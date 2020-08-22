Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    INO

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inovio Pharmaceuticals : China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 09:09am EDT

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China has approved human testing for a potential coronavirus vaccine cultivated within insect cells, local government in the southwestern city of Chengdu said on Saturday.

China is in a global race to develop cost-effective vaccines to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using insect cells to grow proteins for the coronavirus vaccine - a first in China - could speed up large-scale production, the city government of Chengdu said in a notice on social media WeChat.

The vaccine, developed by West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration to enter a clinical trial, the notice said.

When tested on monkeys, the vaccine was shown to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections with no obvious side-effects, the notice added.

Chinese scientists are already leading work on at least eight other potential coronavirus vaccines that have entered different stages of clinical trials.

Foreign players, including Germany's BioNTech and Inovio Pharma in the United States, have also cooperated with local firms to test their experimental vaccines in China. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 10.19% 73.02 Delayed Quote.115.53%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -5.11% 14.1 Delayed Quote.327.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
09:09aINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine gr..
RE
08/21SB Capital Management Inc. continues its expansion with the inclusion of 4 in..
AQ
08/11Nautilus, HD Supply rise; Uber, Inovio fall
AQ
08/10Inovio to begin mid-to-late stage study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Sept..
RE
08/10Inovio to begin mid-to-late stage study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Sept..
RE
08/10INOVIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/06AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company
RE
08/06AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company
RE
07/30INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : COVID-19 DNA Vaccine INO-4800 Provides Protection with ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,35 M - -
Net income 2020 -227 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 362 M 2 362 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 253x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 14,10 $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon X. Benito Chairman
Jacqueline E. Shea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter D. Kies Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laurent M. Humeau Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.327.27%2 362
LONZA GROUP57.76%45 395
CELLTRION, INC.66.30%33 765
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.98%30 139
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.84%27 404
MODERNA, INC.239.72%26 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group