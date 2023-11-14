Inovest BSC Public is a Bahrain-based Islamic Sharia-compliant investment company. The Company delivers investment and financial services with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The principal activities of the Company together with its subsidiaries include: investments, including direct investment and securities, and various types of investment funds; establishing and managing investment funds; dealing with financial instruments in the local, regional and international markets; providing information and studies related to different types of investments; providing financial services and investment consultations; establishing joint ventures with real estate, industrial and services companies inside or outside the Kingdom of Bahrain; contracting activities; management of commercial and industrial centers and residential buildings, property leasing, development and their maintenance, among others.

Sector Real Estate Services