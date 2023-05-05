Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INO   US45773H2013

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
0.8263 USD   +3.95%
08:01aINOVIO to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
PR
05/01INOVIO to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
AQ
04/28INOVIO Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Oral Presentation on INO-3107 for the Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis at COSM 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INOVIO to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

05/05/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that Jacqueline Shea, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference.

2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Time: 4:05 PM ET
Format: Fireside Chat

During the conference, Dr. Shea and members of INOVIO's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's DNA medicines in development are delivered using its investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA®, to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 jennie.willson@inovio.com 
Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 thomas.hong@inovio.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-present-at-the-2023-rbc-capital-markets-global-healthcare-conference-301816542.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
08:01aINOVIO to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
PR
05/01INOVIO to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
AQ
04/28INOVIO Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Oral Presentation on INO-3107 for the Treat..
AQ
04/28INOVIO to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
PR
04/26Inovio Pharma Says EMA Panel Backed Approval of Orphan Designation for Respiratory Dise..
MT
04/26European Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products Provides Positive Opinion on INOVIO's ..
PR
04/26European Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products Provides Positive Opinion on Inovio's ..
CI
04/17Data from Phase 1b trial with INO-4201 as an Ebola Booster for rVSV-ZEBOV (Ervebo®) pre..
PR
04/17Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Data from Phase 1b Trial with INO-4201 as an Ebo..
CI
04/12INOVIO Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Oral Presentation on INO-4201 as an Ebola B..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer