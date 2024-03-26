PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Jacqueline Shea, President and CEO will participate in The Novel Therapeutics Forum hosted by Citizens JMP at Penn Medicine at 10:00 am ET on April 2, 2024.

Dr. Shea will provide a brief overview of INOVIO and then participate in a panel discussion entitled "Innovative Technologies for Treating and Preventing Disease," which will be moderated by Roy Buchanan, biotechnology analyst at Citizens JMP.

The Citizens JMP Novel Therapeutics Forum will take place at the Jordan Medical Education Center at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine but will not be webcast.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 jennie.willson@inovio.com

Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 thomas.hong@inovio.com

