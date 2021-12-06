Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)[PDF:204.2 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 6, 2021

Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announces that it has acquired its own shares based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act. Details are as follows.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common shares 2. Period of acquisition: From November 8, 2021 to November 30, 2021 3. Total number of shares acquired: 65,882,500 shares 4. Total cost of acquisition: 62,472,221,300 yen 5. Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, including through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 5, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 80,000,000 shares (5.48% of total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock) (3) Total cost of acquisition: Up to 70,000,000,000 yen (4) Period of acquisition: From November 8, 2021 to January 31, 2022 (5) Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, including through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

Note: The shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust (149,593 shares) are not included in the number of treasury stocks