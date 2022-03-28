Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  INOX Leisure Limited
  News
  Summary
    532706   INE312H01016

INOX LEISURE LIMITED

(532706)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-24
469.7 INR   +6.10%
12:12aShares of Indian multiplex firms PVR, INOX soar 10%-20% on merger deal
RE
03/27India's largest multiplex operators to merge, creating cinema giant
RE
03/27INOX LEISURE : Closure of trading window
PU
Shares of Indian multiplex firms PVR, INOX soar 10%-20% on merger deal

03/28/2022
Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's PVR and INOX Leisure surged 10%-20% on Monday after the country's two largest multiplex operators said they would merge to create a theater chain with more than 1,500 screens.

INOX will merge with PVR in an all-stock deal, with shareholders of INOX receiving three shares in PVR for every 10 shares of INOX, the companies said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

INOX shares surged as much as 20% to hit a record high of 563.6 rupees, while PVR jumped 10% to its highest in more than two years.

PVR and INOX said the merger, which was subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimise cost.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
INOX LEISURE LIMITED 6.10% 469.7 End-of-day quote.32.93%
PVR LIMITED 5.73% 1924.15 Delayed Quote.40.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 933 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net income 2022 -2 745 M -36,0 M -36,0 M
Net cash 2022 658 M 8,63 M 8,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,4x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 57 393 M 753 M 753 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 756
Free-Float 55,8%
Managers and Directors
Alok Tandon Chief Executive Officer
Kailash B. Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Pavan Kumar Jain Chairman
Jitender Verma Chief Information Officer
Rajeev Patni Chief Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INOX LEISURE LIMITED32.93%753
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-25.59%10 460
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-20.74%4 300
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.5.89%2 010
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-3.38%1 728
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV4.47%1 695