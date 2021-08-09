Inovio Pharmaceuticals : focused on launching global COVID-19 vaccine trial next month - CEO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is
focused on launching the global late-stage trial of its COVID-19
vaccine candidate next month, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Kim
said during a post-earnings call on Monday.
In May, Inovio said it will begin a global late-stage study
of its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in summer this year, after
it was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against
the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial.
The company started developing INO-4800 last year, but fell
behind rivals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put a
part of the study on hold for more information on the vaccine
delivery device.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Carl O'Donnell in
New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)