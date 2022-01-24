INOX Leisure : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the INOX Leisure Limited Q3 FY2022 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. As a reminder all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" and then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjesh Jain. Thank you and over to you Sir!

Alok Tandon:Good evening everyone. I am Alok Tandon and with me is my colleague, Mr. Kailash Gupta, and on behalf of the management of INOX Leisure Limited, I welcome you all to this call. Our board has approved the quarterly results for Q3 FY2022 and the same has been uploaded on the website of the stock exchanges and the company's website. Q3 was an extremely important quarter for us with major business mixes showing a significant reduction in the gap with pre-COVID levels, the Q3 signaled a sharp recovery largely due to great content, reduced apprehensions due to widespread vaccination, and above all the humongous amount of passion for cinemas prevailing in our country. The passion translated into numerous houseful shows and five movies clocking more than Rs.1 billion in collection.

We have put to use all our learning from the downtime in the last two years. My experience on the tough time and the understanding of the business to make sure that we keep a grip on the expectations and aspirations of the guests. We have been resilient and we have maintained an optimistic outlook during the adverse phase over the past eight quarters. Thanks to our strong fundamentals, the spectacular content flow, and above all the infinite passion for cinema prevailing in our country, we have proudly witnessed the recovery happening. We would express our deep gratitude for the significant support that we have received from all our stakeholders; be it the real estate partners, content creators, our investors and not to forget our team. They have played a massive role in this journey which continues to remain progressive and promising. With the addition of 41 new screens, the highest in the industry in the calendar year 2021, we have shown that adversities could not dent our passion. Our path ahead promises to be underlined by innovativeness and rigor, and being enlightened with our lessons from the past.