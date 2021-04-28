Log in
Inozyme Pharma and Researchers from Thomas Jefferson University to Present Preclinical Data Suggesting Utility of INZ-701 as a Potential Treatment for ABCC6 Deficiency at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

04/28/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization disorders, today announced that preclinical data from a study examining INZ-701 for the potential treatment for ABCC6 Deficiency/Pseudoxanthoma elasticum (PXE) will be presented at the following upcoming medical conferences:

Conference: Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2021 Virtual Meeting
Title: INZ-701 prevents ectopic mineralization in an Abcc6-/- mouse model of pseudoxanthoma elasticum
Presenter: Joely D. Jacobs, Research Assistant, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology, Thomas Jefferson University
Session: Interactive Poster/Exhibitor Session I
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. E.T.

Conference: European Calcified Tissue Society (ECTS) 2021 Digital Congress
Title: INZ-701, a recombinant ENPP1-Fc protein, prevents ectopic mineralization in a mouse model of Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum
Presenter: Zhiliang Cheng, Ph.D., Vice President, Research at Inozyme Pharma
Session: Plenary Oral Presentations 1: Genetics & Bone
Date and Time: Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. C.E.T.

About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma (Nasdaq: INZY) is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 Deficiencies.

Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2017 by Joseph Schlessinger, Ph.D., Demetrios Braddock, M.D., Ph.D., and Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, with technology developed by Dr. Braddock and licensed from Yale University. For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the initiation and timing of our future clinical trials and our research and development programs. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in preclinical studies and clinical trials; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in planned and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain and protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contacts

Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Director of Investor Relations
Stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:
SmithSolve
Alex Van Rees
(973) 442-1555 ext. 111
Alex.vanrees@smithsolve.com


