a seller-lessee uses in measuring the lease liability arising in a sale and leaseback transaction, to ensure the seller-lessee does not recognize any amount of the gain or loss that relates to the right of use it retains. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and must applied retrospectively to sale and leaseback transactions entered into after the date of initial application of IFRS 16.

These amendments had no impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the REIT, as no sale-leaseback transactions occurred after date of initial application of IFRS 16 by the REIT.

Amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements - Classification of Liabilities as Current and Non-current:

In January 2020 and October 2022, the IASB issued amendments to paragraphs 69 to 76 of IAS 1 to specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments clarify:

  • What is meant by a right to defer settlement
  • That a right to defer must exist at the end of the reporting period
  • That classification is unaffected by the likelihood that an entity will exercise its deferral right
  • That only if an embedded derivative in a convertible liability is itself an equity instrument would the terms of a liability not impact its classification

In addition, a requirement has been introduced to require disclosure when a liability arising from a loan agreement is classified as non-current and the entity's right to defer settlement is contingent on compliance with future covenants within twelve months. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and must be applied retrospectively.

As a result of the amendments, the REIT reassessed the classification of its liabilities arising from loan agreements based on the updated criteria for classification as current or non-current. No changes to classification of liabilities arising from loan agreements were determined to be required as a result of the amendments. Additional disclosures will be made as required by the amendments in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7, Statement of Cash Flows and Financial Instruments - Disclosures for Supplier Finance Arrangements:

In May 2023, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments to require additional disclosures regarding the characteristics of supplier finance arrangements. The disclosure requirements in the amendments are intended to assist users of financial statements in understanding the effects of supplier finance arrangements on an entity's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024.

These amendments had no impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the REIT, as no supplier finance arrangements have been signed by the REIT.

Note 4 - Critical accounting judgments and estimates

In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the significant judgments made by management in applying the REIT's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Going concern analysis

The REIT has prepared a cash flow forecast which involves judgements and estimations based on management's input of key variables and market conditions, including the future economic conditions and ongoing discussions with third parties, notably financing institutions. The twelve-month cash flow forecast has been determined based on projected income and expenses of the business and working capital needs. Further details on going concern analysis and liquidity risk are disclosed in Note 21.

The REIT has prepared the financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern.

Management considers that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this going concern assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the REIT has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period.

Note 5 - Investment properties

Reconciliations of the carrying amounts of investment properties at the beginning and end of the current financial period are as follow:

For the three months ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance, beginning of the period

412 967

437 422

Capex

327

633

Change in capitalized letting fees

(51)

(72)

Rent free periods

(74)

(443)

Net change in fair value of investment properties

(11 985)

(28 117)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(292)

3 544

Balance, end of the period

400 892

412 967

All of the REIT's investment properties with a fair value of $400,892 (December 31, 2023 - $412,967) are pledged as security for an amount of $216,455 (December 31, 2023 - $219,233) in mortgage loans and lease liabilities.

Appraisal capitalization and discount rates

The fair value of investment properties is determined by real estate valuation experts using recognized valuation techniques and the principles of IFRS 13. The REIT used the Direct Capitalization Method ("DC") to measure the fair value of its investment property.

Under the Direct Capitalization Method, the cash generated during the term of the lease as well as the cash generated at reversion, as estimated based on the normalized net operating income generated by the property, are capitalized using the same capitalization (discount) rate. The capitalization rates are determined based on recent real estate transactions with similar characteristics and location to those of the REIT assets. The group that determines the REIT's valuation policies and procedures for property valuations comprises the CEO, CIO and CFO. Each year, Inovalis SA appoints an independent real estate valuation expert who is responsible for the valuation of the REIT's properties. Selection criteria include market knowledge, reputation, independence and whether professional standards are maintained.

