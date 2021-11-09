Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Inovest B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INOVEST   BH000A0F5KT6

INOVEST B.S.C.

(INOVEST)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 11/08
0.117 KWD   0.00%
08:04aQ3 Financial Statement 2021
PU
09/20INOVEST B S C : Client Complaints Manual
PU
08/05INOVEST B S C : Q2 Financial Statement 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 Financial Statement 2021

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INOVEST B.S.C.

SHARI'A SUPERVISORY BOARD REPORT INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

30 SEPTEMBER 2021 (REVIEWED)

Inovest B.S.C.

Administration and contact details as at 30 September 2021

Commercial registration number

48848 obtained on 18 June 2002

Board of Directors

Mohammad Hamad Al-Shalfan

- Chairman

Mohammad Salah Al-Ayoub

- Vice-Chairman

Abdulaziz Asaad Al-Sanad

- Director

Mohamed Abdulwahab Al Matook

- Director

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Abduljader

- Director

Dr. Abdulaziz Fahad Al Dakheel

- Director

Ausama Abdulrahim Al-Khaja

- Director

Chief Executive Officer

Yaser Hamad Al-jar

Board Secretary

Riyadh Mahmood Mulla Ahmed

Sharia'a Supervisory Board

Sheikh Dr. Khalid Shuja'a Al-Otaibi

- Chairman

Sheikh Dr. Dawoud Salman Bin Essa

- Vice-Chairman

Sheikh Dr. Murad Bou Daia

- Member

Corporate Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee members

Abdulaziz Asaad Al-Sanad

- Chairman

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Abduljader

- Vice-Chairman

Mohammed Abdulwahab Al Matook

- Member

Audit and Risk Committee members

Ausama Abdulrahim Al-Khaja

- Chairman

Mohammad Salah Al-Ayoub

- Vice-Chairman

Dr. Abdulaziz Fahad Al Dakheel

- Member

Registered office

35th floor, East Tower

Bahrain Financial Harbour

P.O. Box 18334

Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

Telephone no. +973 1715 5777

Bankers

Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C.

Kuwait Finance House (Bahrain) B.S.C. (c)

Kuwait Finance House (Kuwait) K.S.C.P.

Boubyan Bank (Kuwait)

Khaleeji Commercial Bank B.S.C.

Al Baraka Islamic Bank B.S.C. (c)

Al Salam Bank, Bahrain B.S.C.

Auditors

Ernst & Young (EY)

P.O. Box 140

10th Floor, East Tower

Bahrain World Trade Center

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Share registrars

Bahrain Clear

Bahrain Financial Harbour, Harbour Gate,

Level 4, P.O.Box 3203

Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

Kuwait Clearing Company S.A.K.

P.O. Box 22077

Safat 13081

State of Kuwait

Ernst & Young - Middle East

Tel: +973 1753 5455

P.O. Box 140

Fax: +973 1753 5405

East Tower - 10th floor

manama@bh.ey.com

Bahrain World Trade Center

www.ey.com/mena

Manama

C.R. no. 29977-1

Kingdom of Bahrain

REPORT ON REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INOVEST B.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021 of Inovest B.S.C. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), the related interim consolidated statements of income and sources and uses of charity fund for the three and nine month periods then ended and the interim consolidated statements of changes in owners' equity and cash flows for the nine month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in note 2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in note 2.

9 November 2021

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inovest BSC published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INOVEST B.S.C.
08:04aQ3 Financial Statement 2021
PU
09/20INOVEST B S C : Client Complaints Manual
PU
08/05INOVEST B S C : Q2 Financial Statement 2021
PU
08/05Inovest B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/11INOVEST B S C : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
PU
05/11INOVEST B S C : Q1 Financial Statement 2021
PU
05/11Inovest B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
04/06INOVEST B S C : Ordinary General Meeting Agenda 29th April 2021
PU
04/01INOVEST B S C : Declaration- Form 3
PU
03/29INOVEST B S C : Announcing the Opening of Candidacy for Membership of the Company's Board ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,1 M - -
Net income 2020 5,03 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 386
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart INOVEST B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Inovest B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVEST B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yaser Hamad Al-Jar Chief Executive Officer
Yusuf Ebrahim Maraghi Finance Director
Mohammad Hamed Al-Shalfan Chairman
Talal Abdul Aziz Al-Mulla Chief Investment Officer
Abdulaziz Fahad Al Dakheel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOVEST B.S.C.78.35%115
BLACKROCK, INC.32.37%146 732
BLACKSTONE INC.119.16%101 506
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.45.61%96 530
UBS GROUP AG34.44%63 218
EQT AB (PUBL)130.99%55 937