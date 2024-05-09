INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Disclosure of non-review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if the external auditors have not performed a review of the financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that they have not been reviewed by the external auditors.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the REIT for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial reporting, and are the responsibility of the REIT's management.
The REIT's external auditors, Ernst & Young Audit, have not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by Chartered Professional Accountants Canada for a review of the financial statements by the external auditors of an entity.
1
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Assets
Note
As at March 31, 2024
As at December 31, 2023
Non-current assets
Investment properties
5
400 892
412 967
Investments in joint ventures
6
42 464
41 632
Other financial assets
333
333
Restricted cash
8
4 659
4 973
Total non-current assets
448 348
459 905
Current assets
Trade receivables and other financial assets
7
8 277
7 134
Derivative financial instruments
21
105
527
Other current assets
3 416
3 809
Restricted cash
8
363
196
Cash
8
9 504
12 489
Total current assets
21 665
24 155
Total assets
470 013
484 060
Liabilities and equity
Note
As at March 31, 2024
As at December 31, 2023
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing loan
185
186
M ortgage loans
9
64 666
65 710
Lease liabilities
9
94 407
96 179
Tenant deposits
2 077
2 224
Derivative financial instruments
21
-
110
Deferred tax liabilities
1 294
1 295
Total non-current liabilities
162 629
165 704
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing loan
39
28
M ortgage loans
9
50 561
50 524
Lease liabilities
9
6 820
6 819
Tenant deposits
191
168
Derivative financial instruments
21
487
377
Exchangeable securities
10
1 210
1 595
Trade and other payables
11
11 011
7 356
Income tax payable
2 173
2 175
Deferred income
549
1 184
Provisions
12
764
765
Total current liabilities
73 805
70 991
Total liabilities
236 434
236 695
Equity
Trust units
17
288 156
288 156
Deficit retained earnings
(66 809)
(53 230)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18
11 324
11 492
Total unitholders' equity
232 671
246 418
Non-controlling interest
908
947
Total equity
233 579
247 365
Total liabilities and equity
470 013
484 060
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust:
Jean-Daniel Cohen
Robert Waxman
Chairman and Trustee
Audit Chair and Trustee
2
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per unit amounts)
For the three
For the three
Note
months ended
months ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Rental revenue
13
4 631
7 325
Property operating cost recoveries
13
1 192
1 481
Property operating costs
14
(5 104)
(4 849)
Other revenues
194
18
Other property operating expenses
(1)
(13)
Net rental income
912
3 962
General and administrative expenses
14
(1 782)
(1 853)
Foreign exchange loss
-
(6)
Share of net income from joint ventures
6
870
284
Operating earnings income
-
2 387
Net change in fair value of Investment properties
5
(11 985)
1 614
Net change in fair value of Financial derivatives
(405)
(1 552)
Net change in fair value of Exchangeable securities
10
385
(159)
Finance income
15
1 141
971
Finance costs
15
(2 710)
(1 333)
Distributions on Exchangeable securities
10
-
(96)
(Loss) Income before income taxes
(13 574)
1 832
Current income tax expense
(43)
(13)
Deferred income tax expense
-
(201)
Total income tax expense
(43)
(214)
Net (loss) income
(13 617)
1 618
Net (loss) income attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
(38)
(4)
Unitholders of the Trust
(13 579)
1 622
(13 617)
1 618
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Note
For the three months
For the three months
ended March 31, 2024
ended March 31, 2023
Net (loss) income for the period
(13 617)
1 618
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to (loss) income:
Change in cumulative translation adjustment account
(181)
3 077
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(181)
3 077
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(13 798)
4 695
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
(51)
(6)
Unitholders of the Trust
(13 747)
4 701
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(13 798)
4 695
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the three months ended March 31, (Unaudited)
(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Number of Units
Retained
Accumulated
Total
other
attributable to
Non-controlling
Note
issued and
Trust Units
(deficit)
Total equity
comprehensive
the Unitholders'
interest
outstanding
earnings
income (loss)
of the Trust
As at December 31, 2022
32 778 699
289 940
(12 327)
9 366
286 979
1 198
288 177
Distributions earned by or declared to Unitholders
16
-
-
(3 380)
-
(3 380)
-
(3 380)
Issuance of units for payment of Trustee Fees
-
9
-
-
9
-
9
Foreign exchange impact on Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
15
15
-
9
(3 380)
-
(3 371)
15
(3 356)
Net income (loss) for the year
-
-
1 622
-
1 622
(4)
1 618
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
3 079
3 079
(2)
3 077
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
1 622
3 079
4 701
(6)
4 695
As at March 31, 2023
32 778 699
289 949
(14 085)
12 445
288 309
1 207
289 516
As at December 31, 2023
32 594 711
288 156
(53 230)
11 492
246 418
947
247 365
Foreign exchange impact on Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
12
12
-
-
-
-
-
12
12
Net loss for the period
-
-
(13 579)
-
(13 579)
(38)
(13 617)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(168)
(168)
(13)
(181)
Comprehensive loss
-
-
(13 579)
(168)
(13 747)
(51)
(13 798)
As at March 31, 2024
18
32 594 711
288 156
(66 809)
11 324
232 671
908
233 579
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(All dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Note
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Operating activities
(Loss) income before income taxes
(13 574)
1 832
Interest received
465
1 386
Interest paid
(2 710)
(793)
Distributions in respect of exchangeable securities paid in cash
10
(64)
(96)
Adjustments for non-cash items and other reconciling items
22
13 092
240
(2 791)
2 569
Working capital adjustments
22
2 675
(5 167)
Net cash flows related to operating activities
(116)
(2 598)
Investing activities
Additions to investment properties and capitalized letting fees
5
(276)
(276)
Additional loan advances to joint ventures
6
(615)
(363)
Loan repayments received from joint ventures
6
615
285
Net change in restricted cash
8
147
1 455
Net cash flows related to investing activities
(129)
1 101
Financing activities
Distributions to unitholders
16
-
(3 380)
Issuance of interest bearing loans
10
78
Repayment of mortgage loans
22
(1 032)
(1 082)
Repayment of lease liabilities
22
(1 697)
(1 112)
Net cash flows related to financing activities
(2 719)
(5 496)
Decrease in cash
(2 964)
(6 993)
Effects of foreign exchange adjustments on cash
(21)
377
Cash at the beginning of the period
12 489
45 176
Cash at the end of the period
9 504
38 560
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
6
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
March 31, 2024
Note 1 - Organization
The Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") is an open-ended real estate investment trust created pursuant to a Declaration of Trust dated February 8, 2013, under the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Trust and its subsidiaries (together the "REIT"). The REIT's investment property portfolio, owned directly or through joint arrangements, is comprised of office rental properties located in France, Germany, and Spain.
The REIT's head and registered office is located at 151 Yonge Street, 11th floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2W7. The REIT's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol INO.UN.TO.
The REIT's condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were authorized for issuance by the Board of Trustees on May 8, 2024.
The REIT has hired Inovalis S.A. ("Inovalis SA"), a real estate asset manager having operations in France, Germany, and Spain to manage certain functions. Refer to Note 1 of the 2023 annual consolidated financial statements for more information about the relationship between Inovalis SA and the REIT, and to Note 20 in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, for information regarding the services provided by Inovalis SA to the REIT.
Inovalis SA is considered as a related party of the REIT as they share the same management. The founder and Chairman of Inovalis SA is the President of the REIT, the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Inovalis SA is also a part of the management team of the REIT, and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Inovalis SA is Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the REIT.
Note 2 - Basis of presentation and statement of compliance
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and thus do not contain all the disclosures applicable to the 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements.
The Group has prepared the financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern. Management considers that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements use the same accounting policies and methods of their application as the REIT's most recent annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the IASB.
Comparative figures for the period ended March 31, 2023 have been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted for the periods ended March 31,2024 and December 31, 2023.
7
Note 3 - Recent accounting pronouncements adopted
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2024.
The REIT has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
Several amendments apply for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.
Amendments to IFRS 16, Leases - Leases Arising from Sale and Leaseback Transactions:
In September 2022, the IASB issued amendments to IFRS 16 which specify the requirements that a seller-lessee uses in measuring the lease liability arising in a sale and leaseback transaction, to ensure the seller-lessee does not recognize any amount of the gain or loss that relates to the right of use it retains. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and must applied retrospectively to sale and leaseback transactions entered into after the date of initial application of IFRS 16.
These amendments had no impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the REIT, as no sale-leaseback transactions occurred after date of initial application of IFRS 16 by the REIT.
Amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements - Classification of Liabilities as Current and Non-current:
In January 2020 and October 2022, the IASB issued amendments to paragraphs 69 to 76 of IAS 1 to specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments clarify:
- What is meant by a right to defer settlement
- That a right to defer must exist at the end of the reporting period
- That classification is unaffected by the likelihood that an entity will exercise its deferral right
- That only if an embedded derivative in a convertible liability is itself an equity instrument would the terms of a liability not impact its classification
In addition, a requirement has been introduced to require disclosure when a liability arising from a loan agreement is classified as non-current and the entity's right to defer settlement is contingent on compliance with future covenants within twelve months. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and must be applied retrospectively.
As a result of the amendments, the REIT reassessed the classification of its liabilities arising from loan agreements based on the updated criteria for classification as current or non-current. No changes to classification of liabilities arising from loan agreements were determined to be required as a result of the amendments. Additional disclosures will be made as required by the amendments in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7, Statement of Cash Flows and Financial Instruments - Disclosures for Supplier Finance Arrangements:
In May 2023, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments to require additional disclosures regarding the characteristics of supplier finance arrangements. The disclosure requirements in the amendments are intended to assist users of financial statements in understanding the effects of supplier finance arrangements on an entity's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024.
These amendments had no impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the REIT, as no supplier finance arrangements have been signed by the REIT.
8
Note 4 - Critical accounting judgments and estimates
In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the significant judgments made by management in applying the REIT's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Going concern analysis
The REIT has prepared a cash flow forecast which involves judgements and estimations based on management's input of key variables and market conditions, including the future economic conditions and ongoing discussions with third parties, notably financing institutions. The twelve-month cash flow forecast has been determined based on projected income and expenses of the business and working capital needs. Further details on going concern analysis and liquidity risk are disclosed in Note 21.
The REIT has prepared the financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern.
Management considers that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this going concern assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the REIT has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period.
Note 5 - Investment properties
Reconciliations of the carrying amounts of investment properties at the beginning and end of the current financial period are as follow:
For the three months ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance, beginning of the period
412 967
437 422
Capex
327
633
Change in capitalized letting fees
(51)
(72)
Rent free periods
(74)
(443)
Net change in fair value of investment properties
(11 985)
(28 117)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(292)
3 544
Balance, end of the period
400 892
412 967
All of the REIT's investment properties with a fair value of $400,892 (December 31, 2023 - $412,967) are pledged as security for an amount of $216,455 (December 31, 2023 - $219,233) in mortgage loans and lease liabilities.
Appraisal capitalization and discount rates
The fair value of investment properties is determined by real estate valuation experts using recognized valuation techniques and the principles of IFRS 13. The REIT used the Direct Capitalization Method ("DC") to measure the fair value of its investment property.
Under the Direct Capitalization Method, the cash generated during the term of the lease as well as the cash generated at reversion, as estimated based on the normalized net operating income generated by the property, are capitalized using the same capitalization (discount) rate. The capitalization rates are determined based on recent real estate transactions with similar characteristics and location to those of the REIT assets. The group that determines the REIT's valuation policies and procedures for property valuations comprises the CEO, CIO and CFO. Each year, Inovalis SA appoints an independent real estate valuation expert who is responsible for the valuation of the REIT's properties. Selection criteria include market knowledge, reputation, independence and whether professional standards are maintained.
9
