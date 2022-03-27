INOX Leisure : Closure of trading window

Wewould like to informyouthat, in viewofthe approval of the Board of DirectorsoftheCompanyto theproposedSchemeofAmalgamation of the Company withPVRLimited andtheir respective shareholders and creditors underSections 230 to 232andother applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Scheme')andin terms oftheCompany's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by its Employeesandother Connected Persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) ('PIT Regulations'), the Trading Windowfor dealingin the Securities of the Companyshall remainclosed with immediate effect, untilcompletionof 48 hours from the time the intimation in connection with approval oftheBoard of Directors to the proposed Scheme was submitted to the Stock Exchanges by the Company.
The same has been intimatedtoall the directors, officers, designatedemployeesand connected persons of the Company.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
