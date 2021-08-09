Inovio Pharmaceuticals : focused on launching global COVID-19 vaccine trial next month - CEO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is
focused on launching the global late-stage trial of its COVID-19
vaccine candidate next month, top boss Joseph Kim said in a call
on Monday, with the drug developer expecting data in the first
half of next year.
In May, Inovio said it would begin the study of INO-4800 in
summer this year, after the vaccine candidate was found to be
safe as well as well-tolerated and produced an immune response
against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial.
The company started developing INO-4800 last year, but fell
behind rivals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
put a part of the U.S. study on hold for more information on the
vaccine delivery device.
The FDA's decision was followed by the U.S. government
pulling funding for the late-stage study, citing the fast-moving
environment of vaccine development.
The global trial, meanwhile, will initially focus on Latin
America, Asia Pacific and regions in Africa, the company said.
"We were initially focusing on Latin America and Asia
Pacific, but looking at the rapidly changing vaccination rates
and the virus epidemiology, we are including regions in Africa,"
a company executive said during the post-earnings call.
The company, which has no approved drug in the market, has
so far received about $85 million in combined funding from the
Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Bill
& Melinda Gates Foundation, and the U.S. Department of Defense
for the advancement and manufacturing of INO-4800.
Earlier this year, Inovio expanded a partnership with
China's Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals to conduct the late-stage
trial. Under the expanded deal, the companies expect to equally
share its total cost.
