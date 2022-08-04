Log in
    INOVEST   BH000A0F5KT6

INOVEST B.S.C.

(INOVEST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
0.1270 KWD   +1.60%
Inovest B S C : Q2 Financial Statement 2022

08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
INOVEST B.S.C.

SHARI'A SUPERVISORY BOARD REPORT, INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

30 JUNE 2022 (REVIEWED)

Inovest B.S.C.

Administration and contact details as at 30 June 2022

Commercial registration number

48848 obtained on 18 June 2002

Board of Directors

Mohammad Hamed Al-Shalfan

- Chairman

Mohammad Salah Al-Ayoub

- Vice-Chairman

Abdulaziz Asaad Al-Sanad

- Director

Mohamed Abdulwahab Al Matook

- Director

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Abduljader

- Director

Dr. Abdulaziz Fahad Al Dakheel

- Director

Ausama Abdulrahim Al-Khaja

- Director

Chief Executive Officer

Yaser Hamad Al-jar

Board Secretary

Riyadh Mahmood Mulla Ahmed

Sharia'a Supervisory Board

Sheikh Dr. Hamad Yusuf Al Mazrouei

- Chairman

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Balool

- Vice Chairman

Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Sharfa

- Member

Corporate Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee members

Mohammed Abdulwahab Al Matook

- Chairman

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Abduljader

- Vice-Chairman

Mohammad Hamed Al-Shalfan

- Member

Audit and Risk Committee members

Ausama Abdulrahim Al-Khaja

- Chairman

Mohammad Salah Al-Ayoub

- Vice-Chairman

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Abduljader

- Member

Registered head office

35th floor, East Tower

Bahrain Financial Harbour

P.O. Box 18334

Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

Telephone no. +973 1715 5777

Bankers

Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C.

Kuwait Finance House (Bahrain) B.S.C. (c)

Kuwait Finance House (Kuwait) K.S.C.P.

Boubyan Bank (Kuwait)

Khaleeji Commercial Bank B.S.C.

Al Baraka Islamic Bank B.S.C. (c)

Al Salam Bank, Bahrain B.S.C.

Auditors

Ernst & Young (EY)

P.O. Box 140

10th Floor, East Tower

Bahrain World Trade Center

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Share registrars

Bahrain Clear

Bahrain Financial Harbour, Harbour Gate,

Level 4, P.O.Box 3203

Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

Kuwait Clearing Company S.A.K.

P.O. Box 22077

Safat 13081

State of Kuwait

In the name of Allah,The Beneficent,The Merciful

Sharia Supervisory Board Report on the activities of INOVEST Company B.S.C For the Three Months

Period Ended 30 June 2022.

All praise is due to Allah , Lord of the worlds, Prayers and Peace are upon the last messenger, our prophet Mohammed,his family and companions.

To the Shareholders of INOVEST B.S.C "the Company"

Acting as Sharia Supervisory Board "SSB" pursuant to the appointment resolution passed by the General Assembly of the Company and SSB meeting on Thursday 28th July 2022 in State of Kuwait, we are required to provide the following report:

The SSB has reviewed the Company's principles, contracts related transactions, and applications submitted by the Company's management for the Three months period ended 30 June 2022 , and based on the Sharia auditor presentation of the Company's activities for the abovementioned period, and comparing it with the fatwa and rulings issued.

The Company's management is responsible for ensuring that the Company conducts its business in accordance with the Islamic Shari'a Rules and principles. It is our responsibility to form an independent opinion, based on our review of the Company's operations and to report to you.

We planned and performed our review so as to obtain all the information and explanations which we considered necessary in order to provide us with sufficient evidence to give reasonable assurance that the Company has not violated Islamic Shari rules and principles.

In our opinion:

The contracts and transactions concluded by the Company during the Three Months Period Ended 30 June 2022 that we have reviewed are in compliance with the Islamic Shari'a Rules and Principles.

Also, the SSB has approved the financial statements and concluded that it's prepared in an acceptable form from Islamic Sharia view. The respective report has been prepared based on the information provided by the Company.

Prayers and Peace are upon the last messenger, our prophet Mohammed, his family and companions.

Dr. Hamad Yusuf AlMazrouie

Chairman

Dr. Abdulrahman Mohamad Al-Baloul

Vice Chairman

Dr. Mohamad Abdulrahman AlShurafa

Member

REPORT ON REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INOVEST B.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022 of Inovest B.S.C. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), the related interim consolidated statements of income and sources and uses of charity fund for the three and six month periods then ended and the interim consolidated statements of changes in owners' equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in note 2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity . A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in note 2.

3 August 2022

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

INOVEST B.S.C.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2022 (Reviewed)

Reviewed

Audited

30 June

31 December

Note

2022

2021

US$ '000

US$ '000

ASSETS

Cash and bank balances

4

24,414

26,376

Accounts receivable

5

25,704

20,411

Investments

6

14,961

12,964

Investment in joint ventures and associates

7

94,390

95,048

Investments in real estate

8

79,278

79,524

Property, plant and equipment

9

9,395

8,361

Right of use asset

10

209

264

Other assets

11

975

531

TOTAL ASSETS

249,326

243,479

LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Other liabilities and accounts payable

12

73,283

69,123

Ijarah liability

194

274

Financing from a bank

5,971

5,757

Total liabilities

79,448

75,154

Owners' Equity

Share capital

120,334

120,334

Less: Treasury shares

(1,309)

(1,309)

119,025

119,025

Reserves

6,864

6,864

Retained earnings

18,640

17,198

Equity attributable to Parent`s shareholders

144,529

143,087

Non-controlling interest

25,349

25,238

Total owners' equity

169,878

168,325

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY

249,326

243,479

________________________________________

________________________________________

Mohamed Al-Shalfan

Mohamed Al-Ayoub

Chairman

Vice Chairman

______________________________________

Yaser Hamad Al-Jar

Chief Executive Officer

The attached explanatory notes 1 to 20 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Disclaimer

Inovest BSC published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
