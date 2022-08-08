Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast[PDF:395.8 KB]
August 8, 2022
Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts
for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today the revision of its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
A decision was also made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 to increase the interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and revise the year-end dividend forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022 with December 31, 2022 as the date of record.
1. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending December 31,2022 (January 1, 2022 -December 31, 2022)
Net income
Net
Operating
Ordinary
attributable to
Net income
sales
income
income
owners of
per share
parent
Previous forecasts
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
(May 11, 2022): A
1,851,000
924,000
1,042,000
300,000
216.37
Revised forecasts: B
2,182,000
1,133,000
1,255,000
350,000
252.47
Increase (decrease):
331,000
209,000
213,000
50,000
B-A
Percentage (%) change
17.9
22.6
20.4
16.7
Reference:
Consolidated financial results for
1,244,369
590,657
657,627
223,048
153.87
the year ended December 31,
2021
2. Reasons for the revisions
Crude oil and natural gas production operations largely progressed steadily, and INPEX revised its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 due to factors including the upturn in crude oil prices and the depreciation of the Japanese yen against the US dollar in the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the revision of its crude oil price and exchange rate assumptions for the year1.
1 Crude oil price and exchange rate assumptions
Previous Forecasts
Revised Forecasts
(May 11, 2022)
(August 8, 2022)
1st Half:
US$ 95.0/bbl
1st Half:
US$ 104.9/bbl
Crude oil price
2nd Half:
US$ 75.0/bbl
2nd Half:
US$ 85.1/bbl
・3rd quarter
・US$ 80.0/bbl
・3rd quarter
・US$ 95.1/bbl
(Brent)
・4th quarter
・US$ 70.0/bbl
・4th quarter
・US$ 75.0/bbl
Full Year:
US$ 85.0/bbl
Full Year:
US$ 95.0/bbl
Exchange rate
1st Half:
¥120.0/US$
1st Half:
¥123.2/US$
2nd Half:
¥120.0/US$
2nd Half:
¥126.9/US$
Full Year:
¥120.0/US$
Full Year:
¥125.0/US$
NB: Forecasts above are based on information that is currently available and reflect uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas prices, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes, etc.
3. Details and reasons concerning the increase in the interim dividend and revision of the year-end dividend forecast
Details of the interim dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 ・Dividends of common stock
Most recent
Interim Dividends
paid for the year
Resolved
forecast
ended December
(May 11, 2022)
31, 2021
Date of record
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Cash dividend per share
30.00 yen
27.00 yen
20.00 yen
Total dividends
41.6 billion yen
－
29.207 billion yen
Effective date
September 1, 2022
－
September 1, 2021
Dividend source
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
・Dividends of Class A stock
Most recent
Interim Dividends
paid for the year
Resolved
forecast
ended December
(May 11, 2022)
31, 2021
Date of record
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Cash dividend per share
12,000 yen
10,800 yen
8,000 yen
Total dividends
12,000 yen
－
8,000 yen
Effective date
September 1, 2022
－
September 1, 2021
Dividend source
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
Details of the year-end dividend ・Dividends of common stock
Dividend per share (yen)
At 2nd quarter end
At fiscal year
Total
end
Previous Forecast (May 11, 2022)
27.00 yen
27.00 yen
54.00 yen
Current Forecast for the year
30.00 yen
60.00 yen
ending December 31, 2022
Scheduled payment for the year
30.00 yen
ending December 31, 2022
Payment for the year ended
20.00 yen
28.00 yen
48.00 yen
December 31, 2021
・Dividends of Class A stock
Dividend per share (yen)
At 2nd quarter end
At fiscal year
Total
end
Previous Forecast (May 11, 2022)
10,800 yen
10,800 yen
21,600 yen
Current Forecast for the year
12,000 yen
24,000 yen
ending December 31, 2022
Scheduled payment for the year
12,000 yen
ending December 31, 2022
Payment for the year ended
8,000 yen
11,200 yen
19,200 yen
December 31, 2021
(Note): INPEX conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation
(3) Reasons for the revisions
Based on the shareholder return policy outlined in INPEX Vision@2022, INPEX will, in principle, maintain stable dividend payouts during the period covered by the medium-term business plan from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2024 with a total payout ratio of around 40 percent or greater, and a minimum annual dividend per share of 30 yen. During this period, INPEX will also strive to strengthen shareholder returns through means including share buybacks based on the company's business environment, financial base and management conditions, etc.
Based on the above policy and the positive financial forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022 announced today, INPEX will increase its interim dividend to 30 yen per common
stock, 3 yen up from the most recent forecast of 27 yen per common stock. INPEX also revised its forecast for its year-end dividend to 30 yen per common stock, 3 yen up from the most recent forecast of 27 yen per common stock. As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is expected to amount to 60 yen per common stock, combining the 30 yen interim dividend and the 30 yen year-end dividend.
INPEX will also revise its interim dividend and forecast for the year-end dividend of Class A stock (unlisted) for the year ending December 31, 2022, as with the common stock.
Furthermore, a decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today for INPEX to acquire its own shares. For details, please refer to "Announcement Concerning Resolution on Acquisition of Own Shares" announced today.
