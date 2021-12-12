Log in
    INOVEST   BH000A0F5KT6

INOVEST B.S.C.

(INOVEST)
Inovest B S C : Development of Dannat Resort in Half Moon Bay

12/12/2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,1 M - -
Net income 2020 5,03 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 122 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart INOVEST B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Inovest B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INOVEST B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yaser Hamad Al-Jar Chief Executive Officer
Yusuf Ebrahim Maraghi Finance Director
Mohammad Hamed Al-Shalfan Chairman
Talal Abdul Aziz Al-Mulla Chief Investment Officer
Abdulaziz Fahad Al Dakheel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOVEST B.S.C.89.02%121
BLACKROCK, INC.28.22%140 548
BLACKSTONE INC.106.45%95 120
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.91%91 720
UBS GROUP AG32.12%61 664
EQT AB (PUBL)143.73%55 874