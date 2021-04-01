Log in
INOVEST B.S.C.

INOVEST B.S.C.

(INOVEST)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inovest B S C : Declaration- Form 3

04/01/2021
Form 3: DECLARATION

I certify that the information in this Form 3 is accurate and complete to the best of my knowledge and belief and that there are no other facts relevant to this application of which the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) should be aware.

I authorise the CBB to make such enquiries and seek further information it deems necessary in considering this application for approved person status.

I am aware that it is an offence under the CBB Law, Decree No. (64) of 2006 (as amended) and any regulations issued thereunder to provide to the CBB any information which is false or misleading.

I also confirm that I will not assume the responsibilities of the approved person for which this application is being submitted prior to obtaining such approval.

Should my application be approved by the CBB, I undertake to comply with all relevant provisions of the Bahrain Commercial Company Law (2001) (as amended), the CBB Law, Decree No. (64) of 2006 (as amended) and CBB Regulations and Rules issued.

I undertake to inform the CBB and the licensee of any changes material to the application which arise while the CBB is considering this form. I further undertake that, in the event that the approved person status being sought is granted, I will notify the CBB and the licensee of any material changes to or affecting the completeness or accuracy of, the information provided in this Form 3 as soon as possible, but in any event no later than 21 days from the day that the changes come to my attention.

I certify that as a prospective approved person of [insert name of licensee] I have read and fully understand my role and responsibilities as outlined in the CBB Rulebook.

____________________________________

__________________________

_____________

Name of applicant (please print name)

Signature of applicant

Date

Note: The use of the term "applicant" throughout this form refers to the individual seeking the Approved Person Status.

Contact Information

Please provide full contact details of the applicant and an authorised representative of the licensee (e.g. Board member or senior management) or of the person seeking a license with whom the CBB can communicate with, regarding this application/notification.

Applicant:

Name:

Title:

Tel:

E-Mail:

We have reviewed the information given by the applicant on this form and upon enquiry of the same, can confirm that such answers are, in our opinion, correct and accurate in all respects.

Authorised Representative of the Licensee/Licensee Applicant:

Name:

Title:

Position Title:

Tel:

E-Mail:

Signature:

Date:

Company Stamp:

Disclaimer

Inovest BSC published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:50:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,1 M - -
Net income 2020 5,03 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 81,9 M 81,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yaser Hamad Al-Jar Chief Executive Officer
Yusuf Ebrahim Maraghi Finance Director
Omar Salem Abdellatif Al-Mutawa Chairman
Talal Abdul Aziz Al-Mulla Chief Investment Officer
Meshari Fuad Saud Al-Fozan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVEST B.S.C.26.83%82
BLACKROCK, INC.3.84%114 362
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.23%67 126
UBS GROUP AG17.36%55 150
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.15.00%49 284
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.77%42 056
