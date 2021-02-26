Log in
INOVIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - INO

02/26/2021 | 10:51pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: INO).

On March 9, 2020 Citron Research published a statement highlighting the Company’s “ludicrous and dangerous claim that they designed a [COVID-19] vaccine in 3 hours” and calling for an SEC investigation into the claims. That same day, the Company disclosed that its purported COVID-19 vaccine, which had been developed “within three hours,” was not a fully-fledged vaccine at all, but merely a construct for a vaccine.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Inovio’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Inovio’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Inovio shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ino/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,06 M - -
Net income 2020 -182 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 295 M 2 295 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 565x
Capi. / Sales 2021 28,6x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,13 $
Last Close Price 11,10 $
Spread / Highest target 215%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter D. Kies Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Simon X. Benito Chairman
Laurent M. Humeau Chief Scientific Officer
Kate E. Broderick Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.42%2 295
MODERNA, INC.42.03%58 715
LONZA GROUP AG2.64%47 991
CELLTRION, INC.-17.13%37 780
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.60%36 831
SEAGEN INC.-13.72%27 191
