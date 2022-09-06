Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares(Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)[PDF:199.8 KB]

Log in
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

September 7, 2022

Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announces that it has acquired its own shares based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act. Details are as follows.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common shares

2.

Period of acquisition:

From August 9, 2022 to August 31, 2022

3.

Total number of shares acquired:

17,204,900 shares

4.

Total cost of acquisition:

26,121,130,800 yen

5. Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 with respect to the acquisition of own shares

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 120 million shares

(8.65% of total number of issued shares

excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Total cost of acquisition:

Up to 120 billion yen

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From August 9, 2022 to December 30, 2022

(5) Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust are not included in the number of treasury stock

2. Accumulated total of acquired own shares until August 31, 2022 pursuant to the abovementioned resolution of the Board of Directors

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

17,204,900 shares

(2)

Total cost of acquisition:

26,121,130,800 yen

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 03:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
