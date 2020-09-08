Log in
Inovalon to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at Citi's Global Technology Conference on September 10, 2020

09/08/2020 | 07:56am EDT

BOWIE, Md., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Jonathan R. Boldt, chief financial officer of Inovalon, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Citi’s Global Technology Conference on September 10, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live audio webcast of the fireside chat on the Investor Relations section of Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com. An archived version will remain posted for a limited time.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 559,000 clinical facilities, 319 million Americans, and nearly 56 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim E. Collins
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
kcollins@inovalon.com
301-809-4000 x1473

Hulus Alpay
Vice President, Investor Relations
halpay@inovalon.com
301-809-4000 x1237

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 685 M - -
Net income 2020 19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 190x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 761 M 3 761 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,66x
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 517
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,43 $
Last Close Price 24,21 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith R. Dunleavy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wychulis President
Jason B. Capitel Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan R. Boldt Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.28.64%3 761
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.56.60%231 777
DYNATRACE, INC.58.06%11 240
CLOUDFLARE, INC.103.81%10 630
ANAPLAN, INC.11.30%8 151
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD26.06%5 716
