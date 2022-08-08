Log in
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
1471.00 JPY   +4.70%
02:14aINPEX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 (PDF 262KB)
PU
02:14aANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING RESOLUTION ON ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES (UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF ITS ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION PURSUANT TO PARAGRAPH 2, ARTICL : 199.5 kb]
PU
02:14aANNOUNCEMENT OF REVISION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND NOTICE OF RETAINED EARNINGS DIVIDEND (INTER : 395.8 kb]
PU
Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast[PDF:395.8 KB]

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

August 8, 2022

Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts

for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today the revision of its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

A decision was also made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 to increase the interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and revise the year-end dividend forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022 with December 31, 2022 as the date of record.

1. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending December 31,2022 (January 1, 2022 -December 31, 2022)

Net income

Net

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income

sales

income

income

owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecasts

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

(May 11, 2022): A

1,851,000

924,000

1,042,000

300,000

216.37

Revised forecasts: B

2,182,000

1,133,000

1,255,000

350,000

252.47

Increase (decrease):

331,000

209,000

213,000

50,000

B-A

Percentage (%) change

17.9

22.6

20.4

16.7

Reference:

Consolidated financial results for

1,244,369

590,657

657,627

223,048

153.87

the year ended December 31,

2021

2. Reasons for the revisions

Crude oil and natural gas production operations largely progressed steadily, and INPEX revised its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 due to factors including the upturn in crude oil prices and the depreciation of the Japanese yen against the US dollar in the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the revision of its crude oil price and exchange rate assumptions for the year1.

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

1 Crude oil price and exchange rate assumptions

Previous Forecasts

Revised Forecasts

(May 11, 2022)

(August 8, 2022)

1st Half:

US$ 95.0/bbl

1st Half:

US$ 104.9/bbl

Crude oil price

2nd Half:

US$ 75.0/bbl

2nd Half:

US$ 85.1/bbl

3rd quarter

US$ 80.0/bbl

3rd quarter

US$ 95.1/bbl

(Brent)

4th quarter

US$ 70.0/bbl

4th quarter

US$ 75.0/bbl

Full Year:

US$ 85.0/bbl

Full Year:

US$ 95.0/bbl

Exchange rate

1st Half:

¥120.0/US$

1st Half:

¥123.2/US$

2nd Half:

¥120.0/US$

2nd Half:

¥126.9/US$

Full Year:

¥120.0/US$

Full Year:

¥125.0/US$

NB: Forecasts above are based on information that is currently available and reflect uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas prices, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes, etc.

3. Details and reasons concerning the increase in the interim dividend and revision of the year-end dividend forecast

  1. Details of the interim dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022
    Dividends of common stock

Most recent

Interim Dividends

paid for the year

Resolved

forecast

ended December

(May 11, 2022)

31, 2021

Date of record

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Cash dividend per share

30.00 yen

27.00 yen

20.00 yen

Total dividends

41.6 billion yen

29.207 billion yen

Effective date

September 1, 2022

September 1, 2021

Dividend source

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Dividends of Class A stock

Most recent

Interim Dividends

paid for the year

Resolved

forecast

ended December

(May 11, 2022)

31, 2021

Date of record

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Cash dividend per share

12,000 yen

10,800 yen

8,000 yen

Total dividends

12,000 yen

8,000 yen

Effective date

September 1, 2022

September 1, 2021

Dividend source

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

  1. Details of the year-end dividend
    Dividends of common stock

Dividend per share (yen)

At 2nd quarter end

At fiscal year

Total

end

Previous Forecast (May 11, 2022)

27.00 yen

27.00 yen

54.00 yen

Current Forecast for the year

30.00 yen

60.00 yen

ending December 31, 2022

Scheduled payment for the year

30.00 yen

ending December 31, 2022

Payment for the year ended

20.00 yen

28.00 yen

48.00 yen

December 31, 2021

Dividends of Class A stock

Dividend per share (yen)

At 2nd quarter end

At fiscal year

Total

end

Previous Forecast (May 11, 2022)

10,800 yen

10,800 yen

21,600 yen

Current Forecast for the year

12,000 yen

24,000 yen

ending December 31, 2022

Scheduled payment for the year

12,000 yen

ending December 31, 2022

Payment for the year ended

8,000 yen

11,200 yen

19,200 yen

December 31, 2021

(Note): INPEX conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation

(3) Reasons for the revisions

Based on the shareholder return policy outlined in INPEX Vision@2022, INPEX will, in principle, maintain stable dividend payouts during the period covered by the medium-term business plan from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2024 with a total payout ratio of around 40 percent or greater, and a minimum annual dividend per share of 30 yen. During this period, INPEX will also strive to strengthen shareholder returns through means including share buybacks based on the company's business environment, financial base and management conditions, etc.

Based on the above policy and the positive financial forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022 announced today, INPEX will increase its interim dividend to 30 yen per common

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

stock, 3 yen up from the most recent forecast of 27 yen per common stock. INPEX also revised its forecast for its year-end dividend to 30 yen per common stock, 3 yen up from the most recent forecast of 27 yen per common stock. As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is expected to amount to 60 yen per common stock, combining the 30 yen interim dividend and the 30 yen year-end dividend.

INPEX will also revise its interim dividend and forecast for the year-end dividend of Class A stock (unlisted) for the year ending December 31, 2022, as with the common stock.

Furthermore, a decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today for INPEX to acquire its own shares. For details, please refer to "Announcement Concerning Resolution on Acquisition of Own Shares" announced today.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
