INOX Leisure : Closure of trading window

IN LIVE de.MOVIE 27th March, 2022 To, BSELimited National Stock Exchange of India Limited PJTowers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051 Stock Code: 532706 Symbol: INOXLEISUR Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Intimation of closure of Trading Window in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 ('PIT Regulations')

We would like to inform you that, in view of the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company to the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company with PVR Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Scheme') and in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by its Employees and other Connected Persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) ('PIT Regulations'), the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect, until completion of 48 hours from the time the intimation in connection with approval of the Board of Directors to the proposed Scheme was submitted to the Stock Exchanges by the Company.

The same has been intimated to all the directors, officers, designated employees and connected persons of the Company.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For INOX Leisure Limited

fr·

Partliasarathy Iyengar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

INOX LEISURE LTD.

Registered Office : 5th Floor, Viraj Towers, Next to Andheri Flyover, Weslem Express Highway, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India. Tel (91 22) 4062 6900 •Fax: (91 22) 4062 6999 • E: contacl@inoxmovies.com • www.inoxmovies.com • GIN: L92199MH1999PLC353754