Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)[PDF:204.2 KB]

December 6, 2021
Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announces that it has acquired its own shares based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act. Details are as follows.
1.
Type of shares acquired:
Common shares
2.
Period of acquisition:
From November 8, 2021 to November 30, 2021
3.
Total number of shares acquired:
65,882,500 shares
4.
Total cost of acquisition:
62,472,221,300 yen
5. Method of acquisition:
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
including through Off-Auction Own Share
Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 5, 2021
(1)
Type of shares to be acquired:
Common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be acquired:
Up to 80,000,000 shares
(5.48% of total number of issued shares excluding
treasury stock)
(3)
Total cost of acquisition:
Up to 70,000,000,000 yen
(4)
Period of acquisition:
From November 8, 2021 to January 31, 2022
(5) Method of acquisition:
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
including through Off-Auction Own Share
Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)
Note: The shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust (149,593 shares) are not included in the number of treasury stocks
2. Accumulated total of acquired own shares until November 30, 2021 pursuant to the abovementioned resolution of the Board of Directors
(1)
Total number of shares acquired:
65,882,500 shares
(2)
Total cost of acquisition:
62,472,221,300 yen
