Inovio Pharmaceuticals : China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China has approved human testing
for a potential coronavirus vaccine cultivated within insect
cells, local government in the southwestern city of Chengdu said
on Saturday.
China is in a global race to develop cost-effective vaccines
to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using insect cells to grow proteins for the coronavirus
vaccine - a first in China - could speed up large-scale
production, the city government of Chengdu said in a notice on
social media WeChat.
The vaccine, developed by West China Hospital of Sichuan
University in Chengdu, has received approval from the National
Medical Products Administration to enter a clinical trial, the
notice said.
When tested on monkeys, the vaccine was shown to prevent
SARS-CoV-2 infections with no obvious side-effects, the notice
added.
Chinese scientists are already leading work on at least
eight other potential coronavirus vaccines that have entered
different stages of clinical trials.
Foreign players, including Germany's BioNTech and
Inovio Pharma in the United States, have also cooperated
with local firms to test their experimental vaccines in China.
