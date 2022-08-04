Inovest B S C : Q2 Financial Statement 2022

Administration and contact details as at 30 June 2022
Commercial registration number
48848 obtained on 18 June 2002
Board of Directors
Mohammad Hamed Al-Shalfan
- Chairman
Mohammad Salah Al-Ayoub
- Vice-Chairman
Abdulaziz Asaad Al-Sanad
- Director
Mohamed Abdulwahab Al Matook
- Director
Abdullah Mohammed Al-Abduljader
- Director
Dr. Abdulaziz Fahad Al Dakheel
- Director
Ausama Abdulrahim Al-Khaja
- Director
Chief Executive Officer
Yaser Hamad Al-jar
Board Secretary
Riyadh Mahmood Mulla Ahmed
Sharia'a Supervisory Board
Sheikh Dr. Hamad Yusuf Al Mazrouei
- Chairman
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Balool
- Vice Chairman
Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Sharfa
- Member
Corporate Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee members
Mohammed Abdulwahab Al Matook
- Chairman
Abdullah Mohammed Al-Abduljader
- Vice-Chairman
Mohammad Hamed Al-Shalfan
- Member
Audit and Risk Committee members
Ausama Abdulrahim Al-Khaja
- Chairman
Mohammad Salah Al-Ayoub
- Vice-Chairman
Abdullah Mohammed Al-Abduljader
- Member
Registered head office
35th floor, East Tower
Bahrain Financial Harbour
P.O. Box 18334
Manama
Kingdom of Bahrain
Telephone no. +973 1715 5777
Bankers
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
Ithmaar Bank B.S.C.
Kuwait Finance House (Bahrain) B.S.C. (c)
Kuwait Finance House (Kuwait) K.S.C.P.
Boubyan Bank (Kuwait)
Khaleeji Commercial Bank B.S.C.
Al Baraka Islamic Bank B.S.C. (c)
Al Salam Bank, Bahrain B.S.C.
Auditors
Ernst & Young (EY)
P.O. Box 140
10th Floor, East Tower
Bahrain World Trade Center
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain
Share registrars
Bahrain Clear
Bahrain Financial Harbour, Harbour Gate,
Level 4, P.O.Box 3203
Manama
Kingdom of Bahrain
Kuwait Clearing Company S.A.K.
P.O. Box 22077
Safat 13081
State of Kuwait
In the name of Allah,The Beneficent,The Merciful
Sharia Supervisory Board Report on the activities of INOVEST Company B.S.C For the Three Months
Period Ended 30 June 2022.
All praise is due to Allah , Lord of the worlds, Prayers and Peace are upon the last messenger, our prophet Mohammed,his family and companions.
To the Shareholders of INOVEST B.S.C "the Company"，
Acting as Sharia Supervisory Board "SSB" pursuant to the appointment resolution passed by the General Assembly of the Company and SSB meeting on Thursday 28th July 2022 in State of Kuwait, we are required to provide the following report:
The SSB has reviewed the Company's principles, contracts related transactions, and applications submitted by the Company's management for the Three months period ended 30 June 2022 , and based on the Sharia auditor presentation of the Company's activities for the abovementioned period, and comparing it with the fatwa and rulings issued.
The Company's management is responsible for ensuring that the Company conducts its business in accordance with the Islamic Shari'a Rules and principles. It is our responsibility to form an independent opinion, based on our review of the Company's operations and to report to you.
We planned and performed our review so as to obtain all the information and explanations which we considered necessary in order to provide us with sufficient evidence to give reasonable assurance that the Company has not violated Islamic Shari rules and principles.
In our opinion:
The contracts and transactions concluded by the Company during the Three Months Period Ended 30 June 2022 that we have reviewed are in compliance with the Islamic Shari'a Rules and Principles.
Also, the SSB has approved the financial statements and concluded that it's prepared in an acceptable form from Islamic Sharia view. The respective report has been prepared based on the information provided by the Company.
Prayers and Peace are upon the last messenger, our prophet Mohammed, his family and companions.
Dr. Hamad Yusuf AlMazrouie
Chairman
Dr. Abdulrahman Mohamad Al-Baloul
Vice Chairman
Dr. Mohamad Abdulrahman AlShurafa
Member
REPORT ON REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INOVEST B.S.C.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022 of Inovest B.S.C. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), the related interim consolidated statements of income and sources and uses of charity fund for the three and six month periods then ended and the interim consolidated statements of changes in owners' equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in note 2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity . A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in note 2.
3 August 2022
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain
INOVEST B.S.C.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2022 (Reviewed)
Reviewed
Audited
30 June
31 December
Note
2022
2021
US$ '000
US$ '000
ASSETS
Cash and bank balances
4
24,414
26,376
Accounts receivable
5
25,704
20,411
Investments
6
14,961
12,964
Investment in joint ventures and associates
7
94,390
95,048
Investments in real estate
8
79,278
79,524
Property, plant and equipment
9
9,395
8,361
Right of use asset
10
209
264
Other assets
11
975
531
TOTAL ASSETS
249,326
243,479
LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Other liabilities and accounts payable
12
73,283
69,123
Ijarah liability
194
274
Financing from a bank
5,971
5,757
Total liabilities
79,448
75,154
Owners' Equity
Share capital
120,334
120,334
Less: Treasury shares
(1,309)
(1,309)
119,025
119,025
Reserves
6,864
6,864
Retained earnings
18,640
17,198
Equity attributable to Parent`s shareholders
144,529
143,087
Non-controlling interest
25,349
25,238
Total owners' equity
169,878
168,325
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY
249,326
243,479
________________________________________
________________________________________
Mohamed Al-Shalfan
Mohamed Al-Ayoub
Chairman
Vice Chairman
______________________________________
Yaser Hamad Al-Jar
Chief Executive Officer
The attached explanatory notes 1 to 20 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.