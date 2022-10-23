Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. INOX Leisure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532706   INE312H01016

INOX LEISURE LIMITED

(532706)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
508.30 INR   -1.18%
06:20aInox Leisure : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/20India's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back
RE
10/19Transcript : INOX Leisure Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INOX Leisure : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/23/2022 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23rd October, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532706

Symbol: INOXLEISUR

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub.: Transcript of Conference Call with the Investors / Analysts.

The Company had organized a conference call with the Investors/Analysts on Wednesday, 19th October, 2022.

A copy of Transcript of conference call held with the Investors/Analysts is enclosed herewith and the same is also being uploaded on the Company's website at:

https://www.inoxmovies.com/Schedule-of-Analysts-or-Institutional-investors-Meet.aspx.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For INOX Leisure Limited

VISHAV SETHI

Digitally signed by VISHAV SETHI Date: 2022.10.23 13:59:15 +05'30'

Vishav Sethi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

"INOX Leisure Limited

Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call"

October 19, 2022

MANAGEMENT:

MR. ALOK TANDON, CEO, INOX

LEISURE

LIMITED

MR. KAILASH GUPTA, CFO, INOX

LEISURE

LIMITED

MODERATOR:

MR. ANKUR PERIWAL - AXIS CAPITAL LIMITED

Page 1 of 11

INOX Leisure Limited

October 19, 2022

Moderator:

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY'23 Earnings Conference

Call of INOX Leisure Limited, hosted by Axis Capital Limited. As a reminder, all

participant lines will be in the listen only mode. And there will be an opportunity for

you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance

during the conference call please signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your

touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankur Periwal from Axis Capital Limited.

Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Ankur Periwal:

Thank you, Rutuja. Good evening friends, and welcome to INOX Leisure Limited

Q2 and H1 FY'23 Post Result Conference Call. The call will be initiated with a brief

management discussion on the earnings performance followed by an interactive

Q&A session. Management team will be represented by Mr. Alok Tandon, CEO,

INOX Leisure Limited; and Mr. Kailash Gupta, CFO, INOX Leisure Limited. Over

to you, Alok ji for the initial comments.

Alok Tandon:

Thank you, Ankur, and a very good evening to all of you on this call. I'm Alok

Tandon, and with me is my colleague, Mr. Kailash Gupta, the CFO of the company,

and we welcome all the participants on this call. Our Board has approved the

quarterly results for Q2 FY'23 and H1 FY'23 and the same has been uploaded on the

website of the stock exchanges and the company's website.

Quarter 2 was yet another quarter that reminded us about the importance of the

quality of content and how significant its impact can be on the business. But at the

same time, we are looking at this quarter as one, which made us sharper and fitter,

having faced new year challenges since the pandemic began. What is heartening is

our performance on the F&B front which strengthens our belief that strategic efforts,

innovativeness, and consistency can fetch great results.

We reported our best-ever quarterly spends-per-head at Rs.102 which was largely

driven by our rigor on a lot of fronts, critical additions to the menu, introduction of

seasonal specialties, timely and result-oriented marketing initiatives, interactive

culinary sessions across the country with our share and numerous other process

innovations have led to the solid performance on the F&B front. I would also like to

make a special mention about the launch of a 3-screen multiplex in Srinagar.

As the first multiplex in the Kashmir region, it is special not only for us but also for

the industry as well as for the citizens of the state who have been waiting for an

entire generation to experience the magic of cinema. This opening also depicts our

desire to remain present across the country and expand aggressively despite

perceptional challenges and difficulties.

Regarding the proposed PVR and INOX merger, I would like to say that after the

directions of NCLT, INOX obtained shareholders' approval for the merger on 12th

October 2022. We are in the process of filing the second motion petition with the

NCLT Mumbai branch. We expect the merger to be completed by the end of Q4

FY'23. We propose also to acquire Chennai City's largest multiplex 'Luxe Cinemas'.

In H1 FY'23, we have the highest screen addition in the industry of 30 screens. And

as of 16 October 2022, we have a strong liquidity position and we had Rs.167 crore

in cash and cash equivalents.

Page 2 of 11

INOX Leisure Limited

October 19, 2022

We are the only chain that is net debt-free. And I would also like to add that we were recognized as the most admired retailer at MAPIC India Retail Awards and also the best multiplex chain of the year at the IMAX Big Cine Awards. As FY'22 was impacted by COVID-19, throughout our earnings presentation, we have compared Q2 and H1 FY'23 with Q2 and H1 FY'20. Also, the figures exclude INDAS 116 impact.

In Q2 FY'23, the revenue is Rs.381 crore as compared to Rs.524 crore in Q2 FY'20. EBITDA is at Rs.3 crore compared to Rs.107 crore in Q2 FY'20. PAT is at a negative Rs.22 crore as compared to a positive Rs.51 crore in Q2 FY'20. For H1 FY'23, the revenue is Rs.970 crore as compared to Rs.1,020 crore in H1 FY'20. EBITDA for 6 months is at Rs.134 crore compared to Rs.199 crore in H1 FY'20 and PAT is at Rs.52 crore compared to Rs.92 crore in H1 FY'20.

In Q2 FY'23, the footfalls were 116 lakh compared to 190 lakh in Q2 FY'20. Our occupancy is at 17% compared to 30% in Q2 FY'20, and the ATP has increased to Rs.215 as compared to Rs.196 in Q2 FY'20. Our SPH is the highest ever for a quarter, as I just said, at Rs.102 as compared to Rs.79 in Q2 FY'20. For H1 '23, the footfalls are at 300 lakh as compared to 363 lakh in H1 FY'20. Occupancy is at 23% as compared to 30%. ATP is at Rs.224, which is a 14% increase as compared to Rs.197 in H1 FY'20 and SPH is at Rs.98, which is a 23% increase as compared to Rs.80 in H1 FY'20.

Our control over fixed costs has also been phenomenal. We can see that from the numbers, and we can compare Q2 and H1 FY'23 with Q2 H1 and FY'20 on per screen basis. And we have seen that in most of it, our fixed costs decreased. Employee benefit expenses, which includes agency manpower also have gone down from Rs.71.6 crore in Q2 FY'20 to Rs.61.6 crore in Q2 FY'23. On a per-screen basis, it has reduced from Rs.12.7 lakh per screen to Rs.9.3 lakh per screen, respectively, which is a 27% reduction. Power and fuel, R&M expenses have increased in absolute from Rs.42.3 crore in Q2 FY'20 to Rs.48 crore in Q2 FY'23.

However, on a per screen basis, it has reduced from Rs.7.5 lakh per screen to Rs.7.3 lakh per screen, respectively, which is a 3% reduction. Rent & CAM has increased from Rs.97 crore to Rs.117.3 crore in Q2 FY'23. On a per screen basis, it has marginally increased from Rs.17.2 lakh per screen to Rs.17.7 lakh per screen, respectively, which is a 3% increase.

This increase is in line with the acceleration mentioned in the agreements. Other overheads have gone down from Rs.32.4 crore in Q2 FY'20 to Rs.29.7 crore in Q2 FY'23. On a per screen basis, it has reduced from Rs.5.7 lakh per screen to Rs.4.5 lakh per screen, which is a 21% reduction. Our distributor share for Q2 FY'23 and Q2 FY'20 are similar (43.5%), and our F&B contribution has shown a great improvement. F&B contribution has increased from 75.5% to 76.3% for Q2 FY'23.

In terms of shareholding structure, as on 14th October 2022, FIIs owns about 19.1% of the company, the DIIs owned 23.84%, Promoter & Promoter Group hold 44.04%, and Public and Others own 13.02% of the company. The share price as of 14th October 2022 was Rs.499.45, which gives the company a market capitalization of nearly Rs.6,110 crore.

We have opened 2 properties, 13 screens with nearly 2,000 seats in Q2 FY'23. We opened INOX Emerald Mall Lucknow with 10 screens and 1,550 seats, and we opened 3 screens with 522 seats in Srinagar, Kashmir. At present, we are operational in 18 states and 2 union territories present in 74 cities. We have 165 properties, 705 screens, and approximately 1.57 lakh seats.

We propose to acquire Luxe Cinemas, located in Central Chennai with 11 screens and 2,688 seats. This is on a Slump Sale basis, and this is subject to legal, regulatory, contractual and customary approvals and the completion of the agreed conditions set out in the agreement. Excluding Luxe Cinemas, beyond FY'23, we have signed up to the extent of nearly 117 properties, 832 screens with 1.52 lakh seats. And once this entire pipeline is fully implemented, we will have 293 properties, 1,584 screens and nearly 3.18 lakh seats. In Q2 FY'23, we had movies like Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,

Page 3 of 11

INOX Leisure Limited

October 19, 2022

THOR: Love and Thunder, Karthikeya 2 and Vikrant Rona to name a few. We have

a healthy lineup of movies already waiting for release. We have movies like Black

Adam, Ram Setu, Thank God, Sardar, Black Panther, Drishyam 2, Vaathi, Avatar,

Cirkus, and Pathan.

As far as our CapEx is concerned, at the beginning of FY'23, we had organically

planned to open 77 screens, out of which 30 have already opened. All 77 screens are

being funded through internal accruals. The proposed acquisition of Luxe Cinemas

would be done through a mixture of debt and internal accruals. I would also like to

reiterate that our liquidity position is very strong. And as of 16 October 2022, we

have Rs.292 crore, which includes an undrawn limit of Rs.125 crore. Alternatively,

we own 6 cinema properties and our head office. As for the market valuation, if

required, we can raise close to Rs.400 crore by doing a sale and leaseback of these

properties. As of 16 October 2022, we have a gross debt of approximately Rs.77

crore.

Well, gentlemen and ladies, this was a brief about a quarter, which has gone by. And

with that now, we can open up for questions and answers.

Moderator:

The first question is from the line of Abneesh Roy from Nuvama Institutional

Equities. Please go ahead.

Abneesh Roy:

Yes. Thanks, sir. So the first question is on this Chennai acquisition, which you have

done. I wanted to understand the thought process for acquiring this before the merger

because anyway, approvals have been coming, why at this juncture because this will

go to the merged entity. And the related question on Srinagar entry. It's a very tough

market, and we know that 3 decades, there has been hardly any presence. Given such

high risk of, say, safety and all that, plus consumer behavior in those markets, why

take such a risk? And how do you see that property doing well from a medium, long

term?

Alok Tandon:

Okay. So Abneesh, well the thought process of trying to get Luxe Cinemas is that we

have never shied away from expansion, whether organic or inorganic. And you're

right that this will go into the merged entity. But we at INOX are still growing, as I

always say, and we will never shy away from any growth opportunity. We got this

opportunity in Central Chennai. It's the largest cinema hall in Chennai City with

great footfalls. We have got a large number of seats and the location is outstanding.

So that is the reason why we went in for this particular property.

When you talk about Srinagar, I know it's tough for people to come out after 32

years of not having a cinema hall over there. And slowly, but steadily, the habits of

people will change over there. We all know Abneesh that cinema is the cheapest

form of entertainment and every Indian loves to watch a cinema hall or loves to

watch a movie in a cinema hall. And hence, we thought that this is the best time we

have this opportunity. It's a management contract, which we have. And I would say

that until now the response has been quite good. Yes, there were initial issues where

people were not coming out. But then I don't blame them. It takes time to break a 32-

year-old habit. And I'm very sure that in the next couple of weeks or next couple of

months, we will have people throng into the cinemas as we have all over the country.

Abneesh Roy:

Sure, that's helpful. One follow-on on Srinagar. So it's a management contract. So

any details you can share and who has done the effects, et cetera? And would you

have more plans for that market in terms of management contract longer term?

Alok Tandon:

Yes. We are always hungry for growth. So the answer is yes, Abneesh. And as it's a

management contract, the entire CapEx is put in by the owner of the property. And it

is also a thing which is between the owners and us that who have to spend and what

amount. But here let me tell you that the entire amount has been spent by the owners

of the property.

Kailash Gupta:

So Abneesh, in this properly, our risk is very limited. You need to understand, being

a management contract, we normally get the management fee. We don't get into the

risk in terms of running the cinema, low footfall, high footfall, or any kind of I mean

Page 4 of 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INOX Leisure Limited published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 10:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INOX LEISURE LIMITED
06:20aInox Leisure : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/20India's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back
RE
10/19Transcript : INOX Leisure Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
10/19India's INOX Leisure loss halves as box office income picks up
RE
10/19INOX Leisure Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
10/17India's PVR posts wider than expected Q2 loss
RE
10/13Inox Leisure to Acquire Jazz Cinemas' Theater Business
MT
10/13INOX Leisure Limited executed an agreement to acquire Luxe Cinemas from Jazz Cinemas P..
CI
10/12PVR Gets Shareholders' Nod for Merger with Inox Leisure
MT
10/07Crisil Keeps PVR Rating Under Watch Positive
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INOX LEISURE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 073 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2023 1 006 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2023 23 144 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2023 69,6x
Yield 2023 0,17%
Capitalization 62 056 M 750 M 750 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
EV / Sales 2024 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 488
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart INOX LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
INOX Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOX LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 508,30 INR
Average target price 636,61 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alok Tandon Chief Executive Officer
Kailash B. Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Pavan Kumar Jain Chairman
Jitender Verma Chief Information Officer
Rajeev Patni Chief Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOX LEISURE LIMITED43.85%750
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-62.45%3 354
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-35.40%3 010
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-4.47%1 441
PVR LIMITED31.34%1 261
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-39.39%1 155