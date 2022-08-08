Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast[PDF:395.8 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN August 8, 2022 Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today the revision of its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. A decision was also made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 to increase the interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and revise the year-end dividend forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022 with December 31, 2022 as the date of record. 1. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending December 31,2022 (January 1, 2022 -December 31, 2022) Net income Net Operating Ordinary attributable to Net income sales income income owners of per share parent Previous forecasts Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen (May 11, 2022): A 1,851,000 924,000 1,042,000 300,000 216.37 Revised forecasts: B 2,182,000 1,133,000 1,255,000 350,000 252.47 Increase (decrease): 331,000 209,000 213,000 50,000 B-A Percentage (%) change 17.9 22.6 20.4 16.7 Reference: Consolidated financial results for 1,244,369 590,657 657,627 223,048 153.87 the year ended December 31, 2021 2. Reasons for the revisions Crude oil and natural gas production operations largely progressed steadily, and INPEX revised its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 due to factors including the upturn in crude oil prices and the depreciation of the Japanese yen against the US dollar in the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the revision of its crude oil price and exchange rate assumptions for the year1.

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN 1 Crude oil price and exchange rate assumptions Previous Forecasts Revised Forecasts (May 11, 2022) (August 8, 2022) 1st Half: US$ 95.0/bbl 1st Half: US$ 104.9/bbl Crude oil price 2nd Half: US$ 75.0/bbl 2nd Half: US$ 85.1/bbl ・3rd quarter ・US$ 80.0/bbl ・3rd quarter ・US$ 95.1/bbl (Brent) ・4th quarter ・US$ 70.0/bbl ・4th quarter ・US$ 75.0/bbl Full Year: US$ 85.0/bbl Full Year: US$ 95.0/bbl Exchange rate 1st Half: ¥120.0/US$ 1st Half: ¥123.2/US$ 2nd Half: ¥120.0/US$ 2nd Half: ¥126.9/US$ Full Year: ¥120.0/US$ Full Year: ¥125.0/US$ NB: Forecasts above are based on information that is currently available and reflect uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas prices, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes, etc. 3. Details and reasons concerning the increase in the interim dividend and revision of the year-end dividend forecast Details of the interim dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

・ Dividends of common stock Most recent Interim Dividends paid for the year Resolved forecast ended December (May 11, 2022) 31, 2021 Date of record June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash dividend per share 30.00 yen 27.00 yen 20.00 yen Total dividends 41.6 billion yen － 29.207 billion yen Effective date September 1, 2022 － September 1, 2021 Dividend source Retained earnings － Retained earnings ・Dividends of Class A stock Most recent Interim Dividends paid for the year Resolved forecast ended December (May 11, 2022) 31, 2021 Date of record June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash dividend per share 12,000 yen 10,800 yen 8,000 yen Total dividends 12,000 yen － 8,000 yen Effective date September 1, 2022 － September 1, 2021 Dividend source Retained earnings － Retained earnings

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN Details of the year-end dividend

・ Dividends of common stock Dividend per share (yen) At 2nd quarter end At fiscal year Total end Previous Forecast (May 11, 2022) 27.00 yen 27.00 yen 54.00 yen Current Forecast for the year 30.00 yen 60.00 yen ending December 31, 2022 Scheduled payment for the year 30.00 yen ending December 31, 2022 Payment for the year ended 20.00 yen 28.00 yen 48.00 yen December 31, 2021 ・Dividends of Class A stock Dividend per share (yen) At 2nd quarter end At fiscal year Total end Previous Forecast (May 11, 2022) 10,800 yen 10,800 yen 21,600 yen Current Forecast for the year 12,000 yen 24,000 yen ending December 31, 2022 Scheduled payment for the year 12,000 yen ending December 31, 2022 Payment for the year ended 8,000 yen 11,200 yen 19,200 yen December 31, 2021 (Note): INPEX conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation (3) Reasons for the revisions Based on the shareholder return policy outlined in INPEX Vision@2022, INPEX will, in principle, maintain stable dividend payouts during the period covered by the medium-term business plan from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2024 with a total payout ratio of around 40 percent or greater, and a minimum annual dividend per share of 30 yen. During this period, INPEX will also strive to strengthen shareholder returns through means including share buybacks based on the company's business environment, financial base and management conditions, etc. Based on the above policy and the positive financial forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022 announced today, INPEX will increase its interim dividend to 30 yen per common