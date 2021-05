May 10 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it plans to start a global late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800, this summer. (https://refini.tv/3uAVRFV)

The drug developer earlier in the day reported promising results from a mid-stage trial of its vaccine candidate. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)