Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inovalon Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INOV   US45781D1019

INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.

(INOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inovalon Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – INOV

08/19/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon (collectively, the “Consortium”) is fair to Inovalon shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Inovalon shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Inovalon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Inovalon shareholders; (2) determine whether the Consortium is underpaying for Inovalon; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Inovalon shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Inovalon shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Inovalon shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.
11:41aINOVALON : Baird Downgrades Inovalon Holdings to Neutral From Outperform, Adjust..
MT
11:32aINOVALON MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Wh..
BU
08:44aINOVALON : to Be Acquired by Consortium in $7.3 Billion Deal; Shares Rise
MT
08:01aINOVALON : to Be Acquired by Equity Consortium Led by Nordic Capital Including I..
AQ
08/10INOVALON : to Present at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
AQ
07/29INOVALON : KeyBanc Adjusts Inovalon Holdings' PT to $40 from $35, Keeps Overweig..
MT
07/29INOVALON : KeyBanc Adjusts Inovalon Holdings' Price Target to $40 From $35, Reit..
MT
07/28INOVALON HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28INOVALON : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
07/28GUIDANCE : (INOV) INOVALON HOLDINGS Expects Q3 EPS Range $0.19 - $0.20
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 772 M - -
Net income 2021 45,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 123x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 819 M 5 819 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,52x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 836
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 37,22 $
Average target price 39,57 $
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith R. Dunleavy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eron S. Kelly President
Jonathan R. Boldt Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Geoff Charron Chief Technology Officer
Monica Keeneth Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.104.84%5 819
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.12.89%244 068
CLOUDFLARE, INC.53.88%36 532
DYNATRACE, INC.44.90%17 825
SINCH AB29.18%14 364
ANAPLAN, INC.-17.36%8 594