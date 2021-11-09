Q3 Financial Statement 2021

Ernst & Young - Middle East Tel: +973 1753 5455 P.O. Box 140 Fax: +973 1753 5405 East Tower - 10th floor manama@bh.ey.com Bahrain World Trade Center www.ey.com/mena Manama C.R. no. 29977-1 Kingdom of Bahrain

REPORT ON REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INOVEST B.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021 of Inovest B.S.C. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), the related interim consolidated statements of income and sources and uses of charity fund for the three and nine month periods then ended and the interim consolidated statements of changes in owners' equity and cash flows for the nine month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in note 2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in note 2.

9 November 2021

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

