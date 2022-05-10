Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    INO   US45773H2013

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.490 USD   +5.06%
04:46pInovio appoints Jacqueline Shea as CEO
RE
04:35pINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pINOVIO : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Inovio appoints Jacqueline Shea as CEO

05/10/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
May 10 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has appointed Jacqueline Shea as its chief executive officer effective immediately, the company said on Tuesday.

Shea takes over from Joseph Kim, who has also stepped down from the company's board of directors, Inovio said.

Shares of the company were down 5.6% at $2.35 in after market trading on the news of the new appointment and departure of Kim, who is also Inovio's co-founder.

Shea, who joined Inovio as chief operating officer in 2019, takes charge at a crucial stage when the company has fallen behind in the COVID vaccine race.

"We look forward to Dr. Shea taking the helm during a particularly challenging period in Inovio's history," board chairman Simon Benito said in a statement.

In November last year, Inovio resumed the late-stage trial of its COVID vaccine in the United States after being on clinical hold for 14 months. The FDA in late 2020 had halted the study as it sought more data, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.

Inovio's board intends to appoint Shea as a director following its annual meeting of stockholders on May 16. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR CORPORATION LIMITED 0.65% 60.5 End-of-day quote.-52.47%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 5.06% 2.49 Delayed Quote.-52.51%
SUNOCO LP -1.84% 39.51 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
Analyst Recommendations on INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,78 M - -
Net income 2022 -320 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 526 M 526 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 189x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 9,57 $
Spread / Average Target 304%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter D. Kies Chief Financial Officer
Simon X. Benito Chairman
Laurent M. Humeau Chief Scientific Officer
Jeffrey Skolnik Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-52.51%526
MODERNA, INC.-46.53%54 016
LONZA GROUP AG-31.78%38 761
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.67%38 626
SEAGEN INC.-29.62%20 029
CELLTRION, INC.-18.18%17 927