    532706   INE312H01016

INOX LEISURE LIMITED

(532706)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-24
469.7 INR   +6.10%
06:31aINOX LEISURE : Closure of trading window
PU
03/24Crisil Keeps A+ Rating on INOX Leisure's Bank Loans; Outlook Raised to Stable
MT
03/01Inox Leisure Partners With Esports Federation of India
MT
INOX Leisure : Closure of trading window

03/27/2022 | 06:31am EDT
IN

LIVE de.MOVIE

27th March, 2022

To,

BSELimited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

PJTowers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051

Stock Code: 532706

Symbol: INOXLEISUR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of closure of Trading Window in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 ('PIT Regulations')

We would like to inform you that, in view of the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company to the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company with PVR Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Scheme') and in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by its Employees and other Connected Persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) ('PIT Regulations'), the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect, until completion of 48 hours from the time the intimation in connection with approval of the Board of Directors to the proposed Scheme was submitted to the Stock Exchanges by the Company.

The same has been intimated to all the directors, officers, designated employees and connected persons of the Company.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For INOX Leisure Limited

fr·

Partliasarathy Iyengar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

INOX LEISURE LTD.

Registered Office : 5th Floor, Viraj Towers, Next to Andheri Flyover, Weslem Express Highway, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India. Tel (91 22) 4062 6900 •Fax: (91 22) 4062 6999 E: contacl@inoxmovies.com www.inoxmovies.com GIN: L92199MH1999PLC353754

Disclaimer

INOX Leisure Limited published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
