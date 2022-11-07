Inozyme Pharma : IVBM 2022 Poster VSMC proliferation 003 final 1

(VSMCs) in the presence of ATP: the role of ecto-5'- nucleotidase CD73.

Introduction Dysregulated proliferation of synthetic vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) results in neointimal hyperplasia. Ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/ phosphodiesterase 1(ENPP1) hydrolyzes extracellular ATP to AMP and pyrophosphate, the latter being an inhibitor of mineralization.1 CD73 in turn, converts AMP to inorganic phosphate and adenosine.2 Adenosine has been implicated in control of neointimal proliferation.3 Nitschke et al found that silencing ENPP1 in VSMCs resulted in a tenfold increase in proliferation, and the addition of rhENPP1-Fc (extracellular domain of human ENPP1 fused to Fc domain of human immunoglobulin), AMP, or adenosine attenuated the proliferation.3 The precise mechanism of ENPP1-Fc anti- proliferative effect has not been fully elucidated. In this experiment we examined the mechanism of ENPP1-Fc anti- proliferative effect on VSMCs, with a particular interest in synthetic VSCM's which demonstrate abnormal proliferative characteristics. Further, we sought to understand the signaling pathway(s) through which AMP/adenosine reduces intimal proliferation Methods Human aortic smooth muscle cells isolated from a healthy donor were used in all experiments. Chemiluminescent BrdU incorporation assay was used to study cell proliferation. Concentration of cAMP and VASP phosphorylation were analyzed using HTRF assays. HPLC was used to determine concentrations of Adenosine and Inosine in cell culture media. Pharmacological inhibition of CD73 (AB680), A2A/A2B receptors (AB928) and protein kinase A (KT5720) was used for signaling pathway analysis. AMP CD73 AB680 Adenosine A2A/A2BR AB928 Adenylate cyclase cAMP PKA KT5720 CELL PROLIFERATION Figure 1. Illustration of the vascular smooth muscle cell proliferation pathway and mechanism of pharmacologic inhibitors. CD39 (not pictured) is a plasma membrane protein that hydrolyzes extracellular ATP and ADP to AMP

Results Characterization of synthetic and contractile VSMCs A SM-MHC B SM-Calponin C 2.5×10 5 10000 Synthetic 100 expressionmRNARelative change)(fold 1000 expressionmRNARelative change)(fold (RLU)BrdU 2×10 5 Contractile 10 1.5×10 5 100 1×10 5 10 2 2 1 5×10 4 0.5 1 0.5 0 0.1 0.1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Synthetic Contractile Synthetic Contractile FBS (%) Figure 2. VSMCs were differentiated towards synthetic or contractile phenotypes. Expression of the contractile VSMC biomarkers including smooth muscle myosin heavy chain (SM-MHC) (A) and smooth muscle calponin (SM- Calponin) (B) was analyzed by qPCR. For cell proliferation assays (C) synthetic and contractile VSMCs that had been starved for 24 hours in basal media were cultured in media containing FBS for 3 days. Cell proliferation was evaluated by BrdU incorporation. Values are presented as the mean ± SD. Expression of ecto-nucleotidases by synthetic and contractile VSMCs A ENPP1 B CD39 C CD73 expressionRelativemRNA change)(fold 2.5 RelativeessionmRNAexpr change)(fold 15 expressionRelativemRNA change)(fold 2.5 2.0 2 2.0 10 1.5 1.5 1.0 1.0 5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0 Synthetic Contractile Synthetic Contractile Synthetic Contractile Figure 3. VSMCs were differentiated towards synthetic or contractile phenotypes. Expression of mRNA encoding ENPP1 (A), ATP/ADP-specificecto-nucleotidase CD39 (B) and AMP-specificecto-nucleotidase CD73 (C) was analyzed using qPCR. Values represent relative mRNA expression and are presented as the mean ± SD. Expression of adenosine receptors by synthetic and contractile VSMCs A B C A R A R A R 1 2a 2b expressionRelativemRNA change)(fold 2.5 expressionRelativemRNA change)(fold 2.5 xpressionRelativemRNAe change)(fold 2.5 2.0 2.0 2 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 Synthetic Contractile Synthetic Contractile Synthetic Contractile Figure 4. VSMCs were differentiated towards synthetic or contractile phenotypes. Expression of mRNA encoding A1R (A), A2aR (B) and A2bR (C) was analyzed using qPCR. Values represent relative mRNA expression and are presented as the mean ± SD. Effect of ENPP1-Fc/ATP, AMP, Adenosine and C-Adenosine on proliferation of synthetic VSMC A 150 -ATP B 3.0×10 6 control)of (RLU) +ATP 100 2.0×10 6 BrdU(% BrdU 50 1.0×10 6 0 0 tr 0 0 0 . 1 5 Ctr 3 30 300 3 30 300 3 30 300 on . 0 0 0 . AMP(μM) Ado(μM) CAdo(μM) C 0 ENPP1-Fc (μg/mL) Figure 5. Synthetic VSMCs were starved for 24 hours in basal media. Cells were then cultured for 3 days in FBS containing media to which had been added ENPP1-Fc/ATP (A), ATP alone (300 μM, A), AMP (3-300μM, B), Adenosine (Ado) (3-300μM, B), or the non-hydrolysable Ado analog 2-Chloro-Adenosine (CAdo) (3-300μM) B). Cell proliferation was evaluated by BrdU incorporation. Values are presented as the mean ± SD. VSMCs metabolize AMP produced from ENPP1-Fc/ATPco-treatment to Adenosine and Inosine A B C 300 ATP 300 ATP 200 Adenosine ATP+ENPP1-Fc ATP+ENPP1-Fc Metabolites(μM) InosineM)μ( Inosine 150 200 200 M)μ(Adenosine 100 100 100 50 0 0 0 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 0 1 10 100 1000 Hours Hours AB680 (nM) 0, 4, 6 hrs: below LOD 0 hr: below LOD Figure 6. Synthetic VSMCs were incubated in basal media supplemented with 300 μM ATP (A, B) or with ENPP1- Fc (0.2 μg/ml) and ATP (A,B,C) in the presence or absence of CD73 inhibitor AB680 (C). Concentrations of Adenosine and Inosine in culture media were determined by HPLC. Values are presented as the mean ± SD.