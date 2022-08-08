Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Inpex Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
1471.00 JPY   +4.70%
INPEX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022
PU
ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING RESOLUTION ON ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES (UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF ITS ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION PURSUANT TO PARAGRAPH 2, ARTICLE 165 OF THE COMPANIES ACT)
PU
ANNOUNCEMENT OF REVISION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND NOTICE OF RETAINED EARNINGS DIVIDEND
PU
Announcement Concerning Resolution on Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act)[PDF:199.5 KB]

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

August 8, 2022

Announcement Concerning Resolution on Acquisition of Own Shares

(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2,

Article 165 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that a decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 to acquire its own shares pursuant to Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Companies Act.

1. Reasons for acquisition of own shares

To improve capital efficiency and enhance shareholder returns.

2. Details of the acquisition

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 120 million shares

(8.65% of total number of issued shares

excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Total cost of acquisition:

Up to 120 billion yen

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From August 9, 2022 to December 30, 2022

(5) Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference) Treasury stock holdings as of June 30, 2022

Total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock:

1,386,667,167 shares

Total number of treasury stock:

0 shares

Note: The shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust (910,363 shares) are not included in the number of treasury stock

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
