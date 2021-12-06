Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)[PDF:204.2 KB]

Log in
Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 6, 2021

Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announces that it has acquired its own shares based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act. Details are as follows.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common shares

2.

Period of acquisition:

From November 8, 2021 to November 30, 2021

3.

Total number of shares acquired:

65,882,500 shares

4.

Total cost of acquisition:

62,472,221,300 yen

5. Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange,

including through Off-Auction Own Share

Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 5, 2021

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 80,000,000 shares

(5.48% of total number of issued shares excluding

treasury stock)

(3)

Total cost of acquisition:

Up to 70,000,000,000 yen

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From November 8, 2021 to January 31, 2022

(5) Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange,

including through Off-Auction Own Share

Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

Note: The shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust (149,593 shares) are not included in the number of treasury stocks

2. Accumulated total of acquired own shares until November 30, 2021 pursuant to the abovementioned resolution of the Board of Directors

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

65,882,500 shares

(2)

Total cost of acquisition:

62,472,221,300 yen

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
