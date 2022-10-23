INOX Leisure : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

INOX Leisure Limited

October 19, 2022

We are the only chain that is net debt-free. And I would also like to add that we were recognized as the most admired retailer at MAPIC India Retail Awards and also the best multiplex chain of the year at the IMAX Big Cine Awards. As FY'22 was impacted by COVID-19, throughout our earnings presentation, we have compared Q2 and H1 FY'23 with Q2 and H1 FY'20. Also, the figures exclude INDAS 116 impact.

In Q2 FY'23, the revenue is Rs.381 crore as compared to Rs.524 crore in Q2 FY'20. EBITDA is at Rs.3 crore compared to Rs.107 crore in Q2 FY'20. PAT is at a negative Rs.22 crore as compared to a positive Rs.51 crore in Q2 FY'20. For H1 FY'23, the revenue is Rs.970 crore as compared to Rs.1,020 crore in H1 FY'20. EBITDA for 6 months is at Rs.134 crore compared to Rs.199 crore in H1 FY'20 and PAT is at Rs.52 crore compared to Rs.92 crore in H1 FY'20.

In Q2 FY'23, the footfalls were 116 lakh compared to 190 lakh in Q2 FY'20. Our occupancy is at 17% compared to 30% in Q2 FY'20, and the ATP has increased to Rs.215 as compared to Rs.196 in Q2 FY'20. Our SPH is the highest ever for a quarter, as I just said, at Rs.102 as compared to Rs.79 in Q2 FY'20. For H1 '23, the footfalls are at 300 lakh as compared to 363 lakh in H1 FY'20. Occupancy is at 23% as compared to 30%. ATP is at Rs.224, which is a 14% increase as compared to Rs.197 in H1 FY'20 and SPH is at Rs.98, which is a 23% increase as compared to Rs.80 in H1 FY'20.

Our control over fixed costs has also been phenomenal. We can see that from the numbers, and we can compare Q2 and H1 FY'23 with Q2 H1 and FY'20 on per screen basis. And we have seen that in most of it, our fixed costs decreased. Employee benefit expenses, which includes agency manpower also have gone down from Rs.71.6 crore in Q2 FY'20 to Rs.61.6 crore in Q2 FY'23. On a per-screen basis, it has reduced from Rs.12.7 lakh per screen to Rs.9.3 lakh per screen, respectively, which is a 27% reduction. Power and fuel, R&M expenses have increased in absolute from Rs.42.3 crore in Q2 FY'20 to Rs.48 crore in Q2 FY'23.

However, on a per screen basis, it has reduced from Rs.7.5 lakh per screen to Rs.7.3 lakh per screen, respectively, which is a 3% reduction. Rent & CAM has increased from Rs.97 crore to Rs.117.3 crore in Q2 FY'23. On a per screen basis, it has marginally increased from Rs.17.2 lakh per screen to Rs.17.7 lakh per screen, respectively, which is a 3% increase.

This increase is in line with the acceleration mentioned in the agreements. Other overheads have gone down from Rs.32.4 crore in Q2 FY'20 to Rs.29.7 crore in Q2 FY'23. On a per screen basis, it has reduced from Rs.5.7 lakh per screen to Rs.4.5 lakh per screen, which is a 21% reduction. Our distributor share for Q2 FY'23 and Q2 FY'20 are similar (43.5%), and our F&B contribution has shown a great improvement. F&B contribution has increased from 75.5% to 76.3% for Q2 FY'23.

In terms of shareholding structure, as on 14th October 2022, FIIs owns about 19.1% of the company, the DIIs owned 23.84%, Promoter & Promoter Group hold 44.04%, and Public and Others own 13.02% of the company. The share price as of 14th October 2022 was Rs.499.45, which gives the company a market capitalization of nearly Rs.6,110 crore.

We have opened 2 properties, 13 screens with nearly 2,000 seats in Q2 FY'23. We opened INOX Emerald Mall Lucknow with 10 screens and 1,550 seats, and we opened 3 screens with 522 seats in Srinagar, Kashmir. At present, we are operational in 18 states and 2 union territories present in 74 cities. We have 165 properties, 705 screens, and approximately 1.57 lakh seats.

We propose to acquire Luxe Cinemas, located in Central Chennai with 11 screens and 2,688 seats. This is on a Slump Sale basis, and this is subject to legal, regulatory, contractual and customary approvals and the completion of the agreed conditions set out in the agreement. Excluding Luxe Cinemas, beyond FY'23, we have signed up to the extent of nearly 117 properties, 832 screens with 1.52 lakh seats. And once this entire pipeline is fully implemented, we will have 293 properties, 1,584 screens and nearly 3.18 lakh seats. In Q2 FY'23, we had movies like Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,