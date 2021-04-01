Inovest B S C : Declaration- Form 3

I certify that the information in this Form 3 is accurate and complete to the best of my knowledge and belief and that there are no other facts relevant to this application of which the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) should be aware.

I authorise the CBB to make such enquiries and seek further information it deems necessary in considering this application for approved person status.

I am aware that it is an offence under the CBB Law, Decree No. (64) of 2006 (as amended) and any regulations issued thereunder to provide to the CBB any information which is false or misleading.

I also confirm that I will not assume the responsibilities of the approved person for which this application is being submitted prior to obtaining such approval.

Should my application be approved by the CBB, I undertake to comply with all relevant provisions of the Bahrain Commercial Company Law (2001) (as amended), the CBB Law, Decree No. (64) of 2006 (as amended) and CBB Regulations and Rules issued.

I undertake to inform the CBB and the licensee of any changes material to the application which arise while the CBB is considering this form. I further undertake that, in the event that the approved person status being sought is granted, I will notify the CBB and the licensee of any material changes to or affecting the completeness or accuracy of, the information provided in this Form 3 as soon as possible, but in any event no later than 21 days from the day that the changes come to my attention.

I certify that as a prospective approved person of [insert name of licensee] I have read and fully understand my role and responsibilities as outlined in the CBB Rulebook.