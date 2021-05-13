2021/05/13 Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2021[PDF:273KB] 05/13/2021 | 05:26am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] May 13, 2021 Note: The following report is an English translation of the Japanese-language original. Company name : INPEX CORPORATION Stock Exchange on which the Company is listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number : 1605 URL https://www.inpex.co.jp Representative : Takayuki Ueda, President Contact person : Munehiro Hosono, General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit TEL+81-3-5572-0233 Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Financial Report : May 14, 2021 Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends : － Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials : Yes Meeting of quarterly financial results presentation : None (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021-March 31, 2021) Consolidated operating results (Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent For the three months ended Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % March 31, 2021 243,697 (2.4) 106,054 5.1 106,043 (1.6) 38,183 13.7 March 31, 2020 249,669 － 100,878 － 107,728 － 33,572 － (Note): Consolidated comprehensive income: for the three months ended March 31, 2021, ¥195,658 million; (－%) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, ¥(29,675) million; (－%) Net income per Net income per share－basic share－diluted For the three months ended Yen Yen March 31, 2021 26.15 － March 31, 2020 22.99 － (Note): The Company changed its consolidated fiscal year-end from March 31 to December 31, effective from the year ended December 31, 2019. As a result, the period of the 1st quarter (January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) of the year ended December 31, 2020 differs from the period of the 1st quarter (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) of the year ended December 31, 2019. Therefore, percentage data for changes between the 1st quarter of the year ended December 31, 2019 and the 1st quarter of the year ended December 31, 2020 have not been provided. (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Net assets excluding non-controlling interests as a percentage of total assets Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % As of March 31, 2021 4,956,610 3,179,386 59.0 As of December 31, 2020 4,634,518 3,001,339 59.0 (Reference): Net assets excluding non-controlling interests:as of March 31, 2021, ¥2,922,212 million as of December 31, 2020, ¥2,736,541 million 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share At 1st quarter end At 2nd quarter end At 3rd quarter end At fiscal year end Total For the year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen － 12.00 － 12.00 24.00 December 31, 2020 For the year ending － December 31, 2021 For the year ending 16.50 － 16.50 33.00 December 31, 2021 (forecast) (Note): 1. Changes in projected dividends for the year ending December 31, 2021 from the previous forecast: Yes "Dividends" as stated above refer to common stock. For information regarding Class A stock (not listed), please refer to Exhibit "Dividends of Class A stock". For information regarding revision of dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2021 and Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 as well as Dividend Forecast" issued today (May 13, 2021). 3. Forecasted Consolidated Financial Results for the year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021-December 31, 2021) (Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year) Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of parent For the six months ending Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Yen 484,000 23.6 206,000 66.4 201,000 34.6 45,000 － 30.82 June 30, 2021 For the year ending 1,055,000 36.8 452,000 81.9 483,000 87.7 140,000 － 95.88 December 31, 2021 (Note): Changes in forecasted consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021 from the previous forecast: Yes Notes (1) Significant changes in scope of consolidation : None (Changes in the specified subsidiaries during the period due to change in scope of consolidation) (2) Adoption of accounting treatments which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements : None (3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections 1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations : None 2. Other changes in accounting policies : None 3. Changes in accounting estimates : None 4. Restatement of corrections : None (4) Number of shares issued (Common stock) 1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period 1,462,323,600 shares as of March 31, 2021 (including treasury stock): 1,462,323,600 shares as of December 31, 2020 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period: 2,119,069 shares as of March 31, 2021 2,119,069 shares as of December 31, 2020 3. Average number of shares: 1,460,204,531 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021 1,460,201,920 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (Note): The shares held by "the Board Incentive Plan Trust" are included in number of treasury stock at end of period. (As of March 31, 2021: 152,569 shares As of December 31, 2020: 152,569 shares) *This quarterly earnings report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.*Explanation regarding the appropriate use of estimated consolidated financial results The aforementioned forecasts are based on the currently available information and contain many uncertainties. The final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas price levels, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes. Regarding the forecasts, please refer to "1.(3) Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results" on page 4. Exhibit: Dividends of Class A stock Cash dividends per share At 1st quarter end At 2nd quarter end At 3rd quarter end At fiscal year end Total For the year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen ― 4,800.00 ― 4,800.00 9,600.00 December 31, 2020 For the year ending ― December 31, 2021 For the year ending 6,600.00 ― 6,600.00 13,200.00 December 31, 2021(forecast) (Note): 1. The Company conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation. 2. For information regarding revision of dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2021 and Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 as well as Dividend Forecast" issued today (May 13, 2021). Index of the Attachments 1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………………………… 2 (1) Explanation on Consolidated Financial Results ……………………………………………………………………………… 2 (2) Explanation on Consolidated Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………… 3 (3) Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results ………………… 4 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes ……………………………………………………………………… 5 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 5 (2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………… 7 Consolidated Statement of Income ………………………………………………………………………………………… 7 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income …..…………………………………………………………………… 8 (3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………………………… 9 (Conditions or events that indicate there could be substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern) ……………………………………………………………………… 9 (Note on significant changes in shareholders' equity) ……………………………………………………………………… 9 (Segment information) ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 (Subsequent events) ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 3. Supplementary Information ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 10 Production, Orders Received and Sales Performance………………………………………………………………………… 10 1 1. Qualitative Information ⁄ Financial Statements Explanation on Consolidated Financial Results

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased by ¥5.9 billion, or 2.4%, to ¥243.6 billion from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year due to decreases in sales price of natural gas and sales volume of crude oil.

Net sales of crude oil increased by ¥11.4 billion, or 7.0%, to ¥174.4 billion, and net sales of natural gas decreased by ¥17.4 billion, or 21.3%, to ¥64.6 billion.

Sales volume of crude oil decreased by 1,020 thousand barrels, or 3.6%, to 27,241 thousand barrels, and sales volume of natural gas decreased by 896 million cf, or 0.7%, to 120,356 million cf. Sales volume of overseas natural gas decreased by 2,504 million cf, or 2.6%, to 95,293 million cf, and sales volume of domestic natural gas increased by 43 million ㎥ , or 6.9%, to 672 million ㎥ (25,063 million cf).

The average sales price of overseas crude oil increased by US$7.57, or 14.3%, to US$60.38 per barrel. The average sales price of overseas natural gas decreased by US$0.89, or 19.2%, to US$3.74 per thousand cf, and the average sales price of domestic natural gas decreased by ¥12.40, or 24.5%, to ¥38.29 per ㎥ . The average exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar on consolidated net sales appreciated by ¥3.03, or 2.8%, to ¥106.13 per U.S. dollar.

The decrease of ¥5.9 billion in net sales was mainly derived from the following factors: regarding net sales of crude oil and natural gas, a decrease in sales volume pushing sales down of ¥4.8 billion, an increase in unit sales price contributing ¥4.8 billion to the increase, the appreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar pushing sales down of ¥6.0 billion, and an increase in net sales excluding crude oil and natural gas of ¥52 million.

Meanwhile, cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased by ¥12.9 billion, or 10.0%, to ¥116.3 billion. Exploration expenses increased by ¥0.3 billion, or 42.1%, to ¥1.2 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by ¥1.4 billion, or 7.8%, to ¥20.0 billion. As a result, operating income increased by ¥5.1 billion, or 5.1%, to ¥106.0 billion.

Other income decreased by ¥4.1 billion, or 16.0%, to ¥21.6 billion due to a decrease in equity in earnings of affiliates and others. Other expenses increased by ¥2.7 billion, or 14.5%, to ¥21.6 billion. As a result, ordinary income decreased by ¥1.6 billion, or 1.6%, to ¥106.0 billion.

Total amount of current income taxes and deferred income taxes increased by ¥5.1 billion, or 6.8%, to ¥80.4 billion, and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests was ¥12.5 billion. As a result of the above effects, net income attributable to owners of parent for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased by 4.6 billion, or 13.7%, to ¥38.1 billion. Financial results by segment are as follows: Japan

Net sales decreased by ¥6.1 billion, or 16.3%, to ¥31.4 billion due to a decrease in sales price of natural gas. Operating income decreased by ¥4.0 billion, or 56.3%, to ¥3.1 billion. Asia & Oceania

Net sales decreased by ¥7.3 billion, or 9.8%, to ¥67.5 billion due to a decrease in sales price of natural gas. Operating income decreased by ¥0.5 billion, or 1.8%, to ¥30.1 billion. Eurasia (Europe & NIS)

Net sales increased by ¥6.0 billion, or 36.5%, to ¥22.5 billion due to an increase in sales price of crude oil. Operating income was ¥3.6 billion compared with ¥2.0 billion of operating loss for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Middle East & Africa

Net sales increased by ¥1.4 billion, or 1.3%, to ¥116.6 billion due to an increase in sales price of crude oil, despite a decrease in sales volume. Operating income increased by ¥2.1 billion, or 3.2%, to ¥70.8 billion. Americas

Net sales increased by ¥24 million, or 0.5%, to ¥5.4 billion due to an increase in sales prices of crude oil and natural gas, despite a decrease in sales volume. Operating income was ¥2.7 billion compared with ¥25 million of operating loss for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. 2 Attachments Original document

