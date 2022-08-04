Inovest B S C : Q2 Financial Statement 2022

In the name of Allah,The Beneficent,The Merciful

Sharia Supervisory Board Report on the activities of INOVEST Company B.S.C For the Three Months

Period Ended 30 June 2022.

All praise is due to Allah , Lord of the worlds, Prayers and Peace are upon the last messenger, our prophet Mohammed,his family and companions.

To the Shareholders of INOVEST B.S.C "the Company"，

Acting as Sharia Supervisory Board "SSB" pursuant to the appointment resolution passed by the General Assembly of the Company and SSB meeting on Thursday 28th July 2022 in State of Kuwait, we are required to provide the following report:

The SSB has reviewed the Company's principles, contracts related transactions, and applications submitted by the Company's management for the Three months period ended 30 June 2022 , and based on the Sharia auditor presentation of the Company's activities for the abovementioned period, and comparing it with the fatwa and rulings issued.

The Company's management is responsible for ensuring that the Company conducts its business in accordance with the Islamic Shari'a Rules and principles. It is our responsibility to form an independent opinion, based on our review of the Company's operations and to report to you.

We planned and performed our review so as to obtain all the information and explanations which we considered necessary in order to provide us with sufficient evidence to give reasonable assurance that the Company has not violated Islamic Shari rules and principles.

In our opinion:

The contracts and transactions concluded by the Company during the Three Months Period Ended 30 June 2022 that we have reviewed are in compliance with the Islamic Shari'a Rules and Principles.

Also, the SSB has approved the financial statements and concluded that it's prepared in an acceptable form from Islamic Sharia view. The respective report has been prepared based on the information provided by the Company.

Prayers and Peace are upon the last messenger, our prophet Mohammed, his family and companions.

Dr. Hamad Yusuf AlMazrouie

Chairman

Dr. Abdulrahman Mohamad Al-Baloul

Vice Chairman

Dr. Mohamad Abdulrahman AlShurafa

Member