    532706   INE312H01016

INOX LEISURE LIMITED

(532706)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
511.25 INR   +2.32%
07:18aIndia's INOX Leisure loss halves as box office income picks up
RE
10/17India's PVR posts wider than expected Q2 loss
RE
10/13Inox Leisure to Acquire Jazz Cinemas' Theater Business
MT
India's INOX Leisure loss halves as box office income picks up

10/19/2022 | 07:18am EDT
People wait to buy tickets outside an INOX movie theatre in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - INOX Leisure Ltd, India's No.2 multiplex cinema operator, on Wednesday said its second-quarter loss more than halved, as box office and food and beverage revenues inched closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The company, set to merge with bigger rival PVR Ltd, reported a loss of 403.7 million Indian rupees ($4.9 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 876.6 million rupees a year earlier.

PVR, too, reported a narrower loss for the quarter, although it missed analysts' expectations.

Multiplex chains like Inox and PVR have seen some traffic return to movie halls after almost two years of Covid-led curbs, with patrons back to spending on theater food and drinks.

This has helped offset some pressure from a lacklustre slate of releases with the likes of "Raksha Bandhan" and "Laal Singh Chaddha" flopping at the box office.

"The second quarter was impacted by the inconsistency in the content value chain, proving the importance of great quality content yet again," Siddharth Jain, Director, INOX Leisure said.

Still, net box office revenue of 2.09 billion was far higher than 270 million rupees in the pandemic-hit quarter a year ago, while food & beverage revenue jumped to 1.10 billion rupees from 150 million rupees.

Box office revenue was 3.11 billion rupees in the corresponding pre-pandemic quarter, while food and beverage revenue was 1.41 billion rupees.

The jump in box office and food sales helped overall revenue from operations surge eight-fold to 3.74 billion rupees and offset a 155.1% jump in total expenses.

INOX's average ticket price, a key indicator for the industry, rose to 215 rupees from 178 rupees, while the average amount spent by each customer hit a record high of 102 rupees.

Jain said he expect a "spectacular" content pipeline and the festive fervour to help current-quarter results. ($1 = 82.9800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INOX LEISURE LIMITED 2.32% 511.25 End-of-day quote.44.69%
PVR LIMITED 3.16% 1781.15 Delayed Quote.32.99%
Financials
Sales 2023 22 401 M 272 M 272 M
Net income 2023 1 606 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2023 23 144 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,0x
Yield 2023 0,23%
Capitalization 62 472 M 759 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
EV / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 488
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart INOX LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
INOX Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOX LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 511,25 INR
Average target price 652,06 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alok Tandon Chief Executive Officer
Kailash B. Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Pavan Kumar Jain Chairman
Jitender Verma Chief Information Officer
Rajeev Patni Chief Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOX LEISURE LIMITED44.69%759
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-62.34%3 365
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-35.21%3 035
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-9.74%1 349
PVR LIMITED32.99%1 282
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-40.88%1 126