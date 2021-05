May 10 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EXEC SAYS THE EX-US TRIAL FOR COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE IS NOT IMPACTED BY THE CURRENT PHASE 3 PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD- CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT ALL DOCUMENTS TO FDA TO UPLIFT THE CLINICAL HOLD- CONF. CALL Further company coverage: