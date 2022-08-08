Announcement Concerning Resolution on Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act)[PDF:199.5 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

August 8, 2022

Announcement Concerning Resolution on Acquisition of Own Shares

(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2,

Article 165 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that a decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 to acquire its own shares pursuant to Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Companies Act.

1. Reasons for acquisition of own shares

To improve capital efficiency and enhance shareholder returns.

2. Details of the acquisition (1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 120 million shares (8.65% of total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock) (3) Total cost of acquisition: Up to 120 billion yen (4) Period of acquisition: From August 9, 2022 to December 30, 2022 (5) Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference) Treasury stock holdings as of June 30, 2022

Total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock: 1,386,667,167 shares Total number of treasury stock: 0 shares

Note: The shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust (910,363 shares) are not included in the number of treasury stock

